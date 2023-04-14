99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Crosswoods Women's Golf League set to begin May 1

The league plays Monday and Wednesday

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosswoods Women’s Golf League is making plans to start league play the first week of May.

The league plays 18 holes on Mondays and nine holes on Wednesdays. League members can choose to play either day or both days. Players can also play as their schedule allows.

A spring luncheon is planned for June and a fall luncheon is held in September to wrap up the season. Scrambles are also planned along with a club tournament in August.

Read more golf news

There is a small league fee. A Golfer’s Handicap Information Network (GHIN) membership fee is also required. Both fees are due by the first day of play.

The season is expected to begin on Monday, May 1, for 18-hole play and Wednesday, May 3, for nine-hole play.

Those interested may contact the course at 218-692-4653 to sign up or to get more details.

