Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Golf Leagues: Results from week of July 24, 2023, listed

Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Emily golf courses host men's and women's leagues

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, July 25

Game of the Day: Pairs Team Low Net

First: Casey McChesney and Tony Coffey.

Second: Tom Wolke and Chris Kotval.

Third: Paul Prescott and Steve Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth: Jim Fraser and Gary Villella.

Fifth: Bob Johnson and Gary Hein.

Sixth: RB Johnson and Al Olson.

Seventh: Steve Laak and Lee Parkin.

Eighth: Micke Juillerat and Rick Atkinson.

Closest to pin awards: Gary Norman, Dick Sletten, RB Johnson, Micke Juillerat.

Longest putt awards: Jack Krasky, Micke Juillerat.

Low net rounds: fourth, Jim Fraser, 66; third, Steve Hall, 66 (tiebreaker); second, Tony Coffey, 62.

ADVERTISEMENT

Player of the day, overall low net: Chris Kotval, 61.

Low gross: Jim Fraser, 74.

Read more golf news

Thursday, July 27

Game of the Day: Cha-Cha-Cha

First: Rick Hammer, Bob Johnson, Bud Roberts, Earl Vanhorn.

Second: Rick Atkinson, Lee Parkin, Gary Villella, MicTchida.

Third: Gary Schroeder, Casey McChesney, Jack Krasky, Chris Kotval.

Fourth: Don Dudley, Steve Sandberg, Bill Herrick, Joe Hering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closest to pin awards: Bob Borne, Gary Villella, Don Dudley, Jack Krasky.

Longest putt awards: Don Rother, Chris Kotval.

Low net rounds: third, Rick Atkinson, 67; second, Ray Elie, 66.

Player of the day, overall low net: Rick Hammer, 64.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.

CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Monday, July 24

Game of the Day: Against All Odds

First: Judy Hein, Mary Daniels, Mary Kolkind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second: Tracy Nelson, Ardis Thompson, Debbie Patrick.

Third: Jackie Tenney, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Jan McChesney.

Individual low gross: Tracy Nelson.

Individual low net: Mary Daniels.

Birdies: Natalie Sentz on Sunrise No. 5 and Tracy Nelson on High Noon No. 7.

Holes in one: Jan McChesney on High Noon No. 6 and her teammate, Jackie Tenney, on High Noon No. 8. One team scoring two holes in one is a league record.

Wednesday, July 26

Game of the Day: Against All Odds (odd holes only)

ADVERTISEMENT

First: Konnie O'Neil, Judy Hein, RoseAnn Stans, Jackie Tenney.

Second: Cindy Pittman, Judy Nicholas, Debbie Patrick, Bonnie Coffey.

Third: Ginny Imholte, Deborah Fevold, Eileen Springer, (blind).

Individual low gross:Sue Mitsch.

Individual low net: Bonnie Coffey.

Birdies: Bonnie Coffey, Sue Mitsch, Lisa Weber, Tracy Nelson.

Monday, July 31

Game of the Day: Par 4’s Low Team Net

ADVERTISEMENT

First: Carol Lovro, Jill Avery, Mary Daniels.

Second: Christina Steigauf, Mary Prescott, Natalie Sentz.

Third: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Judy Nicholas, Cindy Vanhorn.

Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.

Individual low net: Christina Steigauf.

Birdies: Christina Steigauf (two), Judy Hein, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Mary Prescott, Lisa Weber.

WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, July 25

Play of the Day: Team Net 2 of 4 Balls

First: Steve Umland, Darrell Swanson, Marv Bjugan, Bruce Bissonnette.

Second: Stephen Ogren, Jack Woodruff, Mike Fogarty, Mike Carnahan.

Third: James Jimmie Bydlon, Mike Rutt, James McKeehen, Tom Baker.

Closest to the pin hole No. 4: David Kath.

Longest putt hole No. 9: Dave Gabrielson.

Closest to the pin hole No. 12: David Kath.

Longest putt hole No. 18: Greg Lindahl.

WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE

9-Hole League

Wednesday, July 26

Game of the Day: What Par Fives, where par 5 hole scores were eliminated from the total scores.

First: Barbie Swenson.

Second: Beth Theis.

Third: Julie Achterkirch.

Low net: Barbie Swenson.

Chip-in on hole 1: Stephanie Haider.

Chip-in on hole 2: Jill Otterson.

Chip-in on hole 4: Joan McNeely.

18-Hole League

Wednesday, July 26

Game of the Day: Cha Cha Cha

First: Debbie Enger, Jane Hurinenko, Connie Weber and Ginny Sitzer.

Second: Barb Holubar, Mary Dougherty, Nancy Schmidt and Brenda Hein.

Third: Nancy McEnroe, Luann Rickert, Natalie Sentz and Sue Moore.

Low net: Jane Hurinenko.

Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Luann Rickert, Joan Kantos, Debbie Enger, Joyce Fleck, Jane Hurinenko, Lori McCormick and Barb Holubar.

Chip-ins: Myra Faust, Cheryle Fontaine, Mary Dougherty, Joan Kantos, Barb Holubar and Paula Gulliford.

EMILY GREENS LEAGUES

Tuesday Morning Men’s League: July 25

Front 9 Net Teams

First: Ernie Morreim, Mike Oelrich, Craig Larson.

Second: Gordon Bobbe, Lenny Deshayes, Rick Blackmon, Kola Slavin.

Third: Scott Balthazor, Bruce Nelson, Ron Ladwig, Ron Germann.

Longest putt on hole 5: Jim Wick.

Closest to the pin on hole 1: Craig Larson.

Closest to the pin on hole 3: Dean Kapler.

Closest to the pin on hole 9: Jerry Hagel.

Chip-ins: Mike Oelrich (2), Dave Lahti, Doug Rogers, Jerry Hagel, Gary Bachman, Don

Atwater.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League: July 25

Back side scramble

First: Scott Balthazor, Dean Kapler, Bill Gamble, Rick Blackmon.

Second: Keith Walker, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti, Ron Ladwig.

Third: Kola Slavin, Mike Brown, Don Rodi, Craig Larson.

Tuesday Evening Men’s League: July 25

Information not provided.

Wednesday Morning Men’s League: July 26

Skins: Lenny Deshayes (2), Gregg Gamble, Ron Germann, Gary Bochman.

Proxy winners: Gary Bochman, Ken Walker.

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League: July 26

Play of the Day: Best Low Score Even Holes

Winners: Haley Worley, Sam Larwood, Robin Purgett.

Chip-ins: Haley Worley on hole 3, Nancy Kruse on hole 4, Karolyn Latterelle on hole 8.

Thursday Morning Women’s League: July 27 

Play of the Day: Guess Your Score

Winners: Pat Johnson, Marlene Miller, Jane Kelly.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
prm-2023-patriots-fall-schedule.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Patriots 2023 Fall Sports Schedule
13h ago
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Lightning file photo.jpg
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Nisswa Lightning lose to Buckman
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Katie Aasen - Wangberg.jpg
Sports
PR-B grad named Mayville’s interim volleyball coach
Jul 22
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
kids on Life Link if can show faces.jpg
Local
Pilots fly in to support Backus Fire Department
14h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-patriots-fall-schedule.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Patriots 2023 Fall Sports Schedule
13h ago
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Reht Rick Adams.JPG
Local
Rotary music festival attendance more than doubles in Pine River
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Lake Shore City Hall 2.JPG
Local
Vote on Lake Shore's Fritz Loven Park bridge options set Aug. 7
Jul 26
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt