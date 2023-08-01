Amateur Baseball: Nisswa Lightning lose to Buckman

BUCKMAN — Matt Kummet went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help the top seed Buckman Billygoats grab the North/East Division Title with a 7-5 win over the Nisswa Lightning on Sunday, July 30.

Matt Tautges earned the win and struck out two in five innings pitched. He also went 2-5 with a double.

Jack Suska drove in two runs with a double for Buckman while Lane Girtz tallied two hits and two runs scored.

Nisswa was led by Chris Pederson who went 3-5 with two doubles. Drew Boland tallied two hits and two runs scored for the Lightning.

Aaron Jenkins drove in two runs and Carter Dox tallied the loss with four strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Buckman earns one of the top seeds in the Region 8C Tournament.

Nisswa has the No. 2 seed in the opening round of the Region 8C Tournament against Freeport.

Nisswa 5 12 0

Buckman 7 16 0

WP: Matt Tautges.

LP: Carter Dox.

SV: Benjamin Thoma.