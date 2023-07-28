Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 28

Sports

Golf Leagues: Results listed for week of July 17, 2023

Leagues hail from Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Emily golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Wednesday, July 19

Game of the Day: Team score was determined by one best net on par 5's, two best nets on par 4's and three best nets on par 3's

First: Debby Snyder, Kristi Roedl, Dar Bonnema and Irene Heath.

Second: Lynn Francis, DuAnn Surbaugh plus 2 blind draws.

Third: Renee Campbell, Bev Ogren, Ruth Wittrock and Carol Bjugan.

Low net: DuAnn Surbaugh.

Birdie: Bev Ogren on hole No. 4, Debby Snyder, both on Hole No. 4.

Chip-in: Debby Snyder on Hole No. 4.

18-Hole League

Wednesday, July 19

Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight

Flight One: Barb Hanson, first; Joyce Fleck, second; Faye Puelston, third.

Flight Two: Anita Stensby, first; Pam Musielewicz, second; Natalie Sentz, third.

Flight Three: Wendy Markman, first; Cheryl Bontrager, second; Dorie Kaleva, third.

Flight Four: Sherrie Adam, first; Bev Prueher, second; Brenda Hein, third.

Birdies: Joyce Fleck (two) and Paula Gulliford.

Chip-ins: Sandy Meyer and Brenda Hein.

Read more golf news

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday, July 18

Game of the Day: Low Net by Flight

Flight 1: Steve Ogren, first; Mike Umland, second; Roger Jenson, third.

Flight 2: Mike Rutt, first; Tom G. Olson, second; Bob Beatty, third.

Flight 3: Mike Noll, first; Mike Einan, second; Paul Kaufenberg, third.

Flight 4: Gary Kipling, first; Bruce Bissonnette, second; Al Falconer, third.

Flight 5: Larry Raisbeck, first; Larry Swanson, second; Sam Kantos, third.

Closest to the pin: Tom Baker on hole No. 4.

Long putt: Larry Raisbeck on hole No. 9.

Long putt: Jeffery Baumgartner on hole No. 14.

Closest to the pin: Darrell Swanson on hole No. 17.

Crosswoods Women's League

Monday, July 17

Game of the Day: 2 Best Balls of 3

First: Judy Hein, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Konnie O'Neil.

Second: Mary Daniels, Natalie Sentz, and Debbie Fevold.

Third: Tracy Nelson, Bonnie Coffey, (blind).

Individual low gross: Tracy Nelson.

Individual low net: Debbie Fevold.

Birdies: Tracy Nelson on Sunset No. 5, and Judy Hein on Sunset No. 8.

Wednesday, July 19

Game of the Day: 9 hole 3 best balls of 4

First: Tracy Nelson, Judy Hein, Judy Nicholas, Eileen Springer.

Second: Michele Kohler, Konnie O'Neil (blind) (blind).

Third: Sue Mitsch, Joan Baker, DeeDee Johnson, Bonnie Coffey.

Individual low gross: Judy Hein.

Individual low net: Lisa Weber.

Birdies: Sue Mitsch SS 2, Joan Baker SS 6, Tracy Nelson SS 3 and SS 4, Judy Nicholas SS 6 and SS 9, Judy Hein SS 4, Lisa Weber SS 1, Ann Schrupp SS 5.

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, July 18

Game of the Day: 16 Hole Team Low Net

First: Tom Porter, Bob Maalis, Micke Juillerar, Dave Barnes.

Second: Bud Roberts, Terry Nygaard, Don Rother, Gary Hein.

Third: Keith Hua, Gary Norman, John Pribyl, Dave Oleson.

Fourth: Leroy Smoley, Steve Laak, Matt Stevens, Lee Parkin.

Closest to pin awards: Terry Nygaard, Bob Maalis, Barney Moormann, Ed Kellogg.

Longest putt awards: Gary Norman, Don Miller.

Low net rounds: fourth, Dave Oleson, 67; third, Matt Stevens, 66 (lost the tie breaker); second, Randy Kraft, 66 (won the tie breaker).

Player of the day, overall low net: Larry Koenig, 65.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.

Thursday, July 20

Game of the Day: 3 Best Balls of 4

First: Rick Hammer, Barney Moormann, Gordy Wagner, Gary Norman.

Second: Jim Fraser, Lenny Rau, Earl Vanhorn, Don Rother.

Third: Randy Johnson, John Pribyl, Jerry Williams, Howard Hornibrook.

Fourth: Dan Davis, Marty Appel, Dave Oleson, Tony Coffey.

Closest to pin awards: Gary Schroeder, Rich Long, Greg Jorvig, Scott Atkinson.

Longest putt awards: Howard Hornibrook, Leroy Smoley.

Low net rounds: fourth, Dave Branum, 72 (lost the tie breaker); third, Rich Long, 72 (won the tie breaker); second, Barney Moormann, 70.

Player of the day, overall low net: Lenny Rau, 68.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men’s League

Front 9 Net Teams

First: Jerry Hagel, Keith Petron, John Geithman, Ron Germann.

Second: Jerry Booth, Gordon Bobbe, Paul Jenson, Ernie Morreim.

Third: Dean Kapler, Tom Rollinson, Mike Brown, Bill Dehnert.

Longest putt hole No. 5: Wayne Seiffert.

Closest to the pin hole No. 1: Gregg Gamble.

Closest to the pin hole No. 3: Kim Bachmann.

Closest to the pin hole No. 9: Jerry Hagel.

Chip-ins: Rick Jacobson, Tom Walker, Dean Kapler, Bill Dehnert.

Eagles: Dean Kapler, hole No. 5; Bill Dehnert, hole No. 9.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

Back side scramble

First: Gary Bochman, Mike Brown, Craig Larson, Dave Lahti.

Second: Mick Erickson, Jim Wick, Dave Olsen, Roger Hanson.

Third: Lenny Deshayes, Dean Kapler, Clayton Peltier, Bill Gamble.

Tuesday Evening Men’s League

Skins: Lenny Deshayes, Gregg Gamble, Ron Germann, Gary Bochman.

Proxy winners: Gary Bochman, Keith Walker.

Wednesday Morning Men’s League

Skins: Jeff Stefans, Bill Dangers, Dan Johnson, Steve Smith, Joe Hohlen.

Proxy winners: Dan Johnson, Brady Roy.

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League

Play of the Day: Most Fairways Hit On Drive

Winners: Elaine Slattery, Nancy Kruse.

Birdies: Lisa Poirier on hole No. 1.

Chip ins: Lisa Poirier on hole No. 1.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
