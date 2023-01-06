99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior Hockey: Alexandria tops Loons 6-4

The Loons now 10-19-1 overall, host the Milwaukee Power Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, in 7:30 p.m. games at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 06, 2023 06:01 AM
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Blizzard scored four times in the second period on the way to a 6-4 North American Tier III junior hockey win over the visiting Minnesota Loons Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Blizzard opened a 5-1 lead in the second period before the Loons rallied with three straight goals. Alexandria clinched the win with an empty net goal late in the game.

Garrett Burroughs, Phil Sebrian-Boldyrev, Jacob Behnke and Dmitri Kuleshov scored for the Loons while teammate Evan Fritze had three assists. Alexandria enjoyed a 36-26 edge in shots.

The Loons, 10-19-1 overall, are scheduled to host the Milwaukee Power Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, in 7:30 p.m. games at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA LOONSJUNIOR HOCKEYNA3HL
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
