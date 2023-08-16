Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Buckman takes Region 8C title from Nisswa

Final score is 5-3; Lightning play Aug. 20 in Class C Tournament in Delano

nisswa-vs-buckman-081123-baseball-championship-8.jpg
Nisswa's Drew Boland fields the ball against Buckman during the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PIERZ — Preston Rocheleau struck out five in seven innings pitched to help the Buckman Billygoats win the Region 8C title with a 5-3 win over the Nisswa Lightning Friday, Aug. 11.

nisswa-vs-buckman-081123-baseball-championship-2.jpg
Nisswa's Kody Ruedisili runs to third against Buckman in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The Billygoats scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead. Jack Suska and Noah Boser each hit back-to-back RBI singles and Matt Kummet ripped a two-run double in the inning.

Lane Girtz double scored a run in the second inning to give the Billygoats a 5-0 lead.

Nisswa finally scored in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Aaron Jenkins and Sam Peterson to make it 5-2.

Drew Boland ripped an RBI double in the eighth to make it 5-3. Matt Tautges closed the game out for the save.

Noah Cekalla got the loss for Nisswa and struck out five in four innings pitched for Nisswa.

Jeremiah Piepkorn went 4-for-5 at the plate for the Lightning while Peterson and Boland each tallied two hits.

Girtz was the only Buckman to record two hits in the win.

Buckman earns a bye in the Class C Tournament while Nisswa plays Carver at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.

Nisswa 3 13 0

Buckman 5 7 1

WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Noah Cekalla. SV: Matt Tautges. 2B: N-Drew Boland; Buck-Lane Girtz, Matt Kummet.

Lightning beat Avon 2-0

AVON — Nate DeChaine was back to his old tricks Sunday, Aug. 6.

Last year’s Class C State Tournament MVP struck out six and scattered three hits and four walks over nine innings to pitch the Nisswa Lightning to a 2-0 victory over Avon to advance to the Region 8C championship.

DeChaine helped his own cause by driving in Nisswa’s first run. Kody Ruedisili led off with a hit and scored on a DeChaine single. Ruedisili finished 2-4 with a run and a triple.

Chris Pederson doubled in the second and scored on a Tyler Wittwer sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Nisswa 2 5 1

Avon 0 3 0

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Elian Mezquita. 2B: N-Chris Pederson. 3B: N-Kody Ruedisili.

Nisswa defeats Freeport 6-5

AVON — The Nisswa Lightning built a 6-0 lead through seven innings and hung on for a 6-5 victory over Freeport Saturday, Aug. 5.

Aaron Jenkins went 2-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kody Ruedisili homered and scored twice and Chris Pederson tripled, drove in a run and scored for the Lightning.

Noah Cekalla pitched the final 3.2 innings for the win. He struck out eight, walked two and didn’t allow a hit.

Nick Ackerman allowed five runs, all in the eighth inning, after pitching seven shutout innings. He struck out four.

Freeport’s Cody Rose went 2-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Freeport 5 9 1

Nisswa 6 11 1

WP: Noak Cekalla. LP: Tate Lange. 2B: F-Cody Rose, Ike Sawyer; Aaron Jenkins, Jeremiah Piepkorn, Tyler Wittwer. 3B: N-Chris Pederson. HR: N-Kody Ruedisili, Jenkins.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
