Sports

Golf Leagues: Week of Aug. 14, 2023

See results from leagues at Pequot Lakes and Crosslake golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Day 1 of the four-day league tournament

Flight A gross winner: Gary Norman, 72.

Flight B gross winner: Casey McChesney, 80.

Flight C gross winner: Steve Sandberg, 82.

Flight D gross winner: Jack Krasky, 87.

Flight E gross winner: Earl Vanhorn, 86.

Total low net Player of the Day: Earl Vanhorn, 66 (won tiebreaker with Steve

Sandberg).

Closest to the pin: Rick Atkinson, Dan Berg, Randy Kraft, Gary Norman.

Longest putts: Gary Hein, Bob Maalis.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Day 2 of the four-day league tournament

Flight A gross winner: Dale Federer, 78.

Flight B gross winner: Jeff Helland 81.

Flight C gross winner: Larry Koenig, 86.

Flight D gross winner: Randy Darling, 88.

Flight E gross winner: Steve Hall, 85.

Total low net player of the day: Steve Hall, 61.

Closest to the pin: Dan Temple, Dave Branum, Steve Hall, Bob Maalis.

Longest putts: Dean Tenney, Jeff Helland.

Read more golf news

WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 15-16

Overall low gross league champion: Jerry Moore.

Low net winners by flight

Flight 1: Don Craig, first; Rich Kastner, second; Ric Rowe, third.

Flight 2: Bob Panure, first; Arlen Sensby, second; Don Skalman, third.

Flight 3: Gary Amundson, first; Paul Schmidt, second; Scott Johnson, third.

Flight 4: Greg Lindahl, first; Ross Kaleva, second; Sam Kantos, third.

WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUES

9-Hole League

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Club Championship

Julie Achterkirch is the 2023 9-Hole Women’s League club champion with the low gross score. Low net scores

Flight 1: Karen Lobben, first; Jill Otterson, second.

Flight 2: Leisha Tietz, first; Dar Bonnema, second.

Flight 3: Beth Theis, first; Kathy Strampe, second.

Birdies: Diane Dalzell on hole 17, Rhonda Swanson on hole 12; Karen Lobben on hole 4, Leisha Tietz on hole 7, Julie Achterkirch on hole 9.

Chip-in: Steph Haider on hole 1.

18-Hole League

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 15-16

Two-day championship

Flight 1: Cathy Munger, low gross champion; Debbie Enger, second; Mary Dougherty, low net.

Flight 2: Barb Hanson, low gross winner (tiebreaker); Faye Puelston, first, low net; Luann Rickert, second, low net.

Flight 3: Cheryl Bontrager, low gross winner; Marguerite Baker, low net winner; Nancy Schmidt, second, low net.

Flight 4: Polly Colip Schoen, low net winner.

HOLE IN ONE

Rick Miller, of Hugo, aced the 165-yard first hole at Madden’s Pine Beach East on Aug. 9 using a 6-iron.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
