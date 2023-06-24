Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Golf League Results: June 21, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, June 13

Game of the Day: 3 Net Best Balls of 4

First place – High Noon: Randy Johnson, Dave Barnes, Lee Parkin, Dave Oleson

First place – Sunset: Steve Sandberg, Dean Tenney, Joel Fevold, Steve Hall

Second place – High Noon: Steve Sandberg, Dean Tenney, Joel Fevold, Steve Hall

Second place – Sunset: Dale Federer, Dan Temple, Rick Hammer, Gary Patrick

Closest to pin: Bill Herrick, Chris Kotval, Rick Hammer, Ed Kellogg

Longest putt: Bob Maalis, Jerry Williams

Low net rounds

Third place: Dean Tenney (69, tiebreaker)

Second place: Leroy Smoley (68)

Player of the day: Jay Wiltrout (67)

Low gross: Gary Norman (72)

Thursday, June 15

Game of the Day: Pairs Team Low Net – 18 holes, Sunrise/Sunset

First place – Bob Maalis & Rick Atkinson

Second place – Lenny Rau & Gary Hein

Third place – Wayne Pacyga & Mic Tchida

Fourth place – Leroy Smoley & Earl Vanhorn

Fifth place – Charles Hamilton & Jim Mateyka

Sixth place – Greg Jorvig & Howard Hornibrook

Seventh place – Bob Johnson & Jerry Graham

Closest to pin: Dick Sletten, Jay Wiltrout, Jim Ritter, Leroy Smoley

Longest putt: Neil Smith, Barney Moorman

Low Net Bob Maalis (65), Gary Hein (67, tiebreaker), Barney Moorman (67, tiebreaker)

Low Gross: Gary Norman (75)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Monday, June 12

Game of the Day: Cha Cha Cha

First place: Judy Hein, Konnie O'Neil, Mary Kolkind, Lisa Weber

Second place: Cincy Vanhorn, Deborah Fevold, Krista Labie

Third place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Jackie Tenney, Debbie Patrick

Individual Low Gross: Judy Hein

Individual Low Net: Judy Hein

Wednesday, June 14

Game of the Day: Cha Cha Cha

First place: Jan McChesney, Liz Luskey, Lisa Weber, Mary Milbrath

Second place: Judy Hein, Sharon Seeker, Bonnie Coffey, Marlene Miller

Third place:Mary Daniels, Cheryl Tiggelaar, Judy Nicholas, Michele Kohler

Individual Low Gross: Judy Hein

Individual Low Net: Mary Milbrath

Birdies: Cincy Van Horn, Sunset No. 6; Judy Hein, Sunset No. 7 and No. 9; Judy Nicholas, Sunset No. 6; Mary Milbrath, Sunset No. 6; Tracy Nelson, Sunset No. 2

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday June 13

Game of the Day: Individual Low net by Flight

Flight 1

First place: Tom Boyce

Second place: Tim Hubbard

Third place: David Kath

Flight 2

First place: Darrell Swanson

Second place: Rich Kastner

Third place: Mike Rutt

Flight 3

First place: Don Skalman

Second place: Terry Stansfield

Third place: Jack Heidman

Flight 4

First place: Jim McKeehen

Second place: Matt Werneke

Third place: Larry Swanson

Proximities:

Longest putt, Hole No. 3: Tim Hubbard

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 4: Chuck McConnell

Longest putt, Hole No. 11: Tim Hubbard

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 12: Dave Nelson

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Game of the Day: Drop a Pair – Two worst holes dropped from scores

First place: Tracy Hanson

Second place: Marilyn McKeehan

Third place: Dar Bonnema

Low net: Tracy Hanson

Chip-in: Renee Campbell, No. 1

18-Hole League

Game of the Day: Par-4 Individual Flighted

Flight 1

First place: Barb Holubar

Second place: Debbie Enger

Third place: Faye Puelston

Flight 2

First place: Pam Musielewicz

Second place: Mary Dougherty

Third place: Luann Rickert

Flight 3

First place: Dorie Kaleva

Second place: Cheryl Bontrager

Third place: Enga Wodziak

Individual Low Net: Pam Musielewicz (66)

Chip-in: Nancy Einan

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men’s League

First place: Kim Bachmann, Kola Slavin, Max Stoutenburg, Jerry Booth

Second place: Pat O’Conner, Greg Anderson, Mick Erickson, Gordon Bobbe

Third place: Jerry Hagel, Don Atwater, Tom Rollinson, Charlie Peterson

Longest putt No. 5: Don Atwater

Closest to the pin No. 1: Bill Dehnert

Closest to the pin No. 3: Mick Erickson

Closest to the pin No. 9: Roger Hanson

Chip-ins: Mick Erickson, Dean Kapler, Jerry Booth

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

First place: Kola Slavin, Lenny Deshayes, Tom Rollinson, Craig Larson

Second place: Mick Erickson, Ron Ladwig, Gregg Gamble, Dan West

Third place: Kim Bachmann, Dave Lahti, Jim Wick, Clayton Peltier

Wednesday Morning Men’s League / Wednesday Morning Men’s League

Skins: Gary Bochman (2), Lenny Deshayes, Ron Germann

Proxy Winners: Keith Walker, Gary Bochman

Wednesday Evening Women’s League 

Play Of The Day: Low Score, Odd Holes

Winners: Lisa Poirier, Becky Guide, Sam Larwood, Deb Gardner

Birdies: Sam Larwood No. 4, Sam Larwood No. 6

Chip-ins: Patsy Bernhjelm, No. 1; Sheila Miller, No. 2; Karolyn Latterelle, No. 1

Thursday Morning Women’s League

Play of the Day: Low Putts

Eilein Springer

Barb Heck

Jody Peck

Jennifer Oseland

Birdies: Eilein Springer, No. 8

Read more golf news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
