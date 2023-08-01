Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur Baseball: Nisswa Lightning lose to Buckman

Nisswa has No. 2 seed in opening round of the Region 8C Tournament

Lightning file photo.jpg
Nisswa Lightning outfielder Gates Cook is shown in the Lightning's win over Fort Ripley on July 9, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal File Photo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BUCKMAN — Matt Kummet went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help the top seed Buckman Billygoats grab the North/East Division Title with a 7-5 win over the Nisswa Lightning on Sunday, July 30.

Matt Tautges earned the win and struck out two in five innings pitched. He also went 2-5 with a double.

Read more local area news

Jack Suska drove in two runs with a double for Buckman while Lane Girtz tallied two hits and two runs scored.

Nisswa was led by Chris Pederson who went 3-5 with two doubles. Drew Boland tallied two hits and two runs scored for the Lightning.

Aaron Jenkins drove in two runs and Carter Dox tallied the loss with four strikeouts in three innings pitched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buckman earns one of the top seeds in the Region 8C Tournament.

Nisswa has the No. 2 seed in the opening round of the Region 8C Tournament against Freeport.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Nisswa 5 12 0

Buckman 7 16 0

WP: Matt Tautges.

LP: Carter Dox.

SV: Benjamin Thoma.

2B: N-Chris Pederson (2), Jeremiah Piepkorn; Buck-Matt Tautges, Lane Girtz, Jack Suska, Travis Kahl.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Sports
Golf Leagues: Results listed for week of July 17, 2023
4d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Katie Aasen - Wangberg.jpg
Sports
PR-B grad named Mayville’s interim volleyball coach
Jul 22
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
072223-last-windrow-twins-season.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Midseason Twins update is a bit dismal
Jul 22
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080123-CO-weekly-reports-aggressive-whitetail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers
9h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
drowning1.jpg
Minnesota
13-year-old girl from Fargo area found dead after possible drowning near Bemidji
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
073123-grims-tales-fossils2.jpg
Columns
Grim's Tales: A look way, way back
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Three injured in head-on collision in Ideal Township
4d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal