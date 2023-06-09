99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf League Results: June 7, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game of the Day – Team low Net

First place – Sunrise: Dave Liese, Dave Barnes, Earl Vanhorn, Lee Parkin

First place – High Noon: John Pribyl, Jim Mateyka, Dave Schrupp, Terry Nygaard

Second place – Sunrise: Rich Long, Kevin Jungles, Paul Prescott, Gary Hein

Second place – High Noon: Bill Reed, Gary Norman, Dean Hickey, Jim Ritter

Closest to pin: Dave Schrupp, Dave Liese, Rich Long, RB Johnson

Longest putt: John Pribyl, Greg Jorvig

Low Net: Jim Ritter (68), Gary Norman (71), Jeff Fevold (73)

Low Gross: Gary Norman (73)

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game of the Day: Pairs Team low Net - 18 holes, High Noon/Sunrise

First place: Gary Villella, Scott Bittner

Second place: Robert Maalis, Gary Chesner

Third place: Terry Nygaard, Tony Coffey

Fourth place: Lenny Buckentin, Mic Tchida

Fifth place: Robert Johnson, Rick Atkinson

Sixth place: Bob Borne, Bill Boyd

Seventh place: Chuck Hamilton, Kevin Jungles

Eighth place: Steve Hall, Tom Wolke

Closest to pin: Larry Koenig, Chuck Hamilton, Tony Coffey, Lenny Rau

Longest putt: Rick Atkinson, Jim Ritter

Low Net: Robert Maalis (68 - tiebreaker), Rick Atkinson (68), Bob Borne (69)

Low Gross: Gary Norman (77)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Wedneday, May 31

Game of the Day: Team Low Net 9 Holes

First place (tiebreaker): Debbie Patrick, Michele Kohler, Mary Prescott, Deborah Fevold

Second place: Laura Welch, Cathi Nelson, Bonnie Coffey (blind)

Third place: Ann Schrupp, Judy Nicholas, Renee Aden, Rose Ann Stans

Individual Low Gross: Jackie Tenney

Individual Low Net: Rose Ann Stans

Birdies: Debbie Patrick, No. 6; Cathi Nelson, No. 2; Bonnie Coffey, No. 6; Judy Nicholas, No. 8; Jackie Tenney, No. 5; Sandy Melberg, No. 2; Nancy Barnes, No. 1; Ardis Thompson No. 6

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday May 30

Game of the Day: Guest Day Men's Scramble Invite

First place: Rich Kastner, Dave Duncan, Mike Rutt Terry Stansfield

Second place: Dave Boss, Tim Egan, David Keeling, Don Skalman

Third place: Darrell Swanson, Tj Jones, Paul Schmidt, Dave Lobben

Proximities:

Closest to the pin, No. 4: Don Craig

Closest to the pin, second Shot, No. 6: John Jambor

Closest to the pin, No. 12: Dave Baker

Longest putt, No. 13: Rockey Wilske

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

18-Hole League

Game of the Day: Low Net by Flight

Flight 1

First place: Joyce Fleck

Second place: Barb Holubar

Third place: Deb Enger

Flight 2

First place: Luann Rickert

Second place: Nancy Schmidt

Third place: Pam Musielewicz

Flight 3

First place: Brenda Hein

Second place: Cheryl Bontrager

Third place: Joi Brandt

Birdies: Nancy McEnroe, Joyce Fleck, Julie Hofstedt.

Chip-ins: Cheryl Bontrager, Dorie Kaleva.

9-Hole League

Wednesday May 31

Game of the Day: 4 Person/2 Ball Best Ball

First place: Karen Lobben, Kay Olson, Dar Bonnema and Beth Theis

Second place: Renee Campbell, Kathy Keeling, Leisha Tietz and Irene Heath

Third place: Ruth Klukow, Julie Achterkirch, Carol Holmer and Carol Bjugan

Low net: Karen Lobben

Chip-in: Rhonda Swanson, No. 1; Leisha Tietz, No. 4; Nancy Carlson, No. 9

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men's League Front 9

First place: Robin Mostrom, Dan West, Don Rodi, Craig Larson

Second place: Greg Anderson, Don Atwater, Gregg Gamble, Lenny Deshayes

Third place: Scott Balthazor, Keith Patron, Gary Bochman, Wayne Seiffert

Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9

Winners: Mary Justin, Marlene Brennan, Nicole Starry

Longest Drive, No. 3: Carol

Chip-ins: Robin Purgett, No. 4

Thursday Morning Women's League

Game of the day: Reverse your score

Winners: Chris Boyd, Peggy Sinclair, Tricia Murry, Pat Townsend

Chip-ins: Karla Fredrickson

