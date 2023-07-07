Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf League Results: Week of June 26, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday, June 27

Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight

Flight 1

First: Dan Hanson

Second: Jerry Moore

Third: Ron Fillmore

Flight 2

First: Roger Jenson

Second: Michael Rutt

Third: Dave Baker

Flight 3

First: Marv Bjugan

Second: Richard Hanson

Third: Jack Heidman

Flight 4

First: Roger Tietz

Second: Mike Carnahan

Third: Jeffrey Baumgartner

Closest to the pin hole No. 4: Rich Kastner

Closest to the pin hole No. 7: James McKeehen

Longest putt hole No. 9: Michael Rutt

Longest putt hole No. 15: Ron Meyer

Crosswoods Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Wednesday, June 28 

Game of the Day: Low net

First: Leisha Tietz

Second: Anita Boldt

Third: Claudia Zelmer

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, June 27

Game of the Day: Variable best ball - 1 on par 3s, 2 on par 4s, 3 on par 5s

First: Team Sunrise - Rich Long, Casey McChesney, John Pribyl, Don Rother

Second: Team Sunrise - Joel Running, Dave Liese, Steve Sandberg, Rick Atkinson

First: Team Sunset - Bob Borne, Jeff Helland, Bud Roberts, Steve Hall

Second: Team Sunset - Bob Maalis, Fred Richter, Dave Oleson, Barney Moorman

Closest to pin: Bob Borne, Bob Maalis, Jay Wiltrout, Paul Prescott

Longest putt: Bob Borne, Micke Juillerat

Low net rounds

Fourth: Joel Fevold, 67 (lost a 4-way tie breaker)

Third: Casey McChesney, 67 (lost a 3-way tie breaker)

Second: Rick Atkinson 67 (lost the tie breaker)

Player of the day, overall low net: Kevin Jungles, 67 (won the tie breaker)

Low gross: Gary Norman, 74

Thursday, June 29

Game of the Day: Pairs low net

First: Paul Prescott, Bob Johnson

Second: Wayne Pacyga, Tony Leifeld

Third: RB Johnson, Don Rother

Fourth: Dave Branum, Tom Porter

Fifth: Kevin Jungles, Don Miller

Sixth: Bill Boyd, Daryl Thorvilson

Seventh: Gary Norman, Joel Running

Eighth: Gary Villella, Howard Hornibrook

Ninth: Joel Fevold, Jay Wiltrout

Closest to pin: Gary Villella, Bob Maalis, Steve Laak, Randy Darling

Longest putt: Bill Herrick, Bob Maalis

Low net rounds

Fourth: Wayne Pacyga, 72

Third: Barney Moorman, 70 (lost the tie breaker)

Second: Bob Maalis, 70 (won the tie breaker)

Player of the day, overall low net: Paul Prescott, 68

Low gross: Gary Norman, 77

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men’s League, June 27

Front 9 net teams

First: Jerry Booth, Dave Olsen, Don Atwater, Gary Bochman

Second: Scott Balthazor, Mick Erickson, Gordon Bobbe, Jim Wick

Third: Pat O’Conner, Al Schewe, Rick Jacobson, Kola Slavin

Fourth: Jerry Hagel, Keith Petron, Kim Bachmann, Dave Lawson

Longest putt hole No. 5: Keith Petron

Closest to the pin hole No. 1: Keith Petron

Closest to the pin hole No. 3: Mike Brown

Closest to the pin hole No. 9: Max Stoutenburg

Chip-ins: Rick Jacobson, Wayne Seiffert, Roger Brekken

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League, June 27 

Back side scramble

First: Gordon Bobbe, Jerry Hagel, Mick Erickson, Bill Gamble

Second: Scott Balthazor, Lenny Deshayes, Kim Bachmann, Max Stoutenburg

Third: Kola Slavin, Mike Brown, Ron Ladwig, Dave Lahti

Tuesday Evening Men’s League, June 27

Skins: Jimmy Vanderark, Bill Dangers

Proxy winners: Dan Johnson, Max Anderson

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League, June 28 

Rained out.

Thursday Morning Women’s League

Play of the Day: Tee to Green

Winners: Jody Peck, Lisa Weber, Shirley Gorg, Part Moore Johnson

Birdies: None

Chip ins: Mac Curtis, Barb Heck, Eileen Springer, Pam Cunningham, Shirley Gorg

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

