Golf Leagues: Week of Aug. 14, 2023
See results from leagues at Pequot Lakes and Crosslake golf courses
CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Day 1 of the four-day league tournament
Flight A gross winner: Gary Norman, 72.
Flight B gross winner: Casey McChesney, 80.
Flight C gross winner: Steve Sandberg, 82.
Flight D gross winner: Jack Krasky, 87.
Flight E gross winner: Earl Vanhorn, 86.
Total low net Player of the Day: Earl Vanhorn, 66 (won tiebreaker with Steve
Sandberg).
Closest to the pin: Rick Atkinson, Dan Berg, Randy Kraft, Gary Norman.
Longest putts: Gary Hein, Bob Maalis.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Day 2 of the four-day league tournament
Flight A gross winner: Dale Federer, 78.
Flight B gross winner: Jeff Helland 81.
Flight C gross winner: Larry Koenig, 86.
Flight D gross winner: Randy Darling, 88.
Flight E gross winner: Steve Hall, 85.
Total low net player of the day: Steve Hall, 61.
Closest to the pin: Dan Temple, Dave Branum, Steve Hall, Bob Maalis.
Longest putts: Dean Tenney, Jeff Helland.
WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE
Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 15-16
Overall low gross league champion: Jerry Moore.
Low net winners by flight
Flight 1: Don Craig, first; Rich Kastner, second; Ric Rowe, third.
Flight 2: Bob Panure, first; Arlen Sensby, second; Don Skalman, third.
Flight 3: Gary Amundson, first; Paul Schmidt, second; Scott Johnson, third.
Flight 4: Greg Lindahl, first; Ross Kaleva, second; Sam Kantos, third.
WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUES
9-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Club Championship
Julie Achterkirch is the 2023 9-Hole Women’s League club champion with the low gross score. Low net scores
Flight 1: Karen Lobben, first; Jill Otterson, second.
Flight 2: Leisha Tietz, first; Dar Bonnema, second.
Flight 3: Beth Theis, first; Kathy Strampe, second.
Birdies: Diane Dalzell on hole 17, Rhonda Swanson on hole 12; Karen Lobben on hole 4, Leisha Tietz on hole 7, Julie Achterkirch on hole 9.
Chip-in: Steph Haider on hole 1.
18-Hole League
Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 15-16
Two-day championship
Flight 1: Cathy Munger, low gross champion; Debbie Enger, second; Mary Dougherty, low net.
Flight 2: Barb Hanson, low gross winner (tiebreaker); Faye Puelston, first, low net; Luann Rickert, second, low net.
Flight 3: Cheryl Bontrager, low gross winner; Marguerite Baker, low net winner; Nancy Schmidt, second, low net.
Flight 4: Polly Colip Schoen, low net winner.
HOLE IN ONE
Rick Miller, of Hugo, aced the 165-yard first hole at Madden’s Pine Beach East on Aug. 9 using a 6-iron.
