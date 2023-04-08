50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
2023 Echo Journal Spring Sports Preview

Pequot Lakes Patriots and Pine River-Backus Tigers sports - Baseball, Softball, Track and Field, Golf and Trap Previews.

Detail from the cover of the 2023 Echo Journal Spring Sports Preview issue. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (&lt; and &gt;) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size.
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

Spring sports seasons starting slowly

Players are ready. Coaches and fans are ready. Even your local sports writers are ready.

Mother Nature, on the other hand, is not ready. In fact, she may be far from ready.

The majority of Pine River-Backus and Pequot Lakes spring sports teams began practicing Monday, March 27, and several had games and meets scheduled for this week.

However, with several inches of snow still on the ground — and several more in the forecast — the Patriots and Tigers have been relegated to indoor facilities for their practices for the foreseeable future.

All outdoor sporting events for Pequot Lakes have been postponed at least until Thursday, April 13. For the Tigers, the next thing on the schedule is an outdoor track meet, baseball game and softball game Tuesday, April 11.

Whether the weather will improve by then remains to be seen.

The Echo Journal will try to keep schedules as up to date as possible, but please keep in mind these schedules are subject to — and certainly will — change on a regular basis.

So enjoy the past few weeks of winter, if that’s something one can possibly do. The weather is sure to turn around eventually, and when it does, the Patriots and Tigers will take the field.

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

