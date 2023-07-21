6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

Sports

Golf League Results: July 21, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Crosswoods Men’s League

Tuesday, July 11

Game of the Day: Pairs Low Net

First place: Charles Hamilton, Dan Berg

Second place: Don Miller, Mic Tchida

Third place: Wayne Pacyga, Bud Roberts

Fourth place: Dick Sletten, Bob Borne

Fifth place: Bob Johnson, Tom Grow

Sixth place: Dave Barnes, Kevin Jungles

Seventh place: Darrell Sykes, Gordy Wagner

Eighth place: Jim Fraser, Jim Mateyka

Closest to pin: Neil Smith, Matt Stevens, Paul Prescott, Chris Kotval

Longest putt: Randy Kraft, Ron Hanson

Low net rounds

Fourth place: John Pribyl (74)

Third place: Mic Tchida (74 – won the tiebreaker)

Second place: Bob Johnson (73)

Player of the day

First place: Paul Prescott (71)

Low gross: Gary Norman (82)

Thursday, July 13

Game of the Day: “34” 3 best on odd Holes, all 4 on even Holes

First pace: Dean Tenney, Dave Schrupp, Jim Fraser, Jim Mateyka

Second place: Tony Leifeld, Dave Barnes, Randy Darling, Jerry Williams

Third place: Dale Edlefson, Micke Juilerat, Rick Hammer, Neil Smith

Fourth place: Joel Running, Jerry Graham, Jim Ritter, Don Rother

Closest to pin: Dave Schrupp, Dave Barnes, Dave Barnes, Jack Krasky

Longest putt: Gary Hein, Jim Fraser

Low net rounds

Third place: Dave Barnes (68)

Second place: Micke Juillerat (68 – won the tie breaker)

Player of the day

First place: Ray Elie (67)

Low gross: Gary Norman (75)

Whitefish Men’s League

Tuesday, July 11

Game of the Day: 2-Low Net of a Foursome.

First place: Steve Umland, Mike Rancour, Don Skalman, Dave Puelston

Second place: Dan Hanson, Geoffrey Gothro, Terry Stansfield, Larry Raisbeck

Third place: David Kath, Darrell Swanson, Dick Hansen, Dean Brandt

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 4: Don Craig

Long putt, Hole No. 8: Geoffrey Gothro

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 12: Terry Stanfield

Long putt, Hole No. 18: Ric Rowe

Read more golf news

Whitefish Women’s Leagues

9-Hole League

Wednesday, July 12

Game of the Day: Secret Throw Away Hole

First place: Julie Achterkirch

Second place: Ruth Klukow

Third place: Leisha Tietz

Low Net: Ruth Klukow

Chip-in: DuAnn Surbaugh, No. 12

Low putts: Ruth Klukow

18-Hole League

Wednesday, July 12

Game of the Day: Individual Low Net by Flight Event

Flight One

First place: Barb Hanson

Second place: Debbie Enger

Third place: Cathy Munger

Flight Two

First place: Julie Hofstedt

Second place: Pam Musielelwicz

Third place: Roxanne Thompson

Flight Three

First place: Polly Colip Schoen

Second place: Brenda Hein

Third place: Cheryl Bontrager

Birdies: Debbie Enger, Myra Faust, Faye Puelston, Polly Colip Schoen, Marguerite Baker.

Chip-ins: Debbie Enger, Anita Stensby, Marguerite Baker, Polly Colip Schoen, Faye Puelston

Emily Greens Leagues

Front 9 Net Teams

First place: Scott Balthazor, Keith Walker, Clayton Peltier, Max Stoutenburg

Second place: Ron Ladwig, Tom Rollinson, Gordon Bobbe

Third place: Don Atwater, Wayne Seiffert, Keith Petron, Rick Blackmon

Longest putt, Hole No. 5: Mick Erickson

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 1: Ernie Morreim

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 3: Gordon Bobbe

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 9: Ron Ladwig

Chip-ins: Clayton Peltier (2), Mick Erickson

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

Back side scramble

First place: Jerry Booth, Mike Brown, Ron Ladwig, Clayton Peltier

Second place: Don Atwater, Keith Petron, Rick Blackmon

Third place: Keith Walker, Gary Bochman, Roger Hanson, Craig Larson

Tuesday Evening Men’s League

Skins: Bill Dangers, Max Anderson, Doug Johnson

Wednesday Evening Women’s Front 9 League 

Game of the Day: Fun Night Scramble

First place: Beck Guida, Sam Larwood, Cindy Rewitzer

Second place: Carol German, Julie Wessman, Deb Gardner, Shiela Miller

Closest to the pin, Hole No. 1: Elaine Slattery

Longest drive, Hole No. 3: Sam Larwood

Thursday Morning Women’s League

Winners: Shirley Gorg, Mac Curtis, Jody Peck, Eileen Springer

