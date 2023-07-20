Amateur Baseball: Nisswa tops Royalton, Flensburg

NISSWA — The bats were out for the Nisswa Lightning amateur baseball team as they topped the Royalton Riverdogs 10-1 on Friday, July 14, and the Flesburg Falcons 13-3 on Saturday, July 15.

The two victories put the Lightning at 13-1 on the regular season, winning seven in a row. Throughout the season, they have averaged 10.3 runs per game while allowing just 2.9 runs per game.

The Lightning enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed, and will once again face Royalton in the opening round on Saturday, July 22.