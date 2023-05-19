Golf League Results: May 17, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday May 9, 2023
Game of the Day – 16-Hole Team Net
First place – Sunrise: Matt Stephens, Dave Liese, Gordy Wagner, Dean Tenney
First place – High Noon: John Pribyl, Palmer Sorensen, Ray Elie, Jerry Graham
Second place – Sunrise: Ron Hanson, Paul Prescott, Steve Sandberg, Lenny Rau
Second place – High Noon: Larry Koenig, Jeff Helland, Don Miller, Tom Luskey
Closest to pin: John Pribyl, Gordy Wagner, Tom Porter, Joel Fevold
Longest putt: Dave Branum, Jeff Helland
Low Net: Dave Liese (69), Tom Porter (71), Gordy Wagner (71)
Low Gross: Dave Liese (80)
Thursday May 11, 2023
Game of the Day – Team Low Net
First place – High Noon: RB Johnson, Randy Kraft, Bob Borne, Bob Johnson
First place – Sunset: Dan Davis, Bob Maalis, Larry Koenig, BD(Dean Hickey
Second place – High Noon: Jim Ritter, LeRoy Smoley, Howard Hornibrook, Tony Coffey
Second place – Sunset: Dave Branum, Ray Elie, Jerry Williams, Rick Atkinson
Closest to pin: Jack Krasky, Jeff Helland, Dick Sletten, Bob Borne
Longest putt: LeRoy Smoley, Mic Tchida
Low Net: Rick Atkinson (66), Kevin Jungles (67), Jim Ritter (68)
Low Gross: Dan Davis (79)
Crosswoods Women’s League
Date: May, 8,2023
First place: Konnie O’Neil
Second place: Tracy Nelson, Cathi Nelson
Third place: Bonnie Coffee, Krista Labie, Cheryl Fraser
Individual Low Gross: Tracy Nelson
Individual Low Net: Jill Avery
Birdies: Bonnie Coffee, Sunset No. 8; Krista Labie, Sunset No. 8
Whitefish Women’s League
9-Hole League
Wednesday May 10
Game of the Day: Low Net
First place: Karen Lobben
Second place: Sally Baumgartner
Third place: Sharon Jacobson
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Front 9 Men’s League
Team Net:
First place: Dave Lahti, Dean Kapler, Doug Roberts and Roger Brekken
Second place: Gregg Gamble, Jerry Booth and Keith Walker
Third place: Roger Hanson, Jerry Hagel, Don Atwater and Ron Ladwig
Longest Putt: Dean Kapler, No. 5
Closest to the pin: Pat O'Conner, No. 1 ; Mike Oelrich, No. 3; Charlie Peterson, No. 9
Chip-ins: Mick Erickson, Bill Dehnert
Tuesday Morning Back 9 Men's League
Scramble Results
First place: Don Atwater, Dan West and Jim Wick
Second place: Mike Brown, Charlie Peterson and Craig Larson
Third place: Jerry Booth, Gordon Bobbe and Dave Lahti
Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9
Winners: Jane Mckinley, Nicole Starry, Lisa Poirier, Kathy Pfaff and Marianne Auge
Thursday Morning Women's League
Closest to the pin on Hole No. 9: Patti Townsend
Birdies: Mae Curtis
Chip-ins: Jody Peck
