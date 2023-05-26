Golf League Results: May 24, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Mens League
Tuesday, May 16
Game of the Day: 3 best balls on odd holes, all 4 on even holes
First Place – Sunrise: Jeff Spetz, Ron Hanson, Jay Wiltrout, Dave Reier
First Place – Sunset: Lenny Rau, Bill Herrick, Dean Tenney, Barney Moorman
Second Place - Sunrise: Rich Long, Dave Branum, Dan Berg, Larry Koenig
Second Place – Sunset: Tim Trott, Dale Federer, John Jensen, Dave Oleson
Closest to pin: Matt Stephens, Jerry Williams, Chuck Hamilton, Dave Liese
Longest putt: RB Johnson, Lenny Rau
Low net rounds:
Third place: Bob Maalis (67)
Second place: Jerry Williams (66)
Player of the Day: Lenny Rau (65)
Low gross (tie): Dave Liese, Tim Trott (79)
Thursday, May 18
Game of the Day: Pairs Team Net
First Place: Jim Wiesner, Palmer Sorensen
Second Place: Chris Kotval, Al Olson
Third Place: Tony Coffey, Marty Appel
Fourth Place: Randy Kraft, Jeff Spetz
Fifth Place: Jeff Helland, Jay Wiltrout
Sixth Place: Don Miller, Don Rother
Seventh Place: Tony Leifeld, Dan Berg
Eighth Place: Scott Bittner, Larry Koenig
Closest to pin: Dan Berg, Sam Mock, Dean Hickey, Jay Wiltrout
Longest putt: Dick Sletten, John Jensen
Low net rounds
Third place: Dick Sletten (69) (tie breaker)
Second place: Tony Coffey (69) (tie breaker)
Player of the day: Jeff Helland (69) (tie breaker)
Low gross (tie): Dick Sletten, Sam Mock (81)
Crosswoods Women’s League
Wednesday, May 15
Game of the Day: 2 Best Balls of 3
First Place: Mary Prescott, Debbie Patrick, and Konnie O'Neil
Second Place: Jill Avery, Cathi Nelson, and Susan Gahn
Third Place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Carol Lovro, and Krista Labie
Low Gross: Leslie Gravely
Low Net: Krista Labie and Cathi Nelson
Birdies: Mary Prescott, Sunrise No. 5 and High Noon No. 8, Cathi Nelson, High Noon No. 3
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday, May 16
Game of the Day: Stableford
Flight 1
First place: Dan Hanson
Second place: Ron Filmore
Third place: Scott Thompson
Flight 2
First place: Duane Helfenstein
Second place: Rich Sykora
Third place: Mike Rutt
Flight 3
First place: Bill Carlson
Second place: Ron Kitzmann
Third place: Frank Roedl
Flight 4
First place: Duane Frion
Second place: Sam Kantos
Third place: Richard Hansen
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 12: Mike Rutt
Longest Putt: Mike Umland, No. 5; Bob Panure, No. 18.
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Wednesday, May 17
Game of the Day: Par 4’s Only
First place: Sally Baumgartner
Second place: Diane Dalzell
Third place: Claudia Zellmer
Low net: Diane Dalzell
Chip-in: Tracy Hanson, No. 3
18-Hole League
Wednesday, May 17
Game of the Day: I hate Par 5’s
Flight 1
First place: Barb Holubar
Second place: Debbie Enger
Third place: Roxanne Thompson
Fourth place: Pam Musielewicz
Flight 2
First place: Sally Ekman
Second place: Luann Rickert
Third place: Joi Brandt
Fourth place: Joan Kantos
Birdies: Debbie Enger, Nancy McEnroe, Cathy Munger, Roxanne Thompson and Pam Musielewicz.
Emily Greens Leagues
Front Side Team Net
First place: Kola Slavin, Bill Dehnert, Gordon Bobbe, Mike Brown, Scott Johnson
Second place: Wayne Seiffert, Gregg Gamble, Bill Wadell, John Geithman
Third place: Jim Wick, Ron Germann, Roger Brekken, Mick Erickson
Fourth place: Scott Balthazor, Gary Bochman, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti
Longest putt: Gary Bochman, No. 5.
Closest to the pin: Pat O’Connor, No. 1; Keith Patron, No. 3; Tom Rollinson , No. 9.
Chip-ins: Kola Slavin, Mike Brown, Scott Johnson
Tuesday Scramble
First place: Lenny Dwshayes, Ed Sorgatz, Gary Bachman, Gordon Bobbi
Second place (3-way tie)
Team 1: Kola Slavin, Bill Dehnert, Roger Hanson
Team 2: Dean Kepler, John Geithman, Ron Ladwig, Scott Johnson
Team 3: Keith Walker, Bill Wadell, Jim Wick, Jerry Hagel
Hole-in-one: Mick Erickson, No. 11, 159 yards with 5 Hybrid
Wednesday Women,s league
Play of the day: Fewest Putts
Winners: Becky Guida, Marianne Auge, Patsy Bernhielm, Fay Windshitl
Chip-ins: Becky Guida
Thursday Morning Women's league
Play of the day: Guess your score
Winners: Barb Heck, Jodie Peck, Marlene Milles, Mikie Walker
