Golf Leagues: Results listed for week of July 17, 2023
Leagues hail from Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Emily golf courses
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Wednesday, July 19
Game of the Day: Team score was determined by one best net on par 5's, two best nets on par 4's and three best nets on par 3's
First: Debby Snyder, Kristi Roedl, Dar Bonnema and Irene Heath.
Second: Lynn Francis, DuAnn Surbaugh plus 2 blind draws.
Third: Renee Campbell, Bev Ogren, Ruth Wittrock and Carol Bjugan.
Low net: DuAnn Surbaugh.
Birdie: Bev Ogren on hole No. 4, Debby Snyder, both on Hole No. 4.
Chip-in: Debby Snyder on Hole No. 4.
18-Hole League
Wednesday, July 19
Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight
Flight One: Barb Hanson, first; Joyce Fleck, second; Faye Puelston, third.
Flight Two: Anita Stensby, first; Pam Musielewicz, second; Natalie Sentz, third.
Flight Three: Wendy Markman, first; Cheryl Bontrager, second; Dorie Kaleva, third.
Flight Four: Sherrie Adam, first; Bev Prueher, second; Brenda Hein, third.
Birdies: Joyce Fleck (two) and Paula Gulliford.
Chip-ins: Sandy Meyer and Brenda Hein.
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday, July 18
Game of the Day: Low Net by Flight
Flight 1: Steve Ogren, first; Mike Umland, second; Roger Jenson, third.
Flight 2: Mike Rutt, first; Tom G. Olson, second; Bob Beatty, third.
Flight 3: Mike Noll, first; Mike Einan, second; Paul Kaufenberg, third.
Flight 4: Gary Kipling, first; Bruce Bissonnette, second; Al Falconer, third.
Flight 5: Larry Raisbeck, first; Larry Swanson, second; Sam Kantos, third.
Closest to the pin: Tom Baker on hole No. 4.
Long putt: Larry Raisbeck on hole No. 9.
Long putt: Jeffery Baumgartner on hole No. 14.
Closest to the pin: Darrell Swanson on hole No. 17.
Crosswoods Women's League
Monday, July 17
Game of the Day: 2 Best Balls of 3
First: Judy Hein, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Konnie O'Neil.
Second: Mary Daniels, Natalie Sentz, and Debbie Fevold.
Third: Tracy Nelson, Bonnie Coffey, (blind).
Individual low gross: Tracy Nelson.
Individual low net: Debbie Fevold.
Birdies: Tracy Nelson on Sunset No. 5, and Judy Hein on Sunset No. 8.
Wednesday, July 19
Game of the Day: 9 hole 3 best balls of 4
First: Tracy Nelson, Judy Hein, Judy Nicholas, Eileen Springer.
Second: Michele Kohler, Konnie O'Neil (blind) (blind).
Third: Sue Mitsch, Joan Baker, DeeDee Johnson, Bonnie Coffey.
Individual low gross: Judy Hein.
Individual low net: Lisa Weber.
Birdies: Sue Mitsch SS 2, Joan Baker SS 6, Tracy Nelson SS 3 and SS 4, Judy Nicholas SS 6 and SS 9, Judy Hein SS 4, Lisa Weber SS 1, Ann Schrupp SS 5.
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday, July 18
Game of the Day: 16 Hole Team Low Net
First: Tom Porter, Bob Maalis, Micke Juillerar, Dave Barnes.
Second: Bud Roberts, Terry Nygaard, Don Rother, Gary Hein.
Third: Keith Hua, Gary Norman, John Pribyl, Dave Oleson.
Fourth: Leroy Smoley, Steve Laak, Matt Stevens, Lee Parkin.
Closest to pin awards: Terry Nygaard, Bob Maalis, Barney Moormann, Ed Kellogg.
Longest putt awards: Gary Norman, Don Miller.
Low net rounds: fourth, Dave Oleson, 67; third, Matt Stevens, 66 (lost the tie breaker); second, Randy Kraft, 66 (won the tie breaker).
Player of the day, overall low net: Larry Koenig, 65.
Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.
Thursday, July 20
Game of the Day: 3 Best Balls of 4
First: Rick Hammer, Barney Moormann, Gordy Wagner, Gary Norman.
Second: Jim Fraser, Lenny Rau, Earl Vanhorn, Don Rother.
Third: Randy Johnson, John Pribyl, Jerry Williams, Howard Hornibrook.
Fourth: Dan Davis, Marty Appel, Dave Oleson, Tony Coffey.
Closest to pin awards: Gary Schroeder, Rich Long, Greg Jorvig, Scott Atkinson.
Longest putt awards: Howard Hornibrook, Leroy Smoley.
Low net rounds: fourth, Dave Branum, 72 (lost the tie breaker); third, Rich Long, 72 (won the tie breaker); second, Barney Moormann, 70.
Player of the day, overall low net: Lenny Rau, 68.
Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men’s League
Front 9 Net Teams
First: Jerry Hagel, Keith Petron, John Geithman, Ron Germann.
Second: Jerry Booth, Gordon Bobbe, Paul Jenson, Ernie Morreim.
Third: Dean Kapler, Tom Rollinson, Mike Brown, Bill Dehnert.
Longest putt hole No. 5: Wayne Seiffert.
Closest to the pin hole No. 1: Gregg Gamble.
Closest to the pin hole No. 3: Kim Bachmann.
Closest to the pin hole No. 9: Jerry Hagel.
Chip-ins: Rick Jacobson, Tom Walker, Dean Kapler, Bill Dehnert.
Eagles: Dean Kapler, hole No. 5; Bill Dehnert, hole No. 9.
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
Back side scramble
First: Gary Bochman, Mike Brown, Craig Larson, Dave Lahti.
Second: Mick Erickson, Jim Wick, Dave Olsen, Roger Hanson.
Third: Lenny Deshayes, Dean Kapler, Clayton Peltier, Bill Gamble.
Tuesday Evening Men’s League
Skins: Lenny Deshayes, Gregg Gamble, Ron Germann, Gary Bochman.
Proxy winners: Gary Bochman, Keith Walker.
Wednesday Morning Men’s League
Skins: Jeff Stefans, Bill Dangers, Dan Johnson, Steve Smith, Joe Hohlen.
Proxy winners: Dan Johnson, Brady Roy.
Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League
Play of the Day: Most Fairways Hit On Drive
Winners: Elaine Slattery, Nancy Kruse.
Birdies: Lisa Poirier on hole No. 1.
Chip ins: Lisa Poirier on hole No. 1.
