Golf Leagues: Results from week of Aug. 7, 2023
Leagues play at courses in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Emily
CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Game of the Day: 1-2-3 Variable Best Ball
Sunrise to Sunset courses
First: Randy Kraft, Bob Maalis, John Pribyl, Gordy Wagner.
Second: Jeff Helland, Bob Johnson, Bill Boyd, Lee Parkin.
Third: Bob Borne, Joe Hering, Marty Appel, Ray Elie.
Fourth: Steve Sandberg, Jerry Graham, Keith Knutson, Dan Berg.
Closest to pin awards: Terry Nygaard, Bill Boyd, Bob Johnson, Dean Hickey.
Longest putt awards: Dick Sletten, Bill Boyd.
Low net rounds: fourth, Jack Krasky, 64 (lost the tiebreaker); third, Larry Koenig, 64 (won/lost the tiebreaker); second, John Pribyl, 64 (won/lost the tiebreaker).
Player of the day, overall low net: Mic Tchida, 64 (won the tiebreaker).
Low gross: Gary Norman, 72.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Game of the Day: Pairs Low Net
Sunrise to High Noon courses
First: Al Olson, Jack Krasky.
Second: Gary Norman, Dave Liese.
Third: Ray Elie, Tony Liefeld.
Fourth: Mark Vannest, RB Johnson.
Fifth: Dave Schrupp, Jim Hanson.
Sixth: Jeff Spetz, Bob Maalis.
Seventh: Casey McChesney, Lenny Rau.
Eighth: Jim Mateyka, Don Miller.
Closest to pin awards: Dean Tenney, Gary Hein, Bob Johnson, Dan Berg.
Longest putt awards: Jerry Williams, Dan Davis.
Low net rounds: Dave Liese, fourth; 72; Dave Schrupp, third, 71 (lost the tiebreaker); Mark Vannest, 71 (won the tiebreaker).
Player of the day, overall low net: Jack Krasky, 68.
Low gross: Gary Norman, 77.
CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE
Monday, Aug. 7
Game of the Day: Team Low Net
First: Carol Lovro, Cheri Tiggelaar.
Second: Christina Steigauf, Debbie Fevold, Bonnie Coffey.
Third: Leslie Gravely, Jill Avery, Cathi Nelson.
Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.
Individual low net: Cheri Tiggelaar.
Birdies: Cheri Tiggelaar, Sunrise holes 2 and 6; Cathi Nelson, Sunset hole 1; Jill Avery, Sunset hole 4.
WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Game of the Day: Individual Stableford scoring
Flight 1
First: Steve Umland.
Second: Daniel Hanson.
Third: John Gibas.
Flight 2
First: Jack Woodruff.
Second: Frank Roedl.
Third: Bob Panure.
Flight 3
First: Tom Olson.
Second: Arlen Stensby.
Third: Duane Helfenstein.
Flight 4
First: Richard Hansen.
Second: Gary Amundson.
Third: Al Falconer.
Flight 5
First: Mike Carnahan.
Second: Larry Swanson.
Third: Roger Tietz.
Closest to the pin on hole 4: Larry Swanson.
Longest putt on hole 9: Jerry Moore.
Closest to the pin on hole 12: Bill Pool.
Longest putt on hole 18: Marv Bjugan.
WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE
9-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Game of the Day: 3 Blind Mice, where three randomly selected holes were thrown out.
First: Irene Heath.
Second: Sue Farrell.
Third: Kathy Strampe.
Low net: Kathy Strampe.
Chip-in: Kristi Roedl on hole 16.
18-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight
Flight 1: Barb Hanson, first; Mary Dougherty, second; Nancy McEnroe, third.
Flight 2: Julie Hofstedt, first; Cheryl Bontrager, second; Luann Rickert, third.
Flight 3: Polly Colip Schoen, first; Dorie Kaleva, second; Sally Ekman, third.
Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Faye Puelston and Julie Hofstedt.
Chip-ins: Mary Dougherty and Maxine Riches.
Afternoon nine-hole shootout winners: Barb Hanson, first; Sue Seher, second; Luann Rickert, third; Joan Kantos, fourth; Lori McCormick, fifth.
EMILY GREENS LEAGUES
Tuesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 8
Front 9 Net Teams
First: Keith Walker, Mick Erickson, Gordon Bobbe, Bill Dehnert.
Second: Ron Germann, Mike Oelrich, Mike Brown, John Geithman, Craig Larson.
Third: Jerry Hagel, Dan West, Al Schewe, Rick Blackmon.
Longest putt on hole 5: Don Rodi.
Closest to the pin on hole 1: Don Atwater.
Closest to the pin on hole 3: Jim Wick.
Closest to the pine on hole 9: Jerry Hagel.
Chip-ins: Paul Jensen, Bruce Nelson, John Geithman, Rick Blackmon, Al Schewe.
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
Back side scramble
First: Scott Balthazor, Gregg Gamble, Al Schewe.
Second: Ed Sorgatz, Rick Jacobson, Wayne Seiffert, Jim Wick.
Third: Paul Jensen, Mike Brown, Dave Olsen, Rick Blackman.
Fourth: Keith Walker, Bill Gamble, Dave Lahti, Tom Rollingson.
Tuesday Evening Men’s League
Skins: Bill Dangers, Daniel Johnson (two).
Proxy winners: Vic Machen, Daniel Johnson.
Wednesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 9
Skins: Kola Slavin, Ken Walker.
Proxy winners: Ron Germann (two), Kola Slavin, Lenny Deshayes.
Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League
No information.
Thursday Morning Women’s League, Aug. 10
Play of the Day: Odd Holes.
Winners: Karla Fredrickson, Joanne Walker, Shirley Gorg, Lisa Weber, Tricia Murray,
Pat Townsend, Pat Johnson, Mac Curtis.
Chip-ins: Eileen Springer.
