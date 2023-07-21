Golf League Results: July 21, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s League
Tuesday, July 11
Game of the Day: Pairs Low Net
First place: Charles Hamilton, Dan Berg
Second place: Don Miller, Mic Tchida
Third place: Wayne Pacyga, Bud Roberts
Fourth place: Dick Sletten, Bob Borne
Fifth place: Bob Johnson, Tom Grow
Sixth place: Dave Barnes, Kevin Jungles
Seventh place: Darrell Sykes, Gordy Wagner
Eighth place: Jim Fraser, Jim Mateyka
Closest to pin: Neil Smith, Matt Stevens, Paul Prescott, Chris Kotval
Longest putt: Randy Kraft, Ron Hanson
Low net rounds
Fourth place: John Pribyl (74)
Third place: Mic Tchida (74 – won the tiebreaker)
Second place: Bob Johnson (73)
Player of the day
First place: Paul Prescott (71)
Low gross: Gary Norman (82)
Thursday, July 13
Game of the Day: “34” 3 best on odd Holes, all 4 on even Holes
First pace: Dean Tenney, Dave Schrupp, Jim Fraser, Jim Mateyka
Second place: Tony Leifeld, Dave Barnes, Randy Darling, Jerry Williams
Third place: Dale Edlefson, Micke Juilerat, Rick Hammer, Neil Smith
Fourth place: Joel Running, Jerry Graham, Jim Ritter, Don Rother
Closest to pin: Dave Schrupp, Dave Barnes, Dave Barnes, Jack Krasky
Longest putt: Gary Hein, Jim Fraser
Low net rounds
Third place: Dave Barnes (68)
Second place: Micke Juillerat (68 – won the tie breaker)
Player of the day
First place: Ray Elie (67)
Low gross: Gary Norman (75)
Whitefish Men’s League
Tuesday, July 11
Game of the Day: 2-Low Net of a Foursome.
First place: Steve Umland, Mike Rancour, Don Skalman, Dave Puelston
Second place: Dan Hanson, Geoffrey Gothro, Terry Stansfield, Larry Raisbeck
Third place: David Kath, Darrell Swanson, Dick Hansen, Dean Brandt
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 4: Don Craig
Long putt, Hole No. 8: Geoffrey Gothro
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 12: Terry Stanfield
Long putt, Hole No. 18: Ric Rowe
Whitefish Women’s Leagues
9-Hole League
Wednesday, July 12
Game of the Day: Secret Throw Away Hole
First place: Julie Achterkirch
Second place: Ruth Klukow
Third place: Leisha Tietz
Low Net: Ruth Klukow
Chip-in: DuAnn Surbaugh, No. 12
Low putts: Ruth Klukow
18-Hole League
Wednesday, July 12
Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight Event
Flight One
First place: Barb Hanson
Second place: Debbie Enger
Third place: Cathy Munger
Flight Two
First place: Julie Hofstedt
Second place: Pam Musielelwicz
Third place: Roxanne Thompson
Flight Three
First place: Polly Colip Schoen
Second place: Brenda Hein
Third place: Cheryl Bontrager
Birdies: Debbie Enger, Myra Faust, Faye Puelston, Polly Colip Schoen, Marguerite Baker.
Chip-ins: Debbie Enger, Anita Stensby, Marguerite Baker, Polly Colip Schoen, Faye Puelston
Emily Greens Leagues
Front 9 Net Teams
First place: Scott Balthazor, Keith Walker, Clayton Peltier, Max Stoutenburg
Second place: Ron Ladwig, Tom Rollinson, Gordon Bobbe
Third place: Don Atwater, Wayne Seiffert, Keith Petron, Rick Blackmon
Longest putt, Hole No. 5: Mick Erickson
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 1: Ernie Morreim
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 3: Gordon Bobbe
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 9: Ron Ladwig
Chip-ins: Clayton Peltier (2), Mick Erickson
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
Back side scramble
First place: Jerry Booth, Mike Brown, Ron Ladwig, Clayton Peltier
Second place: Don Atwater, Keith Petron, Rick Blackmon
Third place: Keith Walker, Gary Bochman, Roger Hanson, Craig Larson
Tuesday Evening Men’s League
Skins: Bill Dangers, Max Anderson, Doug Johnson
Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League
Game of the Day: Fun Night Scramble
First place: Beck Guida, Sam Larwood, Cindy Rewitzer
Second place: Carol German, Julie Wessman, Deb Gardner, Shiela Miller
Closest to the pin, Hole No. 1: Elaine Slattery
Longest drive, Hole No. 3: Sam Larwood
Thursday Morning Women’s League
Winners: Shirley Gorg, Mac Curtis, Jody Peck, Eileen Springer
