Sports

Golf League Results: May 17, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday May 9, 2023

Game of the Day – 16-Hole Team Net

First place – Sunrise: Matt Stephens, Dave Liese, Gordy Wagner, Dean Tenney

First place – High Noon: John Pribyl, Palmer Sorensen, Ray Elie, Jerry Graham

Second place – Sunrise: Ron Hanson, Paul Prescott, Steve Sandberg, Lenny Rau

Second place – High Noon: Larry Koenig, Jeff Helland, Don Miller, Tom Luskey

Closest to pin: John Pribyl, Gordy Wagner, Tom Porter, Joel Fevold

Longest putt: Dave Branum, Jeff Helland

Low Net: Dave Liese (69), Tom Porter (71), Gordy Wagner (71)

Low Gross: Dave Liese (80)

Thursday May 11, 2023

Game of the Day – Team Low Net

First place – High Noon: RB Johnson, Randy Kraft, Bob Borne, Bob Johnson

First place – Sunset: Dan Davis, Bob Maalis, Larry Koenig, BD(Dean Hickey

Second place – High Noon: Jim Ritter, LeRoy Smoley, Howard Hornibrook, Tony Coffey

Second place – Sunset: Dave Branum, Ray Elie, Jerry Williams, Rick Atkinson

Closest to pin: Jack Krasky, Jeff Helland, Dick Sletten, Bob Borne

Longest putt: LeRoy Smoley, Mic Tchida

Low Net: Rick Atkinson (66), Kevin Jungles (67), Jim Ritter (68)

Low Gross: Dan Davis (79)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Date: May, 8,2023

First place: Konnie O’Neil

Second place: Tracy Nelson, Cathi Nelson

Third place: Bonnie Coffee, Krista Labie, Cheryl Fraser

Individual Low Gross: Tracy Nelson

Individual Low Net: Jill Avery

Birdies: Bonnie Coffee, Sunset No. 8; Krista Labie, Sunset No. 8

Whitefish Women’s League

9-Hole League

Wednesday May 10

Game of the Day: Low Net

First place: Karen Lobben

Second place: Sally Baumgartner

Third place: Sharon Jacobson

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Front 9 Men’s League 

Team Net:

First place: Dave Lahti, Dean Kapler, Doug Roberts and Roger Brekken

Second place: Gregg Gamble, Jerry Booth and Keith Walker

Third place: Roger Hanson, Jerry Hagel, Don Atwater and Ron Ladwig

Longest Putt: Dean Kapler, No. 5

Closest to the pin: Pat O'Conner, No. 1 ; Mike Oelrich, No. 3; Charlie Peterson, No. 9

Chip-ins: Mick Erickson, Bill Dehnert

Tuesday Morning Back 9 Men's League  

Scramble Results

First place: Don Atwater, Dan West and Jim Wick

Second place: Mike Brown, Charlie Peterson and Craig Larson

Third place: Jerry Booth, Gordon Bobbe and Dave Lahti

Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9

Winners: Jane Mckinley, Nicole Starry, Lisa Poirier, Kathy Pfaff and Marianne Auge

Thursday Morning Women's League

Closest to the pin on Hole No. 9: Patti Townsend

Birdies: Mae Curtis

Chip-ins: Jody Peck

Read more golf news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
