Letter to the Editor: Where are all our veterans?

I have been a life member of the VFW for many years. After I retired in 2005, I moved to Pequot Lakes and transferred my membership to the very friendly Post 3839 in Jenkins.

I am a Vietnam veteran soon to be 82. The leadership of our club is made up of folks of similar ages. We have very few members of a younger age and we Vietnam and Korean vets will soon be going the way of our World War II vets.

Some young members are badly needed to ensure that the post remains viable.

If you are not aware, to be a member of the VFW, you must have served in the armed forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (under honorable conditions), or be currently serving and have served in a war, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters.

Since its founding in 1899, the VFW has enacted many programs and services geared to meet the current needs of America's service members, veterans and military families, as well to meet community needs worldwide.

VA claims assistance, legislative advocacy, troop support programs, youth activities, community service and scholarship are a few of the ways we work to give back to those who've given so much for all of us.

We have some great members at our Jenkins Northern VFW Post 3839 and it would be great to be able to share our and your experiences with each other and the folks from the community that come in for a beverage on occasion.

We are at 3341 Veterans St. in Jenkins. Our phone number is 218-568-8664.

We hope to see you there soon!

George Selvestra,

Pequot Lakes

