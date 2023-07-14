Golf League Results: Local holes-in-one

Paige Kneip of Eden Valley aced the 90-yard Hole No. 14 at The Classic at Madden’s on Thursday, June 1. She was using a 9-iron.

Dawson Ringler of Baxter aced the 142-yard Hole No. 11 at Pine Beach West at Madden’s on Friday, June 9. He was using a 9-iron.

Cody Sorenson of Bismarck, North Dakota aced the 145-yard Hole No. 11 at Pine Beach West at Madden’s on Saturday, June 24. He was using an 8-iron.

Genevieve Birkeland of Pequot Lakes aced the 172-yard Hole No. 12 at The Classic at Madden’s on Monday, July 3. She was using a 5-iron.

Nick Johnson of Eagan aced the 172-yard Hole No. 13 at Pine Beach East at Madden’s on Wednesday, July 5. He was using an 8-iron.

Larry Frasier of Baxter earned an albatross hole-in-one on the 305-yard Hole No. 16 (par 4) at Pine Beach East at Madden’s on Thursday, July 6. He was using his driver.