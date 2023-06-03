Golf League Results: May 31, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday May 23
Game of the day: 3 best balls of 4
First place – High Noon: Bill Reed, Randy Kraft, Darryl Thorvilson, Dean Tenney
First place – Sunset: Bill Reed, Randy Kraft, Darryl Thorvilson, Dean Tenney
Second place – High Noon: Dean Hickey, Lee Parkin, Palmer Sorensen, Don Miller
Second place Team – Sunset: Ron Hanson, Dan Berg, Gary Chesner, Don Gabrielson
Closest to the pin: Dave Oleson, Greg Jorvig, Dan Davis, Kevin Jungles
Longest putts: Wayne Pacyga, Don Merhar
Low Net: Kevin Jungles (67), Lee Parkin (67), Dean Tenney (68)
Low Gross: Gary Norman (73)
Thursday May 25, 2023
Game of the day: 1-2-3 Variable Best Ball
First place – Sunrise: Tim Trott, Tom Porter, Greg Jorvig, Paul Prescott
First place – Sunset: Jeff Helland, Don Merhar, Kevin Jungles, Barney Moormann
Second place – Sunrise: Jeff Spetz, Wayne Pacyga, Gary Villella, Dick Sletten
Second place – Sunset: Jay Wltrout, Jerry Graham, Dave Oleson, Gary Hein
Closest Pin to the pin: Tom Porter, Dave Branum, Kevin Jungles, Palmer Sorensen
Longest putts: Casey McChesney, Bob Maalis
Low Net: Jim Wiesner (67), Jeff Helland (69), Mic Tchida (69)
Low Gross: Tim Trott (72)
Crosswoods Women’s League
Monday, May 22
Game of the Day: Short & Sweet
First place: Jan McChesney, Lisa Weber, Krista Labie
Second place: Cheri Tiggelaar, Renee Aden, Sandy Melberg
Third place: Leslie Gravely, CincyVan Horn,Susan Gahn
Individual Low Gross:Lisa Weber
Individual Low Net:Lisa Weber
Birdies: Lisa Weber, No. 6 Sunset; Judy Hein, No. 5 Sunset; Jill Avery, No. 9 Sunset.
Wednesday, May 24
Game of the Day: Short and Sweet - Low team net on par 3's
First place: Jill Avery, Mary Prescott, Sharon Seeker, Eileen Springer
Second place: Konnie O'Neil, Cincy Vanhorn, Deedee Johnson, (blind)
Third place: Christina Steigraf, Margarita Martinez, Sandra Melberg, Ginny Imholte
Individual Low Gross: Jill Avery
Individual Low Net: Jill Avery
Birdies: Mary Prescott, Sunset No. 2; Christina Steigraf, Sunset No. 5.
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday May 23
Game of the Day:
Flight 1
First place: Dan Hanson ,Paul Beilfuss, Tom McGrath, Darrell Swanson
Second place: Tim Hubbard ,Mike Rutt, Mike Umland, David Duncan
Third place: Jim Bydlon, Al Falconer, Ron Meyer, Don Craig
Flight 2
First place: Steve Laak, Dean Brandt, Frank Roedl, Marv Bjugan
Second place: Mike Einan, Dick Hanson, Paul Schmidt, Bill Carlson
Third place: Mike Noll, Sam Kantos, Tom Schroeder, David Lobben
Proximities:
Longest putt: Mike Rutt, Hole No. 1
Closest to the pin: Darrell Swanson, Hole No. 6
Closest to the pin: Duane Frion, Hole No. 12
Longest putt: David Kath, Hole No. 14
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Game of the Day Best Low Net
First place: Claudia Zellmer
Second place: Karen Lobben
Third place: Deb Weston
Chip-in: DuAnn Surbaugh, No. 8.
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men's League – Front 9
First place: Al Schewe, Max Stoutenburg, Ernie Morreim, Mikie Brown
Second place: Scott Balthazor, Ron Ludwig, Keith Walker, Kola Slavin, Rober Hanson
Third place: Greg Anderson, Don Rodi, Lenny Deshayes, Mark Erickson
Longest putt, hole No. 5: Keith Walker
Closest to the pin
Hole No. 1: Kola Slavin
Hole No. 3: Ron German
Hole No. 9: Roger Hanson
Tuesday Morning Back 9 Scramble
First place: Lenny Deshayes, Ed Sorgatz, Gary Bachman, Gordon Bobbi
Second place: Mike Brown, Charlie Peterson, Graig Larson
Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9:
Winners: Nancy Kruse, Marianne Auge
Thursday Morning Women's League:
Plays of the day: Barb Heck, Mac Curtis, Lisa Weber, Jenny Osland, Marlene Miller.
Chip-ins: Shirley Gorg, Mikie Walker
