6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur Baseball: Nisswa tops Royalton, Flensburg

Nisswa finishes the regular season with a 13-1 record

Nisswa Lightning 7-14 1-copy.jpg
Nisswa pitcher Carter Dox fires to the plate in the second inning of the Lightning's 10-1 victory over Royalton on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

NISSWA — The bats were out for the Nisswa Lightning amateur baseball team as they topped the Royalton Riverdogs 10-1 on Friday, July 14, and the Flesburg Falcons 13-3 on Saturday, July 15.

The two victories put the Lightning at 13-1 on the regular season, winning seven in a row. Throughout the season, they have averaged 10.3 runs per game while allowing just 2.9 runs per game.

The Lightning enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed, and will once again face Royalton in the opening round on Saturday, July 22.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Sports
Golf League Results: Local holes-in-one
6d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa Lightning 7-9 1-copy.jpg
Sports
Lightning shut out Rebels
Jul 11
golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Sports
Golf League Results: Week of June 26, 2023
Jul 7
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Leveringtons.jpg
Local
Cass County Farm Family of the Year recognized for 120 years
9h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
071923-fireman-cat-rescue.jpg
Local
Firefighters rescue Breezy Point mayor's cat stuck in tree
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
CrosslakeTownSquare.Melissa.JPG
Local
Crosslake Ideal Lions welcome new president
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal