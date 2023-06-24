Golf League Results: June 21, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday, June 13
Game of the Day: 3 Net Best Balls of 4
First place – High Noon: Randy Johnson, Dave Barnes, Lee Parkin, Dave Oleson
First place – Sunset: Steve Sandberg, Dean Tenney, Joel Fevold, Steve Hall
Second place – High Noon: Steve Sandberg, Dean Tenney, Joel Fevold, Steve Hall
Second place – Sunset: Dale Federer, Dan Temple, Rick Hammer, Gary Patrick
Closest to pin: Bill Herrick, Chris Kotval, Rick Hammer, Ed Kellogg
Longest putt: Bob Maalis, Jerry Williams
Low net rounds
Third place: Dean Tenney (69, tiebreaker)
Second place: Leroy Smoley (68)
Player of the day: Jay Wiltrout (67)
Low gross: Gary Norman (72)
Thursday, June 15
Game of the Day: Pairs Team Low Net – 18 holes, Sunrise/Sunset
First place – Bob Maalis & Rick Atkinson
Second place – Lenny Rau & Gary Hein
Third place – Wayne Pacyga & Mic Tchida
Fourth place – Leroy Smoley & Earl Vanhorn
Fifth place – Charles Hamilton & Jim Mateyka
Sixth place – Greg Jorvig & Howard Hornibrook
Seventh place – Bob Johnson & Jerry Graham
Closest to pin: Dick Sletten, Jay Wiltrout, Jim Ritter, Leroy Smoley
Longest putt: Neil Smith, Barney Moorman
Low Net Bob Maalis (65), Gary Hein (67, tiebreaker), Barney Moorman (67, tiebreaker)
Low Gross: Gary Norman (75)
Crosswoods Women’s League
Monday, June 12
Game of the Day: Cha Cha Cha
First place: Judy Hein, Konnie O'Neil, Mary Kolkind, Lisa Weber
Second place: Cincy Vanhorn, Deborah Fevold, Krista Labie
Third place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Jackie Tenney, Debbie Patrick
Individual Low Gross: Judy Hein
Individual Low Net: Judy Hein
Wednesday, June 14
Game of the Day: Cha Cha Cha
First place: Jan McChesney, Liz Luskey, Lisa Weber, Mary Milbrath
Second place: Judy Hein, Sharon Seeker, Bonnie Coffey, Marlene Miller
Third place:Mary Daniels, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Judy Nicholas, Michele Kohler
Individual Low Gross: Judy Hein
Individual Low Net: Mary Milbrath
Birdies: Cincy Van Horn, Sunset No. 6; Judy Hein, Sunset No. 7 and No. 9; Judy Nicholas, Sunset No. 6; Mary Milbrath, Sunset No. 6; Tracy Nelson, Sunset No. 2
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday June 13
Game of the Day: Individual Low net by Flight
Flight 1
First place: Tom Boyce
Second place: Tim Hubbard
Third place: David Kath
Flight 2
First place: Darrell Swanson
Second place: Rich Kastner
Third place: Mike Rutt
Flight 3
First place: Don Skalman
Second place: Terry Stansfield
Third place: Jack Heidman
Flight 4
First place: Jim McKeehen
Second place: Matt Werneke
Third place: Larry Swanson
Proximities:
Longest putt, Hole No. 3: Tim Hubbard
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 4: Chuck McConnell
Longest putt, Hole No. 11: Tim Hubbard
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 12: Dave Nelson
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Game of the Day: Drop a Pair – Two worst holes dropped from scores
First place: Tracy Hanson
Second place: Marilyn McKeehan
Third place: Dar Bonnema
Low net: Tracy Hanson
Chip-in: Renee Campbell, No. 1
18-Hole League
Game of the Day: Par-4 Individual Flighted
Flight 1
First place: Barb Holubar
Second place: Debbie Enger
Third place: Faye Puelston
Flight 2
First place: Pam Musielewicz
Second place: Mary Dougherty
Third place: Luann Rickert
Flight 3
First place: Dorie Kaleva
Second place: Cheryl Bontrager
Third place: Enga Wodziak
Individual Low Net: Pam Musielewicz (66)
Chip-in: Nancy Einan
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men’s League
First place: Kim Bachmann, Kola Slavin, Max Stoutenburg, Jerry Booth
Second place: Pat O’Conner, Greg Anderson, Mick Erickson, Gordon Bobbe
Third place: Jerry Hagel, Don Atwater, Tom Rollinson, Charlie Peterson
Longest putt No. 5: Don Atwater
Closest to the pin No. 1: Bill Dehnert
Closest to the pin No. 3: Mick Erickson
Closest to the pin No. 9: Roger Hanson
Chip-ins: Mick Erickson, Dean Kapler, Jerry Booth
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
First place: Kola Slavin, Lenny Deshayes, Tom Rollinson, Craig Larson
Second place: Mick Erickson, Ron Ladwig, Gregg Gamble, Dan West
Third place: Kim Bachmann, Dave Lahti, Jim Wick, Clayton Peltier
Wednesday Morning Men’s League / Wednesday Morning Men’s League
Skins: Gary Bochman (2), Lenny Deshayes, Ron Germann
Proxy Winners: Keith Walker, Gary Bochman
Wednesday Evening Women’s League
Play Of The Day: Low Score, Odd Holes
Winners: Lisa Poirier, Becky Guide, Sam Larwood, Deb Gardner
Birdies: Sam Larwood No. 4, Sam Larwood No. 6
Chip-ins: Patsy Bernhjelm, No. 1; Sheila Miller, No. 2; Karolyn Latterelle, No. 1
Thursday Morning Women’s League
Play of the Day: Low Putts
Eilein Springer
Barb Heck
Jody Peck
Jennifer Oseland
Birdies: Eilein Springer, No. 8
