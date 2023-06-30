Golf League Results: June 28, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday, June 20
Game of the Day: “34”
First place – Sunrise: Gary Norman, Robert Johnson, Dave Branum, Gary Hein
First place – High Noon: Ron Hanson, Matt Stephens, Kevin Jungles, Jim Weisner
Second place – Sunrise: Joel Fevold, Jeff Helland, Bill Reed, Mic Tchida
Second place – High Noon: Jim Fraser, Dave Peterson, Steve Sandberg, Barney Moorman
Closest to pin: Mike Heinecke, Randy Kraft, Bob Borne, Gary Chesner
Longest putt: Ron Hanson, Matt Stephens
Low net rounds
Fourth place: Jeff Helland (73)
Third place: Gary Norman (73)
Second place: Leroy Smoley (72)
Player of the day: Kevin Jungles (67)
Low gross: Gary Norman (75)
Thursday, June 22
Game of the Day: 16 Hole Team Low Net
First place – High Noon: Steve Sandberg, Jay Wiltrout, Rick Hammer, Gordy Wagner
First place – Sunset: Randy Kraft, Don Merhar, Gary Hein, Micke Juillerat
Second place – High Noon: Joe Running, Steve Laak, Jerry Graham, Marty Appel
Second place – Sunset: Dave Branum, Dave Schrupp, Greg Jorvig, Barney Moormann
Closest to pin: Randy Kraft, Gary Hein, Joel Running, RB Johnson
Longest putt: Joel Fevold, Tony Leifeld
Low net rounds
Fourth place: Tony Leifeld (68)
Third place: Rick Atkinson (68)
Second place: RB Johnson (67)
Player of the day: Gordy Wagner (60)
Low gross: Gordy Wagner (79)
Crosswoods Women’s League
Monday, June 19
Game of the Day: Against All Odds
First place: Cincy VanHorn, Bonnie Coffey
Second place: Tracy Nelson, Cheri Tiggelaar, Mary Kolkind
Third place: Carol Lovro, Judy Hein
Individual Low Gross: Mary Daniels
Individual Low Net: Cincy VanHorn
Birdies: Mary Daniels, No. 2 High Noon; Debbie Fevold, No. 5 High Noon
Wednesday, June 21
Game of the Day: Against All Odds (Count odd holes only)
First place: Mary Prescott, Jackie Tenney, Jan McChesney, Judy Nicholas
Second place: Leslie Gravely, Judy Hein, Ann Schrupp, Cheri Tiggelaar
Third place: Cincy Vanhorn, Cheryl Fraser, Sandy Melberg (blind)
Individual Low Gross: Judy Hein
Individual Low Net: Sandy Melberg
Birdies: Bonnie Coffey, Sunset No. 2; Jackie Tenney, Sunset No. 2; Cincy Vanhorn, Sunset No. 6; Judy Nicholas, Sunset No. 6.
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday, June 20
Game of the Day: Two best of the foursome
First place: Tim Hubbard, Mike Carnahan, Dave Baker, Mike Rutt
Second place: Arlen Stensby, Paul Schmidt, Bruce Umland, Bruce Bissonnette
Third place: Don Craig, Tim Egan, Darrell Swanson,Matt Werneke
Closest to the pin, No. 4: Steve Ogren
Longest putt, No. 8: Dan Hanson
Longest putt, No. 10: Don Skalman
Closest to the pin, No. 17: Rich Kastner
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Wednesday, June 21
Game of the Day: Odd Balls, used scores on 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.
First place: Joan McNeely
Second place: Judy Thomas
Third place: Sue Farrell
Birdies: Sharon Jacobson, No. 4; Jill Otterson, No. 7; Ruth Klukow, No. 8
Chip-in: Jill Otterson, No. 7
Low net: Sue Farrell
18-Hole League
Wednesday, June 21
Game of the Day: Team 3-2-1
First place: Joyce Fleck, Luann Rickert, Connie Weber, Cheryl Bontrager
Second place: Faye Puelston, Mary Dougherty, Joi Brand, Bev Prueher
Third place: Cathy Munger, Myra Faust, Nancy Schmidt, Sally Ekman.
Low net: Maxine Riches (69)
Birdies: Lori McCormick (3)
Chip-ins: Lori McCormick, Maxine Riches, Sally Ekman
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men’s League
First place: Roger Brekken, Keith Walker, John Geithman
Second place: Don Atwater, Mike Brown, Bill Gamble, Ernie Morreim
Third place: Keith Walker, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti, Rick Bochman
Longest putt, No. 5: Kim Bachmann
Closest to the pin, No. 1: Kim Bachmann
Closest to the pin, No. 3: Pat O’Conner
Closest to the pin, No. 9: None
Chip-ins: Jim Wick, Ron German, Kola Slavin, Mike Brown
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
Back side scramble
First place: Mick Erickson, Gary Bochman, Craig Larson
Second place: Don Atwater, Mike Brown, Bill Gamble, Al Schewe
Third place: Keith Walker, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti, Rick Blackman
Tuesday Evening Men’s League
Skins: Taylor Carstens, Bill Dangers, Jeff Steffans, Doug Harren
Proxy Winners: Bill Dangers, Brady Roy
Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League
Play Of The Day: Best poker hand 5 holes
Winners: Lisa Poirier, Becky Guide, Haley Worley, Julie Wessman, Karen Langer
Birdies: Marianne Auge, No. 9
Chip-ins: Robin Purgett, No. 2; Lisa Poirier, No. 8; Nancy Kruse, No. 7
Thursday Morning Women’s League
Play Of The Day: ScrambleFirst place (tie): Jodie Peck, Peggy Sinclair, Chris Boyd, Tricia Murray; and Pam Cunningham, Eileen Springer, Jennifer Osland, Lisa Weber
Second place: Marleen Miller, Mac Curtis, Mary Neer
