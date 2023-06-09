Golf League Results: June 7, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Game of the Day – Team low Net
First place – Sunrise: Dave Liese, Dave Barnes, Earl Vanhorn, Lee Parkin
First place – High Noon: John Pribyl, Jim Mateyka, Dave Schrupp, Terry Nygaard
Second place – Sunrise: Rich Long, Kevin Jungles, Paul Prescott, Gary Hein
Second place – High Noon: Bill Reed, Gary Norman, Dean Hickey, Jim Ritter
Closest to pin: Dave Schrupp, Dave Liese, Rich Long, RB Johnson
Longest putt: John Pribyl, Greg Jorvig
Low Net: Jim Ritter (68), Gary Norman (71), Jeff Fevold (73)
Low Gross: Gary Norman (73)
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Game of the Day: Pairs Team low Net - 18 holes, High Noon/Sunrise
First place: Gary Villella, Scott Bittner
Second place: Robert Maalis, Gary Chesner
Third place: Terry Nygaard, Tony Coffey
Fourth place: Lenny Buckentin, Mic Tchida
Fifth place: Robert Johnson, Rick Atkinson
Sixth place: Bob Borne, Bill Boyd
Seventh place: Chuck Hamilton, Kevin Jungles
Eighth place: Steve Hall, Tom Wolke
Closest to pin: Larry Koenig, Chuck Hamilton, Tony Coffey, Lenny Rau
Longest putt: Rick Atkinson, Jim Ritter
Low Net: Robert Maalis (68 - tiebreaker), Rick Atkinson (68), Bob Borne (69)
Low Gross: Gary Norman (77)
Crosswoods Women’s League
Wedneday, May 31
Game of the Day: Team Low Net 9 Holes
First place (tiebreaker): Debbie Patrick, Michele Kohler, Mary Prescott, Deborah Fevold
Second place: Laura Welch, Cathi Nelson, Bonnie Coffey (blind)
Third place: Ann Schrupp, Judy Nicholas, Renee Aden, Rose Ann Stans
Individual Low Gross: Jackie Tenney
Individual Low Net: Rose Ann Stans
Birdies: Debbie Patrick, No. 6; Cathi Nelson, No. 2; Bonnie Coffey, No. 6; Judy Nicholas, No. 8; Jackie Tenney, No. 5; Sandy Melberg, No. 2; Nancy Barnes, No. 1; Ardis Thompson No. 6
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday May 30
Game of the Day: Guest Day Men's Scramble Invite
First place: Rich Kastner, Dave Duncan, Mike Rutt Terry Stansfield
Second place: Dave Boss, Tim Egan, David Keeling, Don Skalman
Third place: Darrell Swanson, Tj Jones, Paul Schmidt, Dave Lobben
Proximities:
Closest to the pin, No. 4: Don Craig
Closest to the pin, second Shot, No. 6: John Jambor
Closest to the pin, No. 12: Dave Baker
Longest putt, No. 13: Rockey Wilske
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
18-Hole League
Game of the Day: Low Net by Flight
Flight 1
First place: Joyce Fleck
Second place: Barb Holubar
Third place: Deb Enger
Flight 2
First place: Luann Rickert
Second place: Nancy Schmidt
Third place: Pam Musielewicz
Flight 3
First place: Brenda Hein
Second place: Cheryl Bontrager
Third place: Joi Brandt
Birdies: Nancy McEnroe, Joyce Fleck, Julie Hofstedt.
Chip-ins: Cheryl Bontrager, Dorie Kaleva.
9-Hole League
Wednesday May 31
Game of the Day: 4 Person/2 Ball Best Ball
First place: Karen Lobben, Kay Olson, Dar Bonnema and Beth Theis
Second place: Renee Campbell, Kathy Keeling, Leisha Tietz and Irene Heath
Third place: Ruth Klukow, Julie Achterkirch, Carol Holmer and Carol Bjugan
Low net: Karen Lobben
Chip-in: Rhonda Swanson, No. 1; Leisha Tietz, No. 4; Nancy Carlson, No. 9
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men's League Front 9
First place: Robin Mostrom, Dan West, Don Rodi, Craig Larson
Second place: Greg Anderson, Don Atwater, Gregg Gamble, Lenny Deshayes
Third place: Scott Balthazor, Keith Patron, Gary Bochman, Wayne Seiffert
Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9
Winners: Mary Justin, Marlene Brennan, Nicole Starry
Longest Drive, No. 3: Carol
Chip-ins: Robin Purgett, No. 4
Thursday Morning Women's League
Game of the day: Reverse your score
Winners: Chris Boyd, Peggy Sinclair, Tricia Murry, Pat Townsend
Chip-ins: Karla Fredrickson
