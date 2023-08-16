Buckman takes Region 8C title from Nisswa
Final score is 5-3; Lightning play Aug. 20 in Class C Tournament in Delano
PIERZ — Preston Rocheleau struck out five in seven innings pitched to help the Buckman Billygoats win the Region 8C title with a 5-3 win over the Nisswa Lightning Friday, Aug. 11.
The Billygoats scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead. Jack Suska and Noah Boser each hit back-to-back RBI singles and Matt Kummet ripped a two-run double in the inning.
Lane Girtz double scored a run in the second inning to give the Billygoats a 5-0 lead.
Nisswa finally scored in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Aaron Jenkins and Sam Peterson to make it 5-2.
Drew Boland ripped an RBI double in the eighth to make it 5-3. Matt Tautges closed the game out for the save.
Noah Cekalla got the loss for Nisswa and struck out five in four innings pitched for Nisswa.
Jeremiah Piepkorn went 4-for-5 at the plate for the Lightning while Peterson and Boland each tallied two hits.
Girtz was the only Buckman to record two hits in the win.
Buckman earns a bye in the Class C Tournament while Nisswa plays Carver at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.
Nisswa 3 13 0
Buckman 5 7 1
WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Noah Cekalla. SV: Matt Tautges. 2B: N-Drew Boland; Buck-Lane Girtz, Matt Kummet.
Lightning beat Avon 2-0
AVON — Nate DeChaine was back to his old tricks Sunday, Aug. 6.
Last year’s Class C State Tournament MVP struck out six and scattered three hits and four walks over nine innings to pitch the Nisswa Lightning to a 2-0 victory over Avon to advance to the Region 8C championship.
DeChaine helped his own cause by driving in Nisswa’s first run. Kody Ruedisili led off with a hit and scored on a DeChaine single. Ruedisili finished 2-4 with a run and a triple.
Chris Pederson doubled in the second and scored on a Tyler Wittwer sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
Nisswa 2 5 1
Avon 0 3 0
WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Elian Mezquita. 2B: N-Chris Pederson. 3B: N-Kody Ruedisili.
Nisswa defeats Freeport 6-5
AVON — The Nisswa Lightning built a 6-0 lead through seven innings and hung on for a 6-5 victory over Freeport Saturday, Aug. 5.
Aaron Jenkins went 2-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kody Ruedisili homered and scored twice and Chris Pederson tripled, drove in a run and scored for the Lightning.
Noah Cekalla pitched the final 3.2 innings for the win. He struck out eight, walked two and didn’t allow a hit.
Nick Ackerman allowed five runs, all in the eighth inning, after pitching seven shutout innings. He struck out four.
Freeport’s Cody Rose went 2-5 with a double and three RBIs.
Freeport 5 9 1
Nisswa 6 11 1
WP: Noak Cekalla. LP: Tate Lange. 2B: F-Cody Rose, Ike Sawyer; Aaron Jenkins, Jeremiah Piepkorn, Tyler Wittwer. 3B: N-Chris Pederson. HR: N-Kody Ruedisili, Jenkins.
