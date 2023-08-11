Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf Leagues: Results from week of Aug. 1, 2023, listed

Leagues play at Pequot Lakes, Crosslake and Emily golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSWOODS MEN’S LEAGUE

Thursday, Aug. 3

Game of the Day: Team Low Net

High Noon to Sunset courses

First: Jeff Spetz, Dave Barnes, Jerry Graham, Gary Schroeder.

Second: Steve Sandberg, RB Johnson, Randy Darling, blind draw (Dan Davis).

Third: Paul Prescott, Lee Parkin, Dan Berg, Al Olson.

Fourth: Bob Borne, blind draw (John Pribyl), Dave Oleson, Mic Tchida.

Closest to pin awards: Mike Reier, Jerry Graham, Dave Branum, Lenny Rau.

Longest putt awards: Rick Atkinson, Dave Oleson.

Low net rounds: third, Earl Vanhorn, 69; second, Bill Herrick, 68 (lost the tie breaker).

Player of the day, overall low net: Dave Oleson, 68 (won the tie breaker).

Low gross: Gary Norman, 74.

CROSSWOODS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Game of the Day: 9 Hole Par 4's Team Low Net

First: Jan McChesney, Debbie Patrick, Rose Ann Stans, Cindy Pittman.

Second: Christina Steigauf, Bonnie Coffey, Deborah Fevold, Jackie Tenney.

Third: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Jill Avery, Sandra Melberg, Judy Hein.

Individual low gross: Christina Steigauf.

Individual low net: Debbie Patrick.

Birdies: Christina Steigauf on Hole 1, Rose Ann Stans on Hole 4, Jill Avery on Hole 5.

WHITEFISH MEN’S LEAGUE

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Game of the Day: 2-person team quota by flight.

Flight 1

First: John McEnroe, Bob Panure.

Second: Dan Hanson, Mike Umland.

Third: Ron Meyer, Ron Fillmore.

Flight 2

First: Mike Rutt, Terry Stansfield.

Second: Steve Christiansen, Tom Schroeder.

Third: Tom G. Olson, Dale Christiansen.

Flight 3

First: Dave Lobben, Duane Frion.

Second: Larry Raisbeck, blind draw.

Third: Richard Hansen, Roger Tietz.

Closest to the pin: hole 12, Ron Meyer; hole 7, Scott Thompson.

Longest putt: hole 5, Mike Rancor; hole 11, Dave Lobben.

WHITEFISH WOMEN’S LEAGUE

9-Hole League

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Game of the Day: Guest Day with team game Step-aside Scramble

First: Chris Norring and Candace Prigge (guests), Sally Egan and Terri Poindexter (members).

Closest to the pin on hole 7: Rhonda Swanson.

Longest drive on hole 5: Ruth Klukow.

Longest putt on hole 2: Jill Otterson.

Longest putt on hole 9: Kay Olson.

18-Hole League

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Game of the Day: Team event-Lone Ranger.

First: Mary Dougherty, Joan Kantos, Dorie Kaleva and Polly Colip Schoen.

Second: Sue Seher, Luann Rickert, Bev Prueher and Paula Gulliford.

Third: Debbie Enger, Connie Weber, Anita Stensby and Sally Ekman.

Low net: Mary Dougherty.

Birdies: Nancy McEnroe, Sue Seher and Paula Gulliford.

Chip-ins: Sue Seher and Cheryl Fontaine.

EMILY GREENS LEAGUES

Tuesday Morning Men’s Leagues, Aug. 1

Front 9 Net Teams

First: Don Atwater, Dean Kapler, Kim Bachmann, John Geithman.

Second: Ron Germann, Jim Wick, Keith Walker, Gary Bochman, Dave Olsen.

Third: Wayne Seiffert, Lenny Deshayes, Mike Brown, Ron Ladwig.

Longest putt hole 5: Jim Wick.

Closest to the pin hole 1: Scott Balthazor.

Closest to the pin hole 3: Mike Olerich.

Closest to the pin hole 9: Jerry Hagel.

Eagle: Don Atwater.

Chip-ins: Scott Balthazor, Jerry Hagel, Gregg Gamble, Mike Brown, Dean Kapler, John

Geithman.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

Rained out.

Tuesday Evening Men’s League

Skins: Jeff Stefans, Gregg Gamble.

Proxy winners: Jeff Stefans, Brady Roy.

Wednesday Morning Men’s League, Aug. 2

Skins: Ron Germann (2), Kola Slavin, Lenny Deshayes.

Proxy winners: Kola Slavin, Ken Walker.

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League, Aug. 2

Information not provided.

Thursday Morning Women’s League, Aug. 3

Play of the Day: Best Par 4’s.

Winners: Information not provided.

Birdies: Pam Cunninghmam.

Chip-ins: Jenny Osland.

