Buckman takes Region 8C title from Nisswa

PIERZ — Preston Rocheleau struck out five in seven innings pitched to help the Buckman Billygoats win the Region 8C title with a 5-3 win over the Nisswa Lightning Friday, Aug. 11.

Nisswa's Kody Ruedisili runs to third against Buckman in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The Billygoats scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead. Jack Suska and Noah Boser each hit back-to-back RBI singles and Matt Kummet ripped a two-run double in the inning.

Read more local area news





Lane Girtz double scored a run in the second inning to give the Billygoats a 5-0 lead.

Nisswa finally scored in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Aaron Jenkins and Sam Peterson to make it 5-2.

Drew Boland ripped an RBI double in the eighth to make it 5-3. Matt Tautges closed the game out for the save.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Cekalla got the loss for Nisswa and struck out five in four innings pitched for Nisswa.

Jeremiah Piepkorn went 4-for-5 at the plate for the Lightning while Peterson and Boland each tallied two hits.

Girtz was the only Buckman to record two hits in the win.

Buckman earns a bye in the Class C Tournament while Nisswa plays Carver at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.

Nisswa 3 13 0

Buckman 5 7 1

WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Noah Cekalla. SV: Matt Tautges. 2B: N-Drew Boland; Buck-Lane Girtz, Matt Kummet.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Lightning beat Avon 2-0

AVON — Nate DeChaine was back to his old tricks Sunday, Aug. 6.

Last year’s Class C State Tournament MVP struck out six and scattered three hits and four walks over nine innings to pitch the Nisswa Lightning to a 2-0 victory over Avon to advance to the Region 8C championship.

DeChaine helped his own cause by driving in Nisswa’s first run. Kody Ruedisili led off with a hit and scored on a DeChaine single. Ruedisili finished 2-4 with a run and a triple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pederson doubled in the second and scored on a Tyler Wittwer sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Nisswa 2 5 1

Avon 0 3 0

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Elian Mezquita. 2B: N-Chris Pederson. 3B: N-Kody Ruedisili.

Nisswa defeats Freeport 6-5

AVON — The Nisswa Lightning built a 6-0 lead through seven innings and hung on for a 6-5 victory over Freeport Saturday, Aug. 5.

Aaron Jenkins went 2-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kody Ruedisili homered and scored twice and Chris Pederson tripled, drove in a run and scored for the Lightning.

Noah Cekalla pitched the final 3.2 innings for the win. He struck out eight, walked two and didn’t allow a hit.

Nick Ackerman allowed five runs, all in the eighth inning, after pitching seven shutout innings. He struck out four.

Freeport’s Cody Rose went 2-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Freeport 5 9 1

Nisswa 6 11 1