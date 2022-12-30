Danecdotes: 2022 memorable for Tigers, Patriots

For the Patriots and Tigers, we are closing the book on a simply incredible year.

In 2022, both schools’ athletic teams found a level of success that I would argue is uncommon for many school districts.

We saw the Pequot Lakes football team rebound from a one-win effort in 2021 to go 8-3 and be the section runners-up. We saw both the PR-B and Pequot Lakes volleyball teams go on impressive winning streaks and make it to the state tournament.

PR-B’s Connor Tulenchik won a state wrestling title, Pequot Lakes Calia Chaney earned a state track championship and several other teams and athletes qualified for state in 2022.

Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of some of the great moments in sports for the Tigers and Patriots.

January

Patriot junior Maci Martini scores her 1,000th career point.

The Road Crew wrestling team takes first at the Minnewaska tournament.

Pine River-Backus junior Ramsey Tulenchik scores her 1,000th career point.

The Lightning girls hockey team throttles Detroit Lakes by a score of 14-0.

Road Crew senior Connor Tulenchik earns his 200th career win as the team won the Mid-State Conference title.

February

The Patriot girls basketball team moves to 17-1 with a win over Aitkin.

Pequot Lakes skier Calia Chaney takes first at the Brainerd Invitational at Mount Ski Gull.

Road crew wrestler Corbin Knapp earns his 100th career win.

Lightning boys forward Tyler Seeling scores a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Cambridge-Isanti.

Pequot Lakes’ gymnast Josie Harguth finishes 36th at state on the balance beam.

Pequot Lakes sophomore skiers Chaney and Lauren Kalenberg take 23rd and 24th, respectively, at the state meet.

The Patriot girls basketball team tops Detroit Lakes to win its 18th consecutive game.

The Patriot boys basketball team tops Crosby-Ironton to move to 6-1 in the conference.

The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team celebrates after beating Pierz Friday, March 11, 2022, during the Section 7-2A Championship game at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

March

The Road Crew sets a new program record with seven wrestlers qualifying for state.

The Pequot Lakes girls trounce Aitkin by 71 points to move to 25-1 on the season.

Connor Tulenchik capped off his stellar wrestling career with a state championship at 171 pounds.

The Patriot girls top Pierz to win the section title, qualifying for state for the first time in six years.

The Pequot Lakes boys upset top-ranked Esko to win the section title and advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.

The Patriot girls win two of three games to place fifth at state.

The Pequot Lakes boys win one of three games in the state tournament to place sixth.

April

Sam Rysavy, Eli Laposky and Brady Bristow are named to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area First Team, while Ryan Harmala, Jared Hamilton and Rian Struss were named to the second team.

Maci Martini is voted most valuable player of the Patriot girls basketball team.

The Patriot girls golf team takes second in its season-opening home meet in Crosslake.

Lisa Carlin, 63, of Pequot Lakes finishes the Run for the Lakes 10K while still recovering from a stroke.

May

PR-B baseball picks up three straight double-digit victories over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Bagley.

The Patriot softball team tops Pierz 7-2 to start the season with its 10th straight victory.

Pequot Lakes golfer Tyler Seeling records three birdies and an eagle en route to taking first at the Bemidji Invitational.

The Tiger softball team sweeps Laporte in a doubleheader, scoring a combined 27 runs.

The Pequot Lakes boys and girls track teams both finish second at the Mid-State Conference Meet in Park Rapids.

Four PR-B athletes – Connor Tulenchik (wrestling), Claire Dahl (basketball), Owen Carlson (rodeo) and Andrea James (volleyball) – sign letters of intent to play college sports.

Pine River-Backus golfers Cate Travis, Hannah Barchus and Joe Zaczkowski qualify for the state meet.

Patriot seniors Morgan Eckes (softball), Jesse Clausen (track and field, cross-country), Megan Muller (tennis), Carly Chaney (tennis) and Tyler Seeling (golf) sign letters of intent to play college sports.

Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney struggles to win the Class AA girls 800-meter run during the Minnesota State Track & Field Meet on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

June

Pequot Lakes’ Cruz Megazzini qualifies for the state track meet in the 200 dash, 400 dash and high jump.

