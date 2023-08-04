Golf Leagues: Results from week of July 24, 2023, listed

CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, July 25

Game of the Day: Pairs Team Low Net

First: Casey McChesney and Tony Coffey.

Second: Tom Wolke and Chris Kotval.

Third: Paul Prescott and Steve Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth: Jim Fraser and Gary Villella.

Fifth: Bob Johnson and Gary Hein.

Sixth: RB Johnson and Al Olson.

Seventh: Steve Laak and Lee Parkin.

Eighth: Micke Juillerat and Rick Atkinson.

Closest to pin awards: Gary Norman, Dick Sletten, RB Johnson, Micke Juillerat.

Longest putt awards: Jack Krasky, Micke Juillerat.

Low net rounds: fourth, Jim Fraser, 66; third, Steve Hall, 66 (tiebreaker); second, Tony Coffey, 62.

ADVERTISEMENT

Player of the day, overall low net: Chris Kotval, 61.

Low gross: Jim Fraser, 74.

Read more golf news





Thursday, July 27

Game of the Day: Cha-Cha-Cha

First: Rick Hammer, Bob Johnson, Bud Roberts, Earl Vanhorn.

Second: Rick Atkinson, Lee Parkin, Gary Villella, MicTchida.

Third: Gary Schroeder, Casey McChesney, Jack Krasky, Chris Kotval.

Fourth: Don Dudley, Steve Sandberg, Bill Herrick, Joe Hering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closest to pin awards: Bob Borne, Gary Villella, Don Dudley, Jack Krasky.

Longest putt awards: Don Rother, Chris Kotval.

Low net rounds: third, Rick Atkinson, 67; second, Ray Elie, 66.

Player of the day, overall low net: Rick Hammer, 64.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 75.

CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Monday, July 24

Game of the Day: Against All Odds

First: Judy Hein, Mary Daniels, Mary Kolkind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second: Tracy Nelson, Ardis Thompson, Debbie Patrick.

Third: Jackie Tenney, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Jan McChesney.

Individual low gross: Tracy Nelson.

Individual low net: Mary Daniels.

Birdies: Natalie Sentz on Sunrise No. 5 and Tracy Nelson on High Noon No. 7.

Holes in one: Jan McChesney on High Noon No. 6 and her teammate, Jackie Tenney, on High Noon No. 8. One team scoring two holes in one is a league record.

Wednesday, July 26

Game of the Day: Against All Odds (odd holes only)

ADVERTISEMENT

First: Konnie O'Neil, Judy Hein, RoseAnn Stans, Jackie Tenney.

Second: Cindy Pittman, Judy Nicholas, Debbie Patrick, Bonnie Coffey.

Third: Ginny Imholte, Deborah Fevold, Eileen Springer, (blind).

Individual low gross:Sue Mitsch.

Individual low net: Bonnie Coffey.

Birdies: Bonnie Coffey, Sue Mitsch, Lisa Weber, Tracy Nelson.

Monday, July 31

Game of the Day: Par 4’s Low Team Net

ADVERTISEMENT

First: Carol Lovro, Jill Avery, Mary Daniels.

Second: Christina Steigauf, Mary Prescott, Natalie Sentz.

Third: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Judy Nicholas, Cindy Vanhorn.

Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.

Individual low net: Christina Steigauf.

Birdies: Christina Steigauf (two), Judy Hein, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Mary Prescott, Lisa Weber.

WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, July 25

Play of the Day: Team Net 2 of 4 Balls

First: Steve Umland, Darrell Swanson, Marv Bjugan, Bruce Bissonnette.

Second: Stephen Ogren, Jack Woodruff, Mike Fogarty, Mike Carnahan.

Third: James Jimmie Bydlon, Mike Rutt, James McKeehen, Tom Baker.

Closest to the pin hole No. 4: David Kath.

Longest putt hole No. 9: Dave Gabrielson.

Closest to the pin hole No. 12: David Kath.

Longest putt hole No. 18: Greg Lindahl.

WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE

9-Hole League

Wednesday, July 26

Game of the Day: What Par Fives, where par 5 hole scores were eliminated from the total scores.

First: Barbie Swenson.

Second: Beth Theis.

Third: Julie Achterkirch.

Low net: Barbie Swenson.

Chip-in on hole 1: Stephanie Haider.

Chip-in on hole 2: Jill Otterson.

Chip-in on hole 4: Joan McNeely.

18-Hole League

Wednesday, July 26

Game of the Day: Cha Cha Cha

First: Debbie Enger, Jane Hurinenko, Connie Weber and Ginny Sitzer.

Second: Barb Holubar, Mary Dougherty, Nancy Schmidt and Brenda Hein.

Third: Nancy McEnroe, Luann Rickert, Natalie Sentz and Sue Moore.

Low net: Jane Hurinenko.

Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Luann Rickert, Joan Kantos, Debbie Enger, Joyce Fleck, Jane Hurinenko, Lori McCormick and Barb Holubar.

Chip-ins: Myra Faust, Cheryle Fontaine, Mary Dougherty, Joan Kantos, Barb Holubar and Paula Gulliford.

EMILY GREENS LEAGUES

Tuesday Morning Men’s League: July 25

Front 9 Net Teams

First: Ernie Morreim, Mike Oelrich, Craig Larson.

Second: Gordon Bobbe, Lenny Deshayes, Rick Blackmon, Kola Slavin.

Third: Scott Balthazor, Bruce Nelson, Ron Ladwig, Ron Germann.

Longest putt on hole 5: Jim Wick.

Closest to the pin on hole 1: Craig Larson.

Closest to the pin on hole 3: Dean Kapler.

Closest to the pin on hole 9: Jerry Hagel.

Chip-ins: Mike Oelrich (2), Dave Lahti, Doug Rogers, Jerry Hagel, Gary Bachman, Don

Atwater.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League: July 25

Back side scramble

First: Scott Balthazor, Dean Kapler, Bill Gamble, Rick Blackmon.

Second: Keith Walker, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti, Ron Ladwig.

Third: Kola Slavin, Mike Brown, Don Rodi, Craig Larson.

Tuesday Evening Men’s League: July 25

Information not provided.

Wednesday Morning Men’s League: July 26

Skins: Lenny Deshayes (2), Gregg Gamble, Ron Germann, Gary Bochman.

Proxy winners: Gary Bochman, Ken Walker.

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League: July 26

Play of the Day: Best Low Score Even Holes

Winners: Haley Worley, Sam Larwood, Robin Purgett.

Chip-ins: Haley Worley on hole 3, Nancy Kruse on hole 4, Karolyn Latterelle on hole 8.

Thursday Morning Women’s League: July 27

Play of the Day: Guess Your Score

Winners: Pat Johnson, Marlene Miller, Jane Kelly.