Golf League Results: Local holes-in-one

Reports of a hole-in-one from various local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Paige Kneip of Eden Valley aced the 90-yard Hole No. 14 at The Classic at Madden’s on Thursday, June 1. She was using a 9-iron.

Dawson Ringler of Baxter aced the 142-yard Hole No. 11 at Pine Beach West at Madden’s on Friday, June 9. He was using a 9-iron.

Cody Sorenson of Bismarck, North Dakota aced the 145-yard Hole No. 11 at Pine Beach West at Madden’s on Saturday, June 24. He was using an 8-iron.

Genevieve Birkeland of Pequot Lakes aced the 172-yard Hole No. 12 at The Classic at Madden’s on Monday, July 3. She was using a 5-iron.

Nick Johnson of Eagan aced the 172-yard Hole No. 13 at Pine Beach East at Madden’s on Wednesday, July 5. He was using an 8-iron.

Larry Frasier of Baxter earned an albatross hole-in-one on the 305-yard Hole No. 16 (par 4) at Pine Beach East at Madden’s on Thursday, July 6. He was using his driver.



Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
