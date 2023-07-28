Golf Leagues: Results listed for week of July 17, 2023

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Wednesday, July 19

Game of the Day: Team score was determined by one best net on par 5's, two best nets on par 4's and three best nets on par 3's

First: Debby Snyder, Kristi Roedl, Dar Bonnema and Irene Heath.

Second: Lynn Francis, DuAnn Surbaugh plus 2 blind draws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third: Renee Campbell, Bev Ogren, Ruth Wittrock and Carol Bjugan.

Low net: DuAnn Surbaugh.

Birdie: Bev Ogren on hole No. 4, Debby Snyder, both on Hole No. 4.

Chip-in: Debby Snyder on Hole No. 4.

18-Hole League

Wednesday, July 19

Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight

Flight One: Barb Hanson, first; Joyce Fleck, second; Faye Puelston, third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight Two: Anita Stensby, first; Pam Musielewicz, second; Natalie Sentz, third.

Flight Three: Wendy Markman, first; Cheryl Bontrager, second; Dorie Kaleva, third.

Flight Four: Sherrie Adam, first; Bev Prueher, second; Brenda Hein, third.

Birdies: Joyce Fleck (two) and Paula Gulliford.

Chip-ins: Sandy Meyer and Brenda Hein.

Read more golf news





Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday, July 18

Game of the Day: Low Net by Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight 1: Steve Ogren, first; Mike Umland, second; Roger Jenson, third.

Flight 2: Mike Rutt, first; Tom G. Olson, second; Bob Beatty, third.

Flight 3: Mike Noll, first; Mike Einan, second; Paul Kaufenberg, third.

Flight 4: Gary Kipling, first; Bruce Bissonnette, second; Al Falconer, third.

Flight 5: Larry Raisbeck, first; Larry Swanson, second; Sam Kantos, third.

Closest to the pin: Tom Baker on hole No. 4.

Long putt: Larry Raisbeck on hole No. 9.

Long putt: Jeffery Baumgartner on hole No. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closest to the pin: Darrell Swanson on hole No. 17.

Crosswoods Women's League

Monday, July 17

Game of the Day: 2 Best Balls of 3

First: Judy Hein, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Konnie O'Neil.

Second: Mary Daniels, Natalie Sentz, and Debbie Fevold.

Third: Tracy Nelson, Bonnie Coffey, (blind).

Individual low gross: Tracy Nelson.

Individual low net: Debbie Fevold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birdies: Tracy Nelson on Sunset No. 5, and Judy Hein on Sunset No. 8.

Wednesday, July 19

Game of the Day: 9 hole 3 best balls of 4

First: Tracy Nelson, Judy Hein, Judy Nicholas, Eileen Springer.

Second: Michele Kohler, Konnie O'Neil (blind) (blind).

Third: Sue Mitsch, Joan Baker, DeeDee Johnson, Bonnie Coffey.

Individual low gross: Judy Hein.

Individual low net: Lisa Weber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birdies: Sue Mitsch SS 2, Joan Baker SS 6, Tracy Nelson SS 3 and SS 4, Judy Nicholas SS 6 and SS 9, Judy Hein SS 4, Lisa Weber SS 1, Ann Schrupp SS 5.

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, July 18

Game of the Day: 16 Hole Team Low Net

First: Tom Porter, Bob Maalis, Micke Juillerar, Dave Barnes.

Second: Bud Roberts, Terry Nygaard, Don Rother, Gary Hein.

Third: Keith Hua, Gary Norman, John Pribyl, Dave Oleson.

Fourth: Leroy Smoley, Steve Laak, Matt Stevens, Lee Parkin.

Closest to pin awards: Terry Nygaard, Bob Maalis, Barney Moormann, Ed Kellogg.

Longest putt awards: Gary Norman, Don Miller.

Low net rounds: fourth, Dave Oleson, 67; third, Matt Stevens, 66 (lost the tie breaker); second, Randy Kraft, 66 (won the tie breaker).

Player of the day, overall low net: Larry Koenig, 65.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.

Thursday, July 20

Game of the Day: 3 Best Balls of 4

First: Rick Hammer, Barney Moormann, Gordy Wagner, Gary Norman.

Second: Jim Fraser, Lenny Rau, Earl Vanhorn, Don Rother.

Third: Randy Johnson, John Pribyl, Jerry Williams, Howard Hornibrook.

Fourth: Dan Davis, Marty Appel, Dave Oleson, Tony Coffey.

Closest to pin awards: Gary Schroeder, Rich Long, Greg Jorvig, Scott Atkinson.

Longest putt awards: Howard Hornibrook, Leroy Smoley.

Low net rounds: fourth, Dave Branum, 72 (lost the tie breaker); third, Rich Long, 72 (won the tie breaker); second, Barney Moormann, 70.

Player of the day, overall low net: Lenny Rau, 68.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men’s League

Front 9 Net Teams

First: Jerry Hagel, Keith Petron, John Geithman, Ron Germann.

Second: Jerry Booth, Gordon Bobbe, Paul Jenson, Ernie Morreim.

Third: Dean Kapler, Tom Rollinson, Mike Brown, Bill Dehnert.

Longest putt hole No. 5: Wayne Seiffert.

Closest to the pin hole No. 1: Gregg Gamble.

Closest to the pin hole No. 3: Kim Bachmann.

Closest to the pin hole No. 9: Jerry Hagel.

Chip-ins: Rick Jacobson, Tom Walker, Dean Kapler, Bill Dehnert.

Eagles: Dean Kapler, hole No. 5; Bill Dehnert, hole No. 9.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

Back side scramble

First: Gary Bochman, Mike Brown, Craig Larson, Dave Lahti.

Second: Mick Erickson, Jim Wick, Dave Olsen, Roger Hanson.

Third: Lenny Deshayes, Dean Kapler, Clayton Peltier, Bill Gamble.

Tuesday Evening Men’s League

Skins: Lenny Deshayes, Gregg Gamble, Ron Germann, Gary Bochman.

Proxy winners: Gary Bochman, Keith Walker.

Wednesday Morning Men’s League

Skins: Jeff Stefans, Bill Dangers, Dan Johnson, Steve Smith, Joe Hohlen.

Proxy winners: Dan Johnson, Brady Roy.

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League

Play of the Day: Most Fairways Hit On Drive

Winners: Elaine Slattery, Nancy Kruse.

Birdies: Lisa Poirier on hole No. 1.

Chip ins: Lisa Poirier on hole No. 1.