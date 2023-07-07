Golf League Results: Week of June 26, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday, June 27
Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight
Flight 1
First: Dan Hanson
Second: Jerry Moore
Third: Ron Fillmore
Flight 2
First: Roger Jenson
Second: Michael Rutt
Third: Dave Baker
Flight 3
First: Marv Bjugan
Second: Richard Hanson
Third: Jack Heidman
Flight 4
First: Roger Tietz
Second: Mike Carnahan
Third: Jeffrey Baumgartner
Closest to the pin hole No. 4: Rich Kastner
Closest to the pin hole No. 7: James McKeehen
Longest putt hole No. 9: Michael Rutt
Longest putt hole No. 15: Ron Meyer
Crosswoods Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Wednesday, June 28
Game of the Day: Low net
First: Leisha Tietz
Second: Anita Boldt
Third: Claudia Zelmer
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday, June 27
Game of the Day: Variable best ball - 1 on par 3s, 2 on par 4s, 3 on par 5s
First: Team Sunrise - Rich Long, Casey McChesney, John Pribyl, Don Rother
Second: Team Sunrise - Joel Running, Dave Liese, Steve Sandberg, Rick Atkinson
First: Team Sunset - Bob Borne, Jeff Helland, Bud Roberts, Steve Hall
Second: Team Sunset - Bob Maalis, Fred Richter, Dave Oleson, Barney Moorman
Closest to pin: Bob Borne, Bob Maalis, Jay Wiltrout, Paul Prescott
Longest putt: Bob Borne, Micke Juillerat
Low net rounds
Fourth: Joel Fevold, 67 (lost a 4-way tie breaker)
Third: Casey McChesney, 67 (lost a 3-way tie breaker)
Second: Rick Atkinson 67 (lost the tie breaker)
Player of the day, overall low net: Kevin Jungles, 67 (won the tie breaker)
Low gross: Gary Norman, 74
Thursday, June 29
Game of the Day: Pairs low net
First: Paul Prescott, Bob Johnson
Second: Wayne Pacyga, Tony Leifeld
Third: RB Johnson, Don Rother
Fourth: Dave Branum, Tom Porter
Fifth: Kevin Jungles, Don Miller
Sixth: Bill Boyd, Daryl Thorvilson
Seventh: Gary Norman, Joel Running
Eighth: Gary Villella, Howard Hornibrook
Ninth: Joel Fevold, Jay Wiltrout
Closest to pin: Gary Villella, Bob Maalis, Steve Laak, Randy Darling
Longest putt: Bill Herrick, Bob Maalis
Low net rounds
Fourth: Wayne Pacyga, 72
Third: Barney Moorman, 70 (lost the tie breaker)
Second: Bob Maalis, 70 (won the tie breaker)
Player of the day, overall low net: Paul Prescott, 68
Low gross: Gary Norman, 77
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men’s League, June 27
Front 9 net teams
First: Jerry Booth, Dave Olsen, Don Atwater, Gary Bochman
Second: Scott Balthazor, Mick Erickson, Gordon Bobbe, Jim Wick
Third: Pat O’Conner, Al Schewe, Rick Jacobson, Kola Slavin
Fourth: Jerry Hagel, Keith Petron, Kim Bachmann, Dave Lawson
Longest putt hole No. 5: Keith Petron
Closest to the pin hole No. 1: Keith Petron
Closest to the pin hole No. 3: Mike Brown
Closest to the pin hole No. 9: Max Stoutenburg
Chip-ins: Rick Jacobson, Wayne Seiffert, Roger Brekken
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League, June 27
Back side scramble
First: Gordon Bobbe, Jerry Hagel, Mick Erickson, Bill Gamble
Second: Scott Balthazor, Lenny Deshayes, Kim Bachmann, Max Stoutenburg
Third: Kola Slavin, Mike Brown, Ron Ladwig, Dave Lahti
Tuesday Evening Men’s League, June 27
Skins: Jimmy Vanderark, Bill Dangers
Proxy winners: Dan Johnson, Max Anderson
Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League, June 28
Rained out.
Thursday Morning Women’s League
Play of the Day: Tee to Green
Winners: Jody Peck, Lisa Weber, Shirley Gorg, Part Moore Johnson
Birdies: None
Chip ins: Mac Curtis, Barb Heck, Eileen Springer, Pam Cunningham, Shirley Gorg
