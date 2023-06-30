Golf League Results: June 28, 2023

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, June 20

Game of the Day: “34”

First place – Sunrise: Gary Norman, Robert Johnson, Dave Branum, Gary Hein

First place – High Noon: Ron Hanson, Matt Stephens, Kevin Jungles, Jim Weisner

Second place – Sunrise: Joel Fevold, Jeff Helland, Bill Reed, Mic Tchida

Second place – High Noon: Jim Fraser, Dave Peterson, Steve Sandberg, Barney Moorman

Closest to pin: Mike Heinecke, Randy Kraft, Bob Borne, Gary Chesner

Longest putt: Ron Hanson, Matt Stephens

Low net rounds

Fourth place: Jeff Helland (73)

Third place: Gary Norman (73)

Second place: Leroy Smoley (72)

Player of the day: Kevin Jungles (67)

Low gross: Gary Norman (75)

Thursday, June 22

Game of the Day: 16 Hole Team Low Net

First place – High Noon: Steve Sandberg, Jay Wiltrout, Rick Hammer, Gordy Wagner

First place – Sunset: Randy Kraft, Don Merhar, Gary Hein, Micke Juillerat

Second place – High Noon: Joe Running, Steve Laak, Jerry Graham, Marty Appel

Second place – Sunset: Dave Branum, Dave Schrupp, Greg Jorvig, Barney Moormann

Closest to pin: Randy Kraft, Gary Hein, Joel Running, RB Johnson

Longest putt: Joel Fevold, Tony Leifeld

Low net rounds

Fourth place: Tony Leifeld (68)

Third place: Rick Atkinson (68)

Second place: RB Johnson (67)

Player of the day: Gordy Wagner (60)

Low gross: Gordy Wagner (79)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Monday, June 19

Game of the Day: Against All Odds

First place: Cincy VanHorn, Bonnie Coffey

Second place: Tracy Nelson, Cheri Tiggelaar, Mary Kolkind

Third place: Carol Lovro, Judy Hein

Individual Low Gross: Mary Daniels

Individual Low Net: Cincy VanHorn

Birdies: Mary Daniels, No. 2 High Noon; Debbie Fevold, No. 5 High Noon

Wednesday, June 21

Game of the Day: Against All Odds (Count odd holes only)

First place: Mary Prescott, Jackie Tenney, Jan McChesney, Judy Nicholas

Second place: Leslie Gravely, Judy Hein, Ann Schrupp, Cheri Tiggelaar

Third place: Cincy Vanhorn, Cheryl Fraser, Sandy Melberg (blind)

Individual Low Gross: Judy Hein

Individual Low Net: Sandy Melberg

Birdies: Bonnie Coffey, Sunset No. 2; Jackie Tenney, Sunset No. 2; Cincy Vanhorn, Sunset No. 6; Judy Nicholas, Sunset No. 6.

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday, June 20

Game of the Day: Two best of the foursome

First place: Tim Hubbard, Mike Carnahan, Dave Baker, Mike Rutt

Second place: Arlen Stensby, Paul Schmidt, Bruce Umland, Bruce Bissonnette

Third place: Don Craig, Tim Egan, Darrell Swanson,Matt Werneke

Closest to the pin, No. 4: Steve Ogren

Longest putt, No. 8: Dan Hanson

Longest putt, No. 10: Don Skalman

Closest to the pin, No. 17: Rich Kastner

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Wednesday, June 21

Game of the Day: Odd Balls, used scores on 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

First place: Joan McNeely

Second place: Judy Thomas

Third place: Sue Farrell

Birdies: Sharon Jacobson, No. 4; Jill Otterson, No. 7; Ruth Klukow, No. 8

Chip-in: Jill Otterson, No. 7

Low net: Sue Farrell

18-Hole League

Wednesday, June 21

Game of the Day: Team 3-2-1

First place: Joyce Fleck, Luann Rickert, Connie Weber, Cheryl Bontrager

Second place: Faye Puelston, Mary Dougherty, Joi Brand, Bev Prueher

Third place: Cathy Munger, Myra Faust, Nancy Schmidt, Sally Ekman.

Low net: Maxine Riches (69)

Birdies: Lori McCormick (3)

Chip-ins: Lori McCormick, Maxine Riches, Sally Ekman

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men’s League

First place: Roger Brekken, Keith Walker, John Geithman

Second place: Don Atwater, Mike Brown, Bill Gamble, Ernie Morreim

Third place: Keith Walker, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti, Rick Bochman

Longest putt, No. 5: Kim Bachmann

Closest to the pin, No. 1: Kim Bachmann

Closest to the pin, No. 3: Pat O’Conner

Closest to the pin, No. 9: None

Chip-ins: Jim Wick, Ron German, Kola Slavin, Mike Brown

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

Back side scramble

First place: Mick Erickson, Gary Bochman, Craig Larson

Second place: Don Atwater, Mike Brown, Bill Gamble, Al Schewe

Third place: Keith Walker, Lenny Deshayes, Dave Lahti, Rick Blackman

Tuesday Evening Men’s League

Skins: Taylor Carstens, Bill Dangers, Jeff Steffans, Doug Harren

Proxy Winners: Bill Dangers, Brady Roy

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League

Play Of The Day: Best poker hand 5 holes

Winners: Lisa Poirier, Becky Guide, Haley Worley, Julie Wessman, Karen Langer

Birdies: Marianne Auge, No. 9

Chip-ins: Robin Purgett, No. 2; Lisa Poirier, No. 8; Nancy Kruse, No. 7

Thursday Morning Women’s League

Play Of The Day: ScrambleFirst place (tie): Jodie Peck, Peggy Sinclair, Chris Boyd, Tricia Murray; and Pam Cunningham, Eileen Springer, Jennifer Osland, Lisa Weber

Second place: Marleen Miller, Mac Curtis, Mary Neer