2023 Echo Journal Spring Sports Preview

Spring sports seasons starting slowly

Players are ready. Coaches and fans are ready. Even your local sports writers are ready.

Mother Nature, on the other hand, is not ready. In fact, she may be far from ready.

The majority of Pine River-Backus and Pequot Lakes spring sports teams began practicing Monday, March 27, and several had games and meets scheduled for this week.

However, with several inches of snow still on the ground — and several more in the forecast — the Patriots and Tigers have been relegated to indoor facilities for their practices for the foreseeable future.

All outdoor sporting events for Pequot Lakes have been postponed at least until Thursday, April 13. For the Tigers, the next thing on the schedule is an outdoor track meet, baseball game and softball game Tuesday, April 11.

Whether the weather will improve by then remains to be seen.

The Echo Journal will try to keep schedules as up to date as possible, but please keep in mind these schedules are subject to — and certainly will — change on a regular basis.

So enjoy the past few weeks of winter, if that’s something one can possibly do. The weather is sure to turn around eventually, and when it does, the Patriots and Tigers will take the field.

