Sports

Junior Hockey: Blizzard shut out Loons 3-0

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 02, 2023 01:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — Kyle Abrahamson had 33 saves for the Alexandria Blizzard in a 4-0 victory over the visiting Minnesota Loons in North American Tier III junior hockey Saturday, Feb. 25. Joe Granholz netted two goals in the win.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the Loons earned their second shutout win of the season as Matthew Ryynanen stopped 33 shots in a 3-0 victory over the Willmar WarHawks at the Breezy Point Hockey Center. Jack Kritzeck scored to give the Loons a 1-0 lead in the second period. Kritzeck and Jack Hanson then added empty-net goals in the final minutes to clinch the win.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Loons lost to the Granite City Lumberjacks 6-0 in a game that was a completion of an earlier game between the teams that was postponed in the first period after a serious injury to a Lumberjack player. Hayden Johnson had three goals while winning netminder Ryan Lehet stopped 13 shots.

The Loons are 13-29-1-1 and in last place in the West Division standings. They are scheduled to wrap up the season by playing at Willmar Friday, March 3; hosting Granite City Saturday, March 4; and returning to Willmar Sunday, March 5.

