Gymnastics: Harguth, Schroeder earn all-conference

BRAINERD — Four Brainerd Warrior gymnasts, including Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth and junior Anaka Schroeder, earned all-conference honors at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 11, in Brainerd.

Harguth and Schroeder were all-conference in the all-around as Harguth scored an average of 34.05 and Schroeder a 33.85. Schroeder finished fifth in Saturday’s all-around competition with a 33.55 with Harguth right behind her at 33.475.

“Anaka has been really fun to watch this season,” Brainerd coach Lofrano-Larson said. “This season has been cool to see her step into the role of not only being an all-around, but also starting to become a leader. She’s a junior this year and so it’s fun to see her come out of her shell and really own her routines and become a leader and role model for other girls on the team.

“Josie has done a really good job this year. She hasn’t been an all-around performer in the past, so this year we really wanted to pass her into that role. I know it was a goal of hers, so essentially it was just getting her vault up to a point to where it was confident. Her three other routines have always been good.”

Those performances helped the Warriors place second at the CLC Championships, and edge Sartell for second place in the CLC season standings.

Schroeder scored an 8.975 for fifth place on floor exercise. Harguth earned all-conference honors on the floor.

Harguth and Schroeder each got all-conference on beam. Harguth finished with an average score of 9.12 and Schroeder an 8.89.

The Warriors compete at the Section 8-2A meet Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Cloud Tech.

Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference championships Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023 Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Team scores: 1-St. Cloud 145.925, 2-Brainerd 135.35, 3-Sartell 135, 4-Alexandria 133.5, 5-Sauk Rapids 132.075, 6-Willmar 131.7, 7-Fergus Falls 130.325

Vault: 1-Taylar Schaefer (SC) 9.8, 3-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.55, T10-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 9.0, T12-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.85, T14-Lauren Castle 8.75,T19-Josie Harguth 8.45

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.5, T7-Sophia White (Brd) 8.05, 8-Schroeder 8.0, 9-Harguth 7.95, T15-Sydney Jones (Brd), T19-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.2

Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.5, 10-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.275, T12-Harguth 8.2, T13-Deason 8.175, 16-Lauren Castle (Brd) 7.9, 22-Schroeder 7.575

Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.55, 5-Schroeder 8.975, 6-Castle 8.95, 8-Harguth 8.875, T15-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.4, T18-Dircks 8.325

All-around: 1-Schaefer 38.35, 5-Schroeder 33.55, 6-Harguth 33.475

Final All-Conference results: 1-St. Cloud 13, T2-Brainerd 10, T2-Sartell 10, 4-Alexandria 6, 5-Sauk Rapids 5, 6-Willmar 4, 7-Fergus Falls 1

Vault: 1-Schaefer 9.84, 3-Deason 9.55

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.49, 7-White 8.37, 11-Harguth 8.16

Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.5, 5-Harguth 9.12, 9-Schroeder 8.89

Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.66, 4-Castle 9.2, 10-Harguth 8.84