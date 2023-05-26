99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf League Results: May 24, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 PM

Crosswoods Mens League

Tuesday, May 16

Game of the Day: 3 best balls on odd holes, all 4 on even holes

First Place – Sunrise: Jeff Spetz, Ron Hanson, Jay Wiltrout, Dave Reier

First Place – Sunset: Lenny Rau, Bill Herrick, Dean Tenney, Barney Moorman

Second Place - Sunrise: Rich Long, Dave Branum, Dan Berg, Larry Koenig

Second Place – Sunset: Tim Trott, Dale Federer, John Jensen, Dave Oleson

Closest to pin: Matt Stephens, Jerry Williams, Chuck Hamilton, Dave Liese

Longest putt: RB Johnson, Lenny Rau

Low net rounds:

Third place: Bob Maalis (67)

Second place: Jerry Williams (66)

Player of the Day: Lenny Rau (65)

Low gross (tie): Dave Liese, Tim Trott (79)

Thursday, May 18

Game of the Day: Pairs Team Net

First Place: Jim Wiesner, Palmer Sorensen

Second Place: Chris Kotval, Al Olson

Third Place: Tony Coffey, Marty Appel

Fourth Place: Randy Kraft, Jeff Spetz

Fifth Place: Jeff Helland, Jay Wiltrout

Sixth Place: Don Miller, Don Rother

Seventh Place: Tony Leifeld, Dan Berg

Eighth Place: Scott Bittner, Larry Koenig

Closest to pin: Dan Berg, Sam Mock, Dean Hickey, Jay Wiltrout

Longest putt: Dick Sletten, John Jensen

Low net rounds

Third place: Dick Sletten (69) (tie breaker)

Second place: Tony Coffey (69) (tie breaker)

Player of the day: Jeff Helland (69) (tie breaker)

Low gross (tie): Dick Sletten, Sam Mock (81)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Wednesday, May 15

Game of the Day: 2 Best Balls of 3

First Place: Mary Prescott, Debbie Patrick, and Konnie O'Neil

Second Place: Jill Avery, Cathi Nelson, and Susan Gahn

Third Place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Carol Lovro, and Krista Labie

Low Gross: Leslie Gravely

Low Net: Krista Labie and Cathi Nelson

Birdies: Mary Prescott, Sunrise No. 5 and High Noon No. 8, Cathi Nelson, High Noon No. 3

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday, May 16

Game of the Day: Stableford

Flight 1

First place: Dan Hanson

Second place: Ron Filmore

Third place: Scott Thompson

Flight 2

First place: Duane Helfenstein

Second place: Rich Sykora

Third place: Mike Rutt

Flight 3

First place: Bill Carlson

Second place: Ron Kitzmann

Third place: Frank Roedl

Flight 4

First place: Duane Frion

Second place: Sam Kantos

Third place: Richard Hansen

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 12: Mike Rutt

Longest Putt: Mike Umland, No. 5; Bob Panure, No. 18.

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Wednesday, May 17

Game of the Day: Par 4’s Only

First place: Sally Baumgartner

Second place: Diane Dalzell

Third place: Claudia Zellmer

Low net: Diane Dalzell

Chip-in: Tracy Hanson, No. 3

18-Hole League

Wednesday, May 17

Game of the Day: I hate Par 5’s

Flight 1

First place: Barb Holubar

Second place: Debbie Enger

Third place: Roxanne Thompson

Fourth place: Pam Musielewicz

Flight 2

First place: Sally Ekman

Second place: Luann Rickert

Third place: Joi Brandt

Fourth place: Joan Kantos

Birdies: Debbie Enger, Nancy McEnroe, Cathy Munger, Roxanne Thompson and Pam Musielewicz.

Emily Greens Leagues

Front Side Team Net 

First place: Kola Slavin, Bill Dehnert, Gordon Bobbe, Mike Brown, Scott Johnson

Second place: Wayne Seiffert, Gregg Gamble, Bill Wadell, John Geithman

Third place: Jim Wick, Ron Germann, Roger Brekken, Mick Erickson

Fourth place: Scott Balthazor, Gary Bochman, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti

Longest putt: Gary Bochman, No. 5.

Closest to the pin: Pat O’Connor, No. 1; Keith Patron, No. 3; Tom Rollinson , No. 9.

Chip-ins: Kola Slavin, Mike Brown, Scott Johnson

Tuesday Scramble

First place: Lenny Dwshayes, Ed Sorgatz, Gary Bachman, Gordon Bobbi

Second place (3-way tie)

Team 1: Kola Slavin, Bill Dehnert, Roger Hanson

Team 2: Dean Kepler, John Geithman, Ron Ladwig, Scott Johnson

Team 3: Keith Walker, Bill Wadell, Jim Wick, Jerry Hagel

Hole-in-one: Mick Erickson, No. 11, 159 yards with 5 Hybrid

Wednesday Women,s league

Play of the day: Fewest Putts

Winners: Becky Guida, Marianne Auge, Patsy Bernhielm, Fay Windshitl

Chip-ins: Becky Guida

Thursday Morning Women's league

Play of the day: Guess your score

Winners: Barb Heck, Jodie Peck, Marlene Milles, Mikie Walker

Read more golf news

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
