Friday, May 12

Sports

Golf League Results: May 10, 2023

Results from various leagues at local golf courses

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

Crosswoods Men’s Golf League 

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game of the Day: 3 Net Best Balls of 4

First Place – Sunrise: Dan Davis, Lenny Rau, Greg Jorvig, Micke Juillerate

First Place – High Noon: Dale Federer, Jeff Helland, Dave Oleson, Rick Atkinson

Second Place – Sunrise: Dale Federer, Jeff Helland, Dave Oleson, Rick Atkinson

Second Place – High Noon: Robert Maalis, Ray Elie, Jim Ritter, Lee Parkin

Closest to pin: Dave Liese, Rick Atkinson, Dave Oleson, Dave Branum

Longest putt: Jack Krasky, Lee Parkin

Low Net: Rick Atkinson (68), Dave Branum (74), Tom Porter (75)

Low Gross: Gary Norman (78)

Tuesday May 2, 2023

Game of the Day: Cha-Cha-Cha

First Place – High Noon: Jeff Spetz, John Jensen, Kevin Jungles, David Oleson

First Place – Sunset: Randy Johnson, Jim Ritter, Barney Moorman, Tom Lusky

Second Place – High Noon: Bob Borne, Steve Sandberg, Lee Parkin, Jerry Williams

Second Place – Sunset: Gary Norman, Jeff Helland, Bill Herrick, Jim Wiesner

Closest to pin: Mickey Juillerat, Jeff Spetz, Rick Hammer, Bill Herrick

Longest putt: Dick Sletten, Palmer Sorenson

Low Net: Kevin Jungles (70), Jim Wiesner (70), Jeff Spetz (71)

Low Gross: Jeff Spetz (79)

Tuesday May 4

Game of the Day: Pairs Best Net Ball

Pairs Team Winners:

Leroy Smoley, Jerry Graham (60)

Lenny Buckentin, Mark Vannest (61)

Jay Wiltrout, Earl Vanhorn (62)

Jeff Helland, Bill Herrick (63)

Dave Liese, Barney Moorman (63)

RB Johnson, John Pribyl (63)

Randy Kraft, Howard Hornibrook (63)

Greg Jorvik, Jim Ritter (64)

Closest to pin: Bill Boyd, Jeff Spetz, Greg Jorvik, Dave Liese

Longest putt: Micke Juillerat, Scott Bittner

Low Net: Leroy Smoley (67), Jay Wiltrout (68), Bill Herrick (68)

Low Gross: Gary Norman (75)

Crosswoods Women’s League

Wednesday, May 3

Game of the Day: Book Ends - throw out first and last holes

First Place: Lisa Weber, Jackie Tenney, Deborah Fevold, (blind Marlene Miller)

Second Place: Tracy Nelson, Rose Ann Stans, Bonnie Coffey, Sandra Melberg

Third Place: Cathi Nelson, Michele Kohler, Liz Luskey (blind Sandra Melberg)

Individual Low Gross:Tracy Nelson

Individual Low Net: Konnie O'Neil

Birdies: Tracy Nelson, Sunset No. 6

Whitefish Women’s League

9-Hole League

Wednesday, May 3

Game of the Day: 4-person 2 best net ball shamble.

First place: Carol Lovro, Kathy Keeling, Claudia Zellmer, Susan Beilfuss

Second place: Sharon Jacobson, Tracy Hanson, Anita Boldt, Irene Heath

Third place: Carla Younce, Marilyn McKeehen, Leisha Tietz, Kathy Strampe

Chip-in: Joan McNeely, No. 16

Read more golf news

