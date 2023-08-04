Golf Leagues: Results from week of July 24, 2023, listed
Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Emily golf courses host men's and women's leagues
CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE
Tuesday, July 25
Game of the Day: Pairs Team Low Net
First: Casey McChesney and Tony Coffey.
Second: Tom Wolke and Chris Kotval.
Third: Paul Prescott and Steve Hall.
Fourth: Jim Fraser and Gary Villella.
Fifth: Bob Johnson and Gary Hein.
Sixth: RB Johnson and Al Olson.
Seventh: Steve Laak and Lee Parkin.
Eighth: Micke Juillerat and Rick Atkinson.
Closest to pin awards: Gary Norman, Dick Sletten, RB Johnson, Micke Juillerat.
Longest putt awards: Jack Krasky, Micke Juillerat.
Low net rounds: fourth, Jim Fraser, 66; third, Steve Hall, 66 (tiebreaker); second, Tony Coffey, 62.
Player of the day, overall low net: Chris Kotval, 61.
Low gross: Jim Fraser, 74.
Thursday, July 27
Game of the Day: Cha-Cha-Cha
First: Rick Hammer, Bob Johnson, Bud Roberts, Earl Vanhorn.
Second: Rick Atkinson, Lee Parkin, Gary Villella, MicTchida.
Third: Gary Schroeder, Casey McChesney, Jack Krasky, Chris Kotval.
Fourth: Don Dudley, Steve Sandberg, Bill Herrick, Joe Hering.
Closest to pin awards: Bob Borne, Gary Villella, Don Dudley, Jack Krasky.
Longest putt awards: Don Rother, Chris Kotval.
Low net rounds: third, Rick Atkinson, 67; second, Ray Elie, 66.
Player of the day, overall low net: Rick Hammer, 64.
Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.
CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE
Monday, July 24
Game of the Day: Against All Odds
First: Judy Hein, Mary Daniels, Mary Kolkind.
Second: Tracy Nelson, Ardis Thompson, Debbie Patrick.
Third: Jackie Tenney, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Jan McChesney.
Individual low gross: Tracy Nelson.
Individual low net: Mary Daniels.
Birdies: Natalie Sentz on Sunrise No. 5 and Tracy Nelson on High Noon No. 7.
Holes in one: Jan McChesney on High Noon No. 6 and her teammate, Jackie Tenney, on High Noon No. 8. One team scoring two holes in one is a league record.
Wednesday, July 26
Game of the Day: Against All Odds (odd holes only)
First: Konnie O'Neil, Judy Hein, RoseAnn Stans, Jackie Tenney.
Second: Cindy Pittman, Judy Nicholas, Debbie Patrick, Bonnie Coffey.
Third: Ginny Imholte, Deborah Fevold, Eileen Springer, (blind).
Individual low gross:Sue Mitsch.
Individual low net: Bonnie Coffey.
Birdies: Bonnie Coffey, Sue Mitsch, Lisa Weber, Tracy Nelson.
Monday, July 31
Game of the Day: Par 4’s Low Team Net
First: Carol Lovro, Jill Avery, Mary Daniels.
Second: Christina Steigauf, Mary Prescott, Natalie Sentz.
Third: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Judy Nicholas, Cindy Vanhorn.
Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.
Individual low net: Christina Steigauf.
Birdies: Christina Steigauf (two), Judy Hein, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Mary Prescott, Lisa Weber.
WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE
Tuesday, July 25
Play of the Day: Team Net 2 of 4 Balls
First: Steve Umland, Darrell Swanson, Marv Bjugan, Bruce Bissonnette.
Second: Stephen Ogren, Jack Woodruff, Mike Fogarty, Mike Carnahan.
Third: James Jimmie Bydlon, Mike Rutt, James McKeehen, Tom Baker.
Closest to the pin hole No. 4: David Kath.
Longest putt hole No. 9: Dave Gabrielson.
Closest to the pin hole No. 12: David Kath.
Longest putt hole No. 18: Greg Lindahl.
WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE
9-Hole League
Wednesday, July 26
Game of the Day: What Par Fives, where par 5 hole scores were eliminated from the total scores.
First: Barbie Swenson.
Second: Beth Theis.
Third: Julie Achterkirch.
Low net: Barbie Swenson.
Chip-in on hole 1: Stephanie Haider.
Chip-in on hole 2: Jill Otterson.
Chip-in on hole 4: Joan McNeely.
18-Hole League
Wednesday, July 26
Game of the Day: Cha Cha Cha
First: Debbie Enger, Jane Hurinenko, Connie Weber and Ginny Sitzer.
Second: Barb Holubar, Mary Dougherty, Nancy Schmidt and Brenda Hein.
Third: Nancy McEnroe, Luann Rickert, Natalie Sentz and Sue Moore.
Low net: Jane Hurinenko.
Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Luann Rickert, Joan Kantos, Debbie Enger, Joyce Fleck, Jane Hurinenko, Lori McCormick and Barb Holubar.
Chip-ins: Myra Faust, Cheryle Fontaine, Mary Dougherty, Joan Kantos, Barb Holubar and Paula Gulliford.
EMILY GREENS LEAGUES
Tuesday Morning Men’s League: July 25
Front 9 Net Teams
First: Ernie Morreim, Mike Oelrich, Craig Larson.
Second: Gordon Bobbe, Lenny Deshayes, Rick Blackmon, Kola Slavin.
Third: Scott Balthazor, Bruce Nelson, Ron Ladwig, Ron Germann.
Longest putt on hole 5: Jim Wick.
Closest to the pin on hole 1: Craig Larson.
Closest to the pin on hole 3: Dean Kapler.
Closest to the pin on hole 9: Jerry Hagel.
Chip-ins: Mike Oelrich (2), Dave Lahti, Doug Rogers, Jerry Hagel, Gary Bachman, Don
Atwater.
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League: July 25
Back side scramble
First: Scott Balthazor, Dean Kapler, Bill Gamble, Rick Blackmon.
Second: Keith Walker, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti, Ron Ladwig.
Third: Kola Slavin, Mike Brown, Don Rodi, Craig Larson.
Tuesday Evening Men’s League: July 25
Information not provided.
Wednesday Morning Men’s League: July 26
Skins: Lenny Deshayes (2), Gregg Gamble, Ron Germann, Gary Bochman.
Proxy winners: Gary Bochman, Ken Walker.
Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League: July 26
Play of the Day: Best Low Score Even Holes
Winners: Haley Worley, Sam Larwood, Robin Purgett.
Chip-ins: Haley Worley on hole 3, Nancy Kruse on hole 4, Karolyn Latterelle on hole 8.
Thursday Morning Women’s League: July 27
Play of the Day: Guess Your Score
Winners: Pat Johnson, Marlene Miller, Jane Kelly.
