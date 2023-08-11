Golf Leagues: Results from week of Aug. 1, 2023, listed
Leagues play at Pequot Lakes, Crosslake and Emily golf courses
CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE
Thursday, Aug. 3
Game of the Day: Team Low Net
High Noon to Sunset courses
First: Jeff Spetz, Dave Barnes, Jerry Graham, Gary Schroeder.
Second: Steve Sandberg, RB Johnson, Randy Darling, blind draw (Dan Davis).
Third: Paul Prescott, Lee Parkin, Dan Berg, Al Olson.
Fourth: Bob Borne, blind draw (John Pribyl), Dave Oleson, Mic Tchida.
Closest to pin awards: Mike Reier, Jerry Graham, Dave Branum, Lenny Rau.
Longest putt awards: Rick Atkinson, Dave Oleson.
Low net rounds: third, Earl Vanhorn, 69; second, Bill Herrick, 68 (lost the tie breaker).
Player of the day, overall low net: Dave Oleson, 68 (won the tie breaker).
Low gross: Gary Norman, 74.
CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Game of the Day: 9 Hole Par 4's Team Low Net
First: Jan McChesney, Debbie Patrick, Rose Ann Stans, Cindy Pittman.
Second: Christina Steigauf, Bonnie Coffey, Deborah Fevold, Jackie Tenney.
Third: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Jill Avery, Sandra Melberg, Judy Hein.
Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.
Individual low net: Debbie Patrick.
Birdies: Christina Steigauf on Hole 1, Rose Ann Stans on Hole 4, Jill Avery on Hole 5.
WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Game of the Day: 2-person team quota by flight.
Flight 1
First: John McEnroe, Bob Panure.
Second: Dan Hanson, Mike Umland.
Third: Ron Meyer, Ron Fillmore.
Flight 2
First: Mike Rutt, Terry Stansfield.
Second: Steve Christiansen, Tom Schroeder.
Third: Tom G. Olson, Dale Christiansen.
Flight 3
First: Dave Lobben, Duane Frion.
Second: Larry Raisbeck, blind draw.
Third: Richard Hansen, Roger Tietz.
Closest to the pin: hole 12, Ron Meyer; hole 7, Scott Thompson.
Longest putt: hole 5, Mike Rancor; hole 11, Dave Lobben.
WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE
9-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Game of the Day: Guest Day with team game Step-aside Scramble
First: Chris Norring and Candace Prigge (guests), Sally Egan and Terri Poindexter (members).
Closest to the pin on hole 7: Rhonda Swanson.
Longest drive on hole 5: Ruth Klukow.
Longest putt on hole 2: Jill Otterson.
Longest putt on hole 9: Kay Olson.
18-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Game of the Day: Team event-Lone Ranger.
First: Mary Dougherty, Joan Kantos, Dorie Kaleva and Polly Colip Schoen.
Second: Sue Seher, Luann Rickert, Bev Prueher and Paula Gulliford.
Third: Debbie Enger, Connie Weber, Anita Stensby and Sally Ekman.
Low net: Mary Dougherty.
Birdies: Nancy McEnroe, Sue Seher and Paula Gulliford.
Chip-ins: Sue Seher and Cheryl Fontaine.
EMILY GREENS LEAGUES
Tuesday Morning Men’s Leagues, Aug. 1
Front 9 Net Teams
First: Don Atwater, Dean Kapler, Kim Bachmann, John Geithman.
Second: Ron Germann, Jim Wick, Keith Walker, Gary Bochman, Dave Olsen.
Third: Wayne Seiffert, Lenny Deshayes, Mike Brown, Ron Ladwig.
Longest putt hole 5: Jim Wick.
Closest to the pin hole 1: Scott Balthazor.
Closest to the pin hole 3: Mike Olerich.
Closest to the pin hole 9: Jerry Hagel.
Eagle: Don Atwater.
Chip-ins: Scott Balthazor, Jerry Hagel, Gregg Gamble, Mike Brown, Dean Kapler, John
Geithman.
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
Rained out.
Tuesday Evening Men’s League
Skins: Jeff Stefans, Gregg Gamble.
Proxy winners: Jeff Stefans, Brady Roy.
Wednesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 2
Skins: Ron Germann (2), Kola Slavin, Lenny Deshayes.
Proxy winners: Kola Slavin, Ken Walker.
Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League, Aug. 2
Information not provided.
Thursday Morning Women’s League, Aug. 3
Play of the Day: Best Par 4’s.
Winners: Information not provided.
Birdies: Pam Cunninghmam.
Chip-ins: Jenny Osland.
