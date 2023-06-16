Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Golf League Results: June 14, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, June 6

Game of the Day: Cha-Cha-Cha

First place – Sunrise: Dave Liese, Bill Boyd, John Pribyl, Jim Wiesner

First place – Sunset: Jim Fraser, Micke Juillerat, Jim Ritter, Chris Kotval

ADVERTISEMENT

Second place – Sunrise: Randy Johnson, Leroy Smoley, Kevin Jungles, Rick Atkinson

Second place – Sunset: Randy Kraft, Lenny Rau, Jerry Graham, Don Miller

Closest to pin: Bill Boyd, Paul Prescott, Howard Hornibrook, John Pribyl

Longest putt: Randy Kraft, Kieth Knutson

Low net rounds

Third place: Bob Borne (67)

Second place: Chris Kotval (66)

Player of the day: Howard Hornibrook (66, won the tiebreaker)

ADVERTISEMENT

Low gross: Gary Norman (74)

Thursday, June 8

Game of the Day: 3-2-1 Variable Best Ball

First place – Sunrise: Joel Fevold, Jay Wiltrout, Scott Bittner, RB Johnson

First place – High Noon: Casey McChesney, Bill Boyd, Larry Koenig, Barney Moormann

Second place – Sunrise: Casey McChesney, Bill Boyd, Larry Koenig, Barney Moormann

Second place – High Noon: Dave Liese, Bill Reed, Mick Juillerat, Jack Krasky

Closest to pin: Dave Peterson, Tony Leifeld, Don Merhar, Dave Barnes

ADVERTISEMENT

Longest putt: Randy Johnson, Dave Liese

Low net rounds

Third place: Barney Moormann (73)

Second place: Tony Leifeld (73, won the tie breaker)

Player of the day: Steve Sandberg (70)

Low gross: Tim Trott (74)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Game of the Day: Team Low Net

First place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Mary Prescott, Bonnie Coffey

Second place: Judy Hein, Jackie Tenney (TIE)

Third place: Jan McChesney, Cincy Vanhorn (TIE)

Individual Low Gross: Cincy Vanhorn

Individual Low Net: Cincy Vanhorn

Birdies: Mary Prescott, Sunrise No. 5

Whitefish Men’s League

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday June 6

Game of the Day: 2-person Stableford

Flight 1

First place: Scott Thompson, Jerry Moore

Second place: David Kath, Don Craig

Third place: John McEnroe, Tom Boyce

Flight 2

First place: Mike Finley, Ron Kitzmann

ADVERTISEMENT

Second place: Darrell Swanson, Gary Amundson

Third place: Arlen Stensby, Paul Beilfuss

Flight 3

First place Bruce Bissonnette, Larry Swanson

Second place Terry Stansfield, Mike Rancour

Third place Jim McKeehen, Duane Frion

Proximities:

Closest to the pin in 2, Hole No. 3: Jim Bydlon

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 7: Bill Pool

Longest putt, No. 13: Bill Pool

Longest putt, No. 18: Tom Olson

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Wednesday, June 7

Game of the Day: “Don't lose your ball,” back 9

First place: Karen Lobben

Second place: Ruth Klukow

Third place: Dar Bonnema

Low net: Karen Lobben

Chip-in: Karen Lobben, No. 12

18-Hole League

Wednesday, June 7

Game of the Day: One Gross, Two Net

First place: Sue Seher, Mary Dougherty, Luann Rickert, Sally Ekman

Second place: Dori Leininger, Roxanne Thompson, Cheryl Bontrager, Bev Prueher

Third place: Nancy McEnroe, Myra Faust, Connie Weber, Brenda Hein.

Low Net: Myra Faust (68)

Birdies: Mary Dougherty, Debbie Enger, Pam Musielewicz, Roxanne Thompson

Chip-ins: Barb Holubar, Luann Rickert.

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men's League, Front 9

First place: Kola Slavin, Keith Petron, Clayton Peltier, Keith Walker

Second place: Scott Balthazor, Dave Lahti, Lenny Deshayes, Ron Germann

Third place: Gregg Gamble, Jim Shallman, Don Rodi, John Geithman

Longest putt: Doug Rogers, No. 5

Closest to the pin: Keith Petron, No. 1; Clayton Peltier, No. 3; Dave Lahti, No. 9.

Wednesday Evening Woman's League Front 9:

Winners:

Marianne Auge

Haley Worley

Jane Mckinley

Mary Justin

Sheila Miller

Robin Purgett

Nancy Kruse

Birdies: Mary Justin, No. 7

Thursday Morning Women's League:

Closest to tree, No. 4: Marlene Yurik

Longest putt, No. 1: Marlene Yurik

Chip-ins: Jodi Peck

Read more golf news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Minnesota
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events in Duluth
June 15, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Sports
Golf League Results: June 7, 2023
June 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nevin Greer of Breezy Point
Sports
Area Golf: Breezy Point golfer makes one in a million shot at Whitefish
June 07, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  C. B. Bylander
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
logo-antique-snowmobile-club-america.jpg
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club to host summer meeting in Cuyuna area
June 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake woman found dead in waters of Cross Lake near her home
June 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal