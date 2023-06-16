Golf League Results: June 14, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday, June 6
Game of the Day: Cha-Cha-Cha
First place – Sunrise: Dave Liese, Bill Boyd, John Pribyl, Jim Wiesner
First place – Sunset: Jim Fraser, Micke Juillerat, Jim Ritter, Chris Kotval
Second place – Sunrise: Randy Johnson, Leroy Smoley, Kevin Jungles, Rick Atkinson
Second place – Sunset: Randy Kraft, Lenny Rau, Jerry Graham, Don Miller
Closest to pin: Bill Boyd, Paul Prescott, Howard Hornibrook, John Pribyl
Longest putt: Randy Kraft, Kieth Knutson
Low net rounds
Third place: Bob Borne (67)
Second place: Chris Kotval (66)
Player of the day: Howard Hornibrook (66, won the tiebreaker)
Low gross: Gary Norman (74)
Thursday, June 8
Game of the Day: 3-2-1 Variable Best Ball
First place – Sunrise: Joel Fevold, Jay Wiltrout, Scott Bittner, RB Johnson
First place – High Noon: Casey McChesney, Bill Boyd, Larry Koenig, Barney Moormann
Second place – Sunrise: Casey McChesney, Bill Boyd, Larry Koenig, Barney Moormann
Second place – High Noon: Dave Liese, Bill Reed, Mick Juillerat, Jack Krasky
Closest to pin: Dave Peterson, Tony Leifeld, Don Merhar, Dave Barnes
Longest putt: Randy Johnson, Dave Liese
Low net rounds
Third place: Barney Moormann (73)
Second place: Tony Leifeld (73, won the tie breaker)
Player of the day: Steve Sandberg (70)
Low gross: Tim Trott (74)
Crosswoods Women’s League
Monday, June 5
Game of the Day: Team Low Net
First place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Mary Prescott, Bonnie Coffey
Second place: Judy Hein, Jackie Tenney (TIE)
Third place: Jan McChesney, Cincy Vanhorn (TIE)
Individual Low Gross: Cincy Vanhorn
Individual Low Net: Cincy Vanhorn
Birdies: Mary Prescott, Sunrise No. 5
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday June 6
Game of the Day: 2-person Stableford
Flight 1
First place: Scott Thompson, Jerry Moore
Second place: David Kath, Don Craig
Third place: John McEnroe, Tom Boyce
Flight 2
First place: Mike Finley, Ron Kitzmann
Second place: Darrell Swanson, Gary Amundson
Third place: Arlen Stensby, Paul Beilfuss
Flight 3
First place Bruce Bissonnette, Larry Swanson
Second place Terry Stansfield, Mike Rancour
Third place Jim McKeehen, Duane Frion
Proximities:
Closest to the pin in 2, Hole No. 3: Jim Bydlon
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 7: Bill Pool
Longest putt, No. 13: Bill Pool
Longest putt, No. 18: Tom Olson
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Wednesday, June 7
Game of the Day: “Don't lose your ball,” back 9
First place: Karen Lobben
Second place: Ruth Klukow
Third place: Dar Bonnema
Low net: Karen Lobben
Chip-in: Karen Lobben, No. 12
18-Hole League
Wednesday, June 7
Game of the Day: One Gross, Two Net
First place: Sue Seher, Mary Dougherty, Luann Rickert, Sally Ekman
Second place: Dori Leininger, Roxanne Thompson, Cheryl Bontrager, Bev Prueher
Third place: Nancy McEnroe, Myra Faust, Connie Weber, Brenda Hein.
Low Net: Myra Faust (68)
Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Debbie Enger, Pam Musielewicz, Roxanne Thompson
Chip-ins: Barb Holubar, Luann Rickert.
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men's League, Front 9
First place: Kola Slavin, Keith Petron, Clayton Peltier, Keith Walker
Second place: Scott Balthazor, Dave Lahti, Lenny Deshayes, Ron Germann
Third place: Gregg Gamble, Jim Shallman, Don Rodi, John Geithman
Longest putt: Doug Rogers, No. 5
Closest to the pin: Keith Petron, No. 1; Clayton Peltier, No. 3; Dave Lahti, No. 9.
Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9:
Winners:
Marianne Auge
Haley Worley
Jane Mckinley
Mary Justin
Sheila Miller
Robin Purgett
Nancy Kruse
Birdies: Mary Justin, No. 7
Thursday Morning Women's League:
Closest to tree, No. 4: Marlene Yurik
Longest putt, No. 1: Marlene Yurik
Chip-ins: Jodi Peck
