Sports

Golf League Results: May 31, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday May 23

Game of the day: 3 best balls of 4

First place – High Noon: Bill Reed, Randy Kraft, Darryl Thorvilson, Dean Tenney

First place – Sunset: Bill Reed, Randy Kraft, Darryl Thorvilson, Dean Tenney

Second place – High Noon: Dean Hickey, Lee Parkin, Palmer Sorensen, Don Miller

Second place Team – Sunset: Ron Hanson, Dan Berg, Gary Chesner, Don Gabrielson

Closest to the pin: Dave Oleson, Greg Jorvig, Dan Davis, Kevin Jungles

Longest putts: Wayne Pacyga, Don Merhar

Low Net: Kevin Jungles (67), Lee Parkin (67), Dean Tenney (68)

Low Gross: Gary Norman (73)

Thursday May 25, 2023

Game of the day: 1-2-3 Variable Best Ball

First place – Sunrise: Tim Trott, Tom Porter, Greg Jorvig, Paul Prescott

First place – Sunset: Jeff Helland, Don Merhar, Kevin Jungles, Barney Moormann

Second place – Sunrise: Jeff Spetz, Wayne Pacyga, Gary Villella, Dick Sletten

Second place – Sunset: Jay Wltrout, Jerry Graham, Dave Oleson, Gary Hein

Closest Pin to the pin: Tom Porter, Dave Branum, Kevin Jungles, Palmer Sorensen

Longest putts: Casey McChesney, Bob Maalis

Low Net: Jim Wiesner (67), Jeff Helland (69), Mic Tchida (69)

Low Gross: Tim Trott (72)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Monday, May 22

Game of the Day: Short & Sweet

First place: Jan McChesney, Lisa Weber, Krista Labie

Second place: Cheri Tiggelaar, Renee Aden, Sandy Melberg

Third place: Leslie Gravely, CincyVan Horn,Susan Gahn

Individual Low Gross:Lisa Weber

Individual Low Net:Lisa Weber

Birdies: Lisa Weber, No. 6 Sunset; Judy Hein, No. 5 Sunset; Jill Avery, No. 9 Sunset.

Wednesday, May 24

Game of the Day: Short and Sweet - Low team net on par 3's

First place: Jill Avery, Mary Prescott, Sharon Seeker, Eileen Springer

Second place: Konnie O'Neil, Cincy Vanhorn, Deedee Johnson, (blind)

Third place: Christina Steigraf, Margarita Martinez, Sandra Melberg, Ginny Imholte

Individual Low Gross: Jill Avery

Individual Low Net: Jill Avery

Birdies: Mary Prescott, Sunset No. 2; Christina Steigraf, Sunset No. 5.

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday May 23

Game of the Day:

Flight 1

First place: Dan Hanson ,Paul Beilfuss, Tom McGrath, Darrell Swanson

Second place: Tim Hubbard ,Mike Rutt, Mike Umland, David Duncan

Third place: Jim Bydlon, Al Falconer, Ron Meyer, Don Craig

Flight 2

First place: Steve Laak, Dean Brandt, Frank Roedl, Marv Bjugan

Second place: Mike Einan, Dick Hanson, Paul Schmidt, Bill Carlson

Third place: Mike Noll, Sam Kantos, Tom Schroeder, David Lobben

Proximities:

Longest putt: Mike Rutt, Hole No. 1

Closest to the pin: Darrell Swanson, Hole No. 6

Closest to the pin: Duane Frion, Hole No. 12

Longest putt: David Kath, Hole No. 14

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Game of the Day Best Low Net

First place: Claudia Zellmer

Second place: Karen Lobben

Third place: Deb Weston

Chip-in: DuAnn Surbaugh, No. 8.

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men's League – Front 9

First place: Al Schewe, Max Stoutenburg, Ernie Morreim, Mikie Brown

Second place: Scott Balthazor, Ron Ludwig, Keith Walker, Kola Slavin, Rober Hanson

Third place: Greg Anderson, Don Rodi, Lenny Deshayes, Mark Erickson

Longest putt, hole No. 5: Keith Walker

Closest to the pin

Hole No. 1: Kola Slavin

Hole No. 3: Ron German

Hole No. 9: Roger Hanson

Tuesday Morning Back 9 Scramble

First place: Lenny Deshayes, Ed Sorgatz, Gary Bachman, Gordon Bobbi

Second place: Mike Brown, Charlie Peterson, Graig Larson

Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9:

Winners: Nancy Kruse, Marianne Auge

Thursday Morning Women's League:

Plays of the day: Barb Heck, Mac Curtis, Lisa Weber, Jenny Osland, Marlene Miller.

Chip-ins: Shirley Gorg, Mikie Walker

