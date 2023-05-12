Golf League Results: May 10, 2023
Results from various leagues at local golf courses
Crosswoods Men’s Golf League
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Game of the Day: 3 Net Best Balls of 4
First Place – Sunrise: Dan Davis, Lenny Rau, Greg Jorvig, Micke Juillerate
First Place – High Noon: Dale Federer, Jeff Helland, Dave Oleson, Rick Atkinson
ADVERTISEMENT
Second Place – Sunrise: Dale Federer, Jeff Helland, Dave Oleson, Rick Atkinson
Second Place – High Noon: Robert Maalis, Ray Elie, Jim Ritter, Lee Parkin
Closest to pin: Dave Liese, Rick Atkinson, Dave Oleson, Dave Branum
Longest putt: Jack Krasky, Lee Parkin
Low Net: Rick Atkinson (68), Dave Branum (74), Tom Porter (75)
Low Gross: Gary Norman (78)
Tuesday May 2, 2023
Game of the Day: Cha-Cha-Cha
ADVERTISEMENT
First Place – High Noon: Jeff Spetz, John Jensen, Kevin Jungles, David Oleson
First Place – Sunset: Randy Johnson, Jim Ritter, Barney Moorman, Tom Lusky
Second Place – High Noon: Bob Borne, Steve Sandberg, Lee Parkin, Jerry Williams
Second Place – Sunset: Gary Norman, Jeff Helland, Bill Herrick, Jim Wiesner
Closest to pin: Mickey Juillerat, Jeff Spetz, Rick Hammer, Bill Herrick
Longest putt: Dick Sletten, Palmer Sorenson
Low Net: Kevin Jungles (70), Jim Wiesner (70), Jeff Spetz (71)
Low Gross: Jeff Spetz (79)
ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday May 4
Game of the Day: Pairs Best Net Ball
Pairs Team Winners:
Leroy Smoley, Jerry Graham (60)
Lenny Buckentin, Mark Vannest (61)
Jay Wiltrout, Earl Vanhorn (62)
Jeff Helland, Bill Herrick (63)
Dave Liese, Barney Moorman (63)
ADVERTISEMENT
RB Johnson, John Pribyl (63)
Randy Kraft, Howard Hornibrook (63)
Greg Jorvik, Jim Ritter (64)
Closest to pin: Bill Boyd, Jeff Spetz, Greg Jorvik, Dave Liese
Longest putt: Micke Juillerat, Scott Bittner
Low Net: Leroy Smoley (67), Jay Wiltrout (68), Bill Herrick (68)
Low Gross: Gary Norman (75)
Crosswoods Women’s League
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, May 3
Game of the Day: Book Ends - throw out first and last holes
First Place: Lisa Weber, Jackie Tenney, Deborah Fevold, (blind Marlene Miller)
Second Place: Tracy Nelson, Rose Ann Stans, Bonnie Coffey, Sandra Melberg
Third Place: Cathi Nelson, Michele Kohler, Liz Luskey (blind Sandra Melberg)
Individual Low Gross:Tracy Nelson
Individual Low Net: Konnie O'Neil
Birdies: Tracy Nelson, Sunset No. 6
ADVERTISEMENT
Whitefish Women’s League
9-Hole League
Wednesday, May 3
Game of the Day: 4-person 2 best net ball shamble.
First place: Carol Lovro, Kathy Keeling, Claudia Zellmer, Susan Beilfuss
Second place: Sharon Jacobson, Tracy Hanson, Anita Boldt, Irene Heath
Third place: Carla Younce, Marilyn McKeehen, Leisha Tietz, Kathy Strampe
Chip-in: Joan McNeely, No. 16
ADVERTISEMENT