Patriot golfer Tyler Seeling shoots a hole-in-one at Craguns.

The Pequot Lakes trap shooting team finished first among six teams at the conference meet.

Patriot runner Calia Chaney wins the state championship in the 800-meter race.

Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland ties for the individual section golf title, leading the Patriots to the team title and a trip to the state tournament.

The Patriot girls golf team finished third in the state, led by a fourth-place finish by Birkeland.

The Patriot boys golf team takes seventh at state.

July

Pequot Lakes’ Cooper Johnson is featured for having qualified for state in robotics, golf and trap shooting.

The Patriot trap team’s “Squad 1” finished fourth overall with a score of 972 at the USA Clay Target League National Championship.

Road Crew wrestler Riley Peters won the heavyweight class championship at the Grand River Rumble in Bettendorf, Iowa.

August

Nearly 100 runners take part in the Dru Sjodin Purple Elephant Run in Pequot Lakes.

The Tiger volleyball team began the season with a sweep of Crosby-Ironton, then a first-place finish in the Rush City Invitational.

Pequot Lakes' Bryar Nordby looks to avoid to EGF defenders on a kick return on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

September

Both the PR-B and Pequot Lakes football teams kick off the season with convincing wins. The Tigers beat Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 41-6 and the Patriots topped East Grand Forks 28-5.

The Nisswa Lightning amateur baseball team won the Class C state title with a victory over Buckman.

The Patriot volleyball team started the year with a 3-0 win over Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Pequot Lakes school district reports a record-high 326 student athletes participated in fall sports.

Led by first-place finishes from Rian Zutter and Eli Hall, the Patriot cross-country teams took both the boys’ and girls’ team titles at a home meet in Crosslake.

Pequot Lakes volleyball swept the Brainerd Warriors, and the Patriot tennis team beat the Warriors on the same day.

The Tiger boys’ cross-country team takes first in its home meet.

Pequot Lakes runner Calia Chaney finished first at the Lucky Lindy Invitational in Little Falls.

In the pouring rain, the Patriot football team throttled Park Rapids 50-0.

Homecoming week was a good one for the Patriots, as the volleyball team swept Detroit Lakes and Albany, the football team upset previously unbeaten Detroit Lakes and the tennis team won the Mid-State Title.

October

Pequot Lakes runner Eli Hall set a new school record, running the 5K in 16:07.6.

The Tigers flatten Red Lake by a score of 61-0.

PR-B graduate Brady Raph is named Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year.

After going 1-8 the year before, the Patriot football team beat Perham to finish the regular season 6-2.

Calia Chaney and Eli Hall take individual titles at the conference meet.

Patriot tennis player Payton Mudgett is named “Most Valuable Teammate” by the MSHSL.

Calia Chaney won the section title and qualified for state with a time of 18:35.4. Eli Hall finished second, also qualifying for state.

The Tiger football team fell to Ottertail Central in the section semifinals.

PR-B's Hannah Barchus (1) and Alaura Dahl celebrate a point in the first set of the Tigers' victory over Verndale on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

November

Both the PR-B and Pequot Lakes volleyball team won the section title to advance to state.

Calia Chaney and Eli Hall took 10th and 13th, respectively, at the state cross-country meet.

The Pequot Lakes football team fell 22-19 to top-ranked Esko in the section championship game.

Patriot volleyball has its best season ever, finishing second at the state tournament. They lost to Cannon Falls in the championship match.

PR-B loses two at the state volleyball tournament, falling to Mable-Canton and Ely.

Lightning girls hockey player Rose Aldridge scored her 100th career point.

Patriot volleyball players Maci Martini and Ella Kratochvil were named the Brainerd Dispatch’s All-Area Co-Players of the Year.

Patriot quarterback Grant Loge is the Brainerd Dispatch’s All-Area Football Player of the Year.

December

The Road Crew wrestling team starts the season with a team win and four individual titles at the Dennis Katz Memorial Tournament.

The Patriot boys basketball team topped Pine River-Backus in the team’s annual match-up.

A multi-day snow storm leads to power outages and inaccessible roads, postponing five days’ worth of sporting events.

Pequot Lakes senior Cullen Kratochvil competes in the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star football game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

