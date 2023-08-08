Diamond Club 14U boys baseball players are state champs

PEQUOT LAKES — The Diamond Club 14U boys baseball team won the Division A 14U Baseball Minnesota Sports Federation State Tournament on July 28-30 in Richfield.

The team played four games:

On Saturday, July 29, Pequot Lakes defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 5-4, before losing to Luverne, 6-1.

Pequot Lakes defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 5-4, before losing to Luverne, 6-1. On Sunday, July 30, the team had a bye as the third seed before then defeating Albert Lea, 11-0. That win put the team in the championship game.

The championship game was a solid game against a good team — Annandale.

Annandale scored first in the bottom of the second inning, but Pequot Lakes answered in the top of the third.

Then Pequot Lakes held Annandale to no scores in the bottom of the third inning before launching a scoring streak of 7 runs in the top of the fourth.

Annandale answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth. Then Pequot Lakes scored 4 runs and Annandale scored 2 runs in the fifth inning.

The remaining two innings were scoreless with Pequot Lakes pulling out the win, 12-6, and the state championship title.

It was a great game, and a wonderful way to end the players' time as Diamond Club players.

Head coach is Chris Haar. Other coaches are Ron Roebeck, Matt Zins and Josh Barnes. Team manager is Jack Haar.

Teammates include Lucas Haaf, Alex Johnson, Liam Zins, Joshua Roebeck, Bentin Gladin, Nikolas Wallin, Kyle Kotaska, Colton Barnes, Zach Drown, Luke Laposky and Michael Haar.