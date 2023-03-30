Five Patriots sign up for college sports

PEQUOT LAKES — Five more Pequot Lakes senior athletes have signed up to play college sports next year.

Maci Martini, Rose Aldridge and Kaitlyn Geschwill signed letters on Wednesday, March 1, while Grant Loge and Riggs Magnuson signed Wednesday, March 15.

Martini has agreed to play volleyball for Minnesota State University Moorhead this fall.

“I just liked the coaching staff, and I loved talking to them when I went to a game,” she said. “I also love the way that Division-II focuses on both sports and academics.”

Martini is a three-sport athlete – and an all-state basketball player – but felt the trajectory of her high school athletic career made volleyball a more natural choice.

“Junior seasons are obviously the big one for recruiting, because that is where you get really noticed by college coaches,” Martini said. “I would say my junior year of volleyball was definitely the one I am most proud of. With all those seniors that graduated, I feel like I definitely stepped up.”

Northern Lakes Lightning star forward Aldridge will continue her hockey career at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

“I think it is the best of everything,” Aldridge said. “I seriously like the school so much …It is such a great campus, and I feel like I fell in love right away.”

Aldridge met both the coaching staff and members of the team when she toured the campus earlier in the year. At the end of the tour, her soon-to-be coach simply said “I’ll see you next year.”

“I am just preparing for the next level and making sure I am going to be doing well in school and on the ice,” Aldridge said. “It is going to be a good balance, and I am super excited.”

Riggs Magnuson, left, and Grant Loge were joined by coaches and teammates as they signed letters to play college football on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Geschwill will attend Central Lakes College in the fall, and will continue her career on the softball field for the Raider softball team.

“I've known (the coaching staff) ever since middle school, and it just felt like the right fit,” Geschwill said. “I've done hitting camps for them since middle school too, and I practice with them in the fall. I love the team. I know most of the girls too. …and it is very close to home, obviously, so it is very convenient as well.”

A multi-season mainstay on the pitching mound for the Patriots, Geschwill expects to continue pitching for the Raiders.

“There are always tiny improvements I can work on,” she said. “My goal is really just to improve in every aspect, like hitting, pitching – everything really. I'm just going to work my butt off for the CLC team.”

Magnuson will continue his football career at the next level, and will also attend Gustavus Adolphus College.

“I just chose it because I like the culture down there,” he said. “I love the ‘Pequot Lakes’ vibe you can get down there as well. It is a great school.”

The receiver/defensive back said he is excited to meet his new teammates and take on the challenges and opportunities that college – and college football – can provide.

“I think I need to focus on getting better as a football player preparing myself at the collegiate level – just getting in shape and whatnot.”

After breaking records under center as quarterback of the Patriot football team, Loge is set to continue his football career at Concordia College in Moorhead, saying the coaching staff and the atmosphere around Concordia swayed his decision.

“I’m just excited for the challenge it is going to bring,” he said. “It is just a new challenge compared to high school football, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Though he is a respectable three-sport athlete, he said he had no trouble deciding which sport he would continue to pursue.

“Since I've been young, it has always been football no matter what,” Loge said. “We're playing football, not baseball or basketball. I would use those sports to fill in the time, but I definitely have a love for football over the other two.”

The five join fellow seniors Eli Laposky (basketball, Bemidji State University) and Tristen Hoffard (football, Jamestown University), who signed letters of intent earlier this year.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.