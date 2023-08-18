Golf Leagues: Results from week of Aug. 7, 2023

CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Game of the Day: 1-2-3 Variable Best Ball

Sunrise to Sunset courses

First: Randy Kraft, Bob Maalis, John Pribyl, Gordy Wagner.

Second: Jeff Helland, Bob Johnson, Bill Boyd, Lee Parkin.

Third: Bob Borne, Joe Hering, Marty Appel, Ray Elie.

Fourth: Steve Sandberg, Jerry Graham, Keith Knutson, Dan Berg.

Closest to pin awards: Terry Nygaard, Bill Boyd, Bob Johnson, Dean Hickey.

Longest putt awards: Dick Sletten, Bill Boyd.

Low net rounds: fourth, Jack Krasky, 64 (lost the tiebreaker); third, Larry Koenig, 64 (won/lost the tiebreaker); second, John Pribyl, 64 (won/lost the tiebreaker).

Player of the day, overall low net: Mic Tchida, 64 (won the tiebreaker).

Low gross: Gary Norman, 72.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Game of the Day: Pairs Low Net

Sunrise to High Noon courses

First: Al Olson, Jack Krasky.

Second: Gary Norman, Dave Liese.

Third: Ray Elie, Tony Liefeld.

Fourth: Mark Vannest, RB Johnson.

Fifth: Dave Schrupp, Jim Hanson.

Sixth: Jeff Spetz, Bob Maalis.

Seventh: Casey McChesney, Lenny Rau.

Eighth: Jim Mateyka, Don Miller.

Closest to pin awards: Dean Tenney, Gary Hein, Bob Johnson, Dan Berg.

Longest putt awards: Jerry Williams, Dan Davis.

Low net rounds: Dave Liese, fourth; 72; Dave Schrupp, third, 71 (lost the tiebreaker); Mark Vannest, 71 (won the tiebreaker).

Player of the day, overall low net: Jack Krasky, 68.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 77.

CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Monday, Aug. 7

Game of the Day: Team Low Net

First: Carol Lovro, Cheri Tiggelaar.

Second: Christina Steigauf, Debbie Fevold, Bonnie Coffey.

Third: Leslie Gravely, Jill Avery, Cathi Nelson.

Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.

Individual low net: Cheri Tiggelaar.

Birdies: Cheri Tiggelaar, Sunrise holes 2 and 6; Cathi Nelson, Sunset hole 1; Jill Avery, Sunset hole 4.

WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Game of the Day: Individual Stableford scoring

Flight 1

First: Steve Umland.

Second: Daniel Hanson.

Third: John Gibas.

Flight 2

First: Jack Woodruff.

Second: Frank Roedl.

Third: Bob Panure.

Flight 3

First: Tom Olson.

Second: Arlen Stensby.

Third: Duane Helfenstein.

Flight 4

First: Richard Hansen.

Second: Gary Amundson.

Third: Al Falconer.

Flight 5

First: Mike Carnahan.

Second: Larry Swanson.

Third: Roger Tietz.

Closest to the pin on hole 4: Larry Swanson.

Longest putt on hole 9: Jerry Moore.

Closest to the pin on hole 12: Bill Pool.

Longest putt on hole 18: Marv Bjugan.

WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE

9-Hole League

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Game of the Day: 3 Blind Mice, where three randomly selected holes were thrown out.

First: Irene Heath.

Second: Sue Farrell.

Third: Kathy Strampe.

Low net: Kathy Strampe.

Chip-in: Kristi Roedl on hole 16.

18-Hole League

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight

Flight 1: Barb Hanson, first; Mary Dougherty, second; Nancy McEnroe, third.

Flight 2: Julie Hofstedt, first; Cheryl Bontrager, second; Luann Rickert, third.

Flight 3: Polly Colip Schoen, first; Dorie Kaleva, second; Sally Ekman, third.

Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Faye Puelston and Julie Hofstedt.

Chip-ins: Mary Dougherty and Maxine Riches.

Afternoon nine-hole shootout winners: Barb Hanson, first; Sue Seher, second; Luann Rickert, third; Joan Kantos, fourth; Lori McCormick, fifth.

EMILY GREENS LEAGUES

Tuesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 8

Front 9 Net Teams

First: Keith Walker, Mick Erickson, Gordon Bobbe, Bill Dehnert.

Second: Ron Germann, Mike Oelrich, Mike Brown, John Geithman, Craig Larson.

Third: Jerry Hagel, Dan West, Al Schewe, Rick Blackmon.

Longest putt on hole 5: Don Rodi.

Closest to the pin on hole 1: Don Atwater.

Closest to the pin on hole 3: Jim Wick.

Closest to the pine on hole 9: Jerry Hagel.

Chip-ins: Paul Jensen, Bruce Nelson, John Geithman, Rick Blackmon, Al Schewe.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

Back side scramble

First: Scott Balthazor, Gregg Gamble, Al Schewe.

Second: Ed Sorgatz, Rick Jacobson, Wayne Seiffert, Jim Wick.

Third: Paul Jensen, Mike Brown, Dave Olsen, Rick Blackman.

Fourth: Keith Walker, Bill Gamble, Dave Lahti, Tom Rollingson.

Tuesday Evening Men’s League

Skins: Bill Dangers, Daniel Johnson (two).

Proxy winners: Vic Machen, Daniel Johnson.

Wednesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 9

Skins: Kola Slavin, Ken Walker.

Proxy winners: Ron Germann (two), Kola Slavin, Lenny Deshayes.

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League

No information.

Thursday Morning Women’s League, Aug. 10

Play of the Day: Odd Holes.

Winners: Karla Fredrickson, Joanne Walker, Shirley Gorg, Lisa Weber, Tricia Murray,

Pat Townsend, Pat Johnson, Mac Curtis.

Chip-ins: Eileen Springer.