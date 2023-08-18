Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Golf Leagues: Results from week of Aug. 7, 2023

Leagues play at courses in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Emily

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Game of the Day: 1-2-3 Variable Best Ball

Sunrise to Sunset courses

First: Randy Kraft, Bob Maalis, John Pribyl, Gordy Wagner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second: Jeff Helland, Bob Johnson, Bill Boyd, Lee Parkin.

Third: Bob Borne, Joe Hering, Marty Appel, Ray Elie.

Fourth: Steve Sandberg, Jerry Graham, Keith Knutson, Dan Berg.

Read more golf news

Closest to pin awards: Terry Nygaard, Bill Boyd, Bob Johnson, Dean Hickey.

Longest putt awards: Dick Sletten, Bill Boyd.

Low net rounds: fourth, Jack Krasky, 64 (lost the tiebreaker); third, Larry Koenig, 64 (won/lost the tiebreaker); second, John Pribyl, 64 (won/lost the tiebreaker).

Player of the day, overall low net: Mic Tchida, 64 (won the tiebreaker).

Low gross: Gary Norman, 72.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, Aug. 10

Game of the Day: Pairs Low Net

Sunrise to High Noon courses

First: Al Olson, Jack Krasky.

Second: Gary Norman, Dave Liese.

Third: Ray Elie, Tony Liefeld.

Fourth: Mark Vannest, RB Johnson.

Fifth: Dave Schrupp, Jim Hanson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth: Jeff Spetz, Bob Maalis.

Seventh: Casey McChesney, Lenny Rau.

Eighth: Jim Mateyka, Don Miller.

Closest to pin awards: Dean Tenney, Gary Hein, Bob Johnson, Dan Berg.

Longest putt awards: Jerry Williams, Dan Davis.

Low net rounds: Dave Liese, fourth; 72; Dave Schrupp, third, 71 (lost the tiebreaker); Mark Vannest, 71 (won the tiebreaker).

Player of the day, overall low net: Jack Krasky, 68.

Low gross: Gary Norman, 77.

ADVERTISEMENT

CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Monday, Aug. 7

Game of the Day: Team Low Net

First: Carol Lovro, Cheri Tiggelaar.

Second: Christina Steigauf, Debbie Fevold, Bonnie Coffey.

Third: Leslie Gravely, Jill Avery, Cathi Nelson.

Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.

Individual low net: Cheri Tiggelaar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birdies: Cheri Tiggelaar, Sunrise holes 2 and 6; Cathi Nelson, Sunset hole 1; Jill Avery, Sunset hole 4.

WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Game of the Day: Individual Stableford scoring

Flight 1

First: Steve Umland.

Second: Daniel Hanson.

Third: John Gibas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight 2

First: Jack Woodruff.

Second: Frank Roedl.

Third: Bob Panure.

Flight 3

First: Tom Olson.

Second: Arlen Stensby.

Third: Duane Helfenstein.

Flight 4

First: Richard Hansen.

Second: Gary Amundson.

Third: Al Falconer.

Flight 5

First: Mike Carnahan.

Second: Larry Swanson.

Third: Roger Tietz.

Closest to the pin on hole 4: Larry Swanson.

Longest putt on hole 9: Jerry Moore.

Closest to the pin on hole 12: Bill Pool.

Longest putt on hole 18: Marv Bjugan.

WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE

9-Hole League

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Game of the Day: 3 Blind Mice, where three randomly selected holes were thrown out.

First: Irene Heath.

Second: Sue Farrell.

Third: Kathy Strampe.

Low net: Kathy Strampe.

Chip-in: Kristi Roedl on hole 16.

18-Hole League

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight

Flight 1: Barb Hanson, first; Mary Dougherty, second; Nancy McEnroe, third.

Flight 2: Julie Hofstedt, first; Cheryl Bontrager, second; Luann Rickert, third.

Flight 3: Polly Colip Schoen, first; Dorie Kaleva, second; Sally Ekman, third.

Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Faye Puelston and Julie Hofstedt.

Chip-ins: Mary Dougherty and Maxine Riches.

Afternoon nine-hole shootout winners: Barb Hanson, first; Sue Seher, second; Luann Rickert, third; Joan Kantos, fourth; Lori McCormick, fifth.

EMILY GREENS LEAGUES

Tuesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 8

Front 9 Net Teams

First: Keith Walker, Mick Erickson, Gordon Bobbe, Bill Dehnert.

Second: Ron Germann, Mike Oelrich, Mike Brown, John Geithman, Craig Larson.

Third: Jerry Hagel, Dan West, Al Schewe, Rick Blackmon.

Longest putt on hole 5: Don Rodi.

Closest to the pin on hole 1: Don Atwater.

Closest to the pin on hole 3: Jim Wick.

Closest to the pine on hole 9: Jerry Hagel.

Chip-ins: Paul Jensen, Bruce Nelson, John Geithman, Rick Blackmon, Al Schewe.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

Back side scramble

First: Scott Balthazor, Gregg Gamble, Al Schewe.

Second: Ed Sorgatz, Rick Jacobson, Wayne Seiffert, Jim Wick.

Third: Paul Jensen, Mike Brown, Dave Olsen, Rick Blackman.

Fourth: Keith Walker, Bill Gamble, Dave Lahti, Tom Rollingson.

Tuesday Evening Men’s League

Skins: Bill Dangers, Daniel Johnson (two).

Proxy winners: Vic Machen, Daniel Johnson.

Wednesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 9

Skins: Kola Slavin, Ken Walker.

Proxy winners: Ron Germann (two), Kola Slavin, Lenny Deshayes.

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League

No information.

Thursday Morning Women’s League, Aug. 10

Play of the Day: Odd Holes.

Winners: Karla Fredrickson, Joanne Walker, Shirley Gorg, Lisa Weber, Tricia Murray,

Pat Townsend, Pat Johnson, Mac Curtis.

Chip-ins: Eileen Springer.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
nisswa-vs-buckman-081123-baseball-championship-8.jpg
Sports
Buckman takes Region 8C title from Nisswa
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Diamond Club 14U state tournament winners July 2023.jpeg
Sports
Diamond Club 14U boys baseball players are state champs
Aug 8
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Louis Williams IV, known as "Blue Lou," watches a play at home plate in a 14U softball game between BOLD and Willmar/New London-Spicer on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lake Lillian.
Sports
Flippin' out for Blue Lou
Aug 6
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ideal Beef Feed serving corn Aug. 9, 2023.JPG
Community
Ideal Fire Hall is busy place for annual Ideal Beef Feed
15h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Backus Cornfest bucket game
Community
Backus Cornfest makes a splash
23h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Community cares wellness fair.png
Community
Community Cares Wellness Fair coming to Pine River
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2023-last-windrow-page-head.jpg
Community
The Last Windrow - Anthology
3d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky