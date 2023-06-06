99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: What's there not to like?

Letter writer blasts Biden's Democratic agenda

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Jack Schmidt
Today at 12:57 PM

Who you vote for is your right, but who you vote for can be wrong.

Example: Biden’s Democratic agenda.

Open border; nearly 5 million illegal immigrants; 900,000 get away. Among them - killers, rapists, drug dealers, terrorists, child molesters, MS-13 gangs.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Once here - transportation; city of choice; issued cellphones, hotel accommodations, jobs, driver’s license, voting rights, hospitalization, health care, housing allowance, fuel assistance, paid utilities, food stamps.

American social programs - abortion on demand; partial birth abortion; bisexual bathrooms; same-sex marriages; queers in services; military sex changes; grade school drag queens; “woke” agenda public schools; school parents, domestic terrorists; transgender men’s/women’s sports; stimulus checks; proposed student loan forgiveness, $20,000; reparation, 5 million per Black slave ancestors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forced military COVID shots; many left.

Schoolkids mandatory face masks.

Defund large intercity police, BLM destroyed many of these sanctuary cities.

Biden’s Dr. Fauci’s (WHO Watan coverup) 1,100,000 Americans died and he makes $450,000 per.

Liberal news, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, HLN, Times, Post all manipulated the truth.

(Day one) Keystone shutdown, no future exploration, including Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge with the shortage we brought from Russia, 500,000 barrels/day at $100/barrel, cost Americans $50 million/day, financed Putin’s Ukraine war.

Traded convicted international Russian arms dealer for Black lesbian basketball player.

Free pass on four Chinese spy balloons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unforgivable, Biden’s Afghanistan pullout, 13 dead. Pitiful.

Trump’s Russian conspiracy hoax.

Biden says “guns kill.” So do cars. Let’s take all cars to you radicals. Any takers?

Abolish gas stoves, lawn mowers, AC’s, etc.

All time high crime, gas, bank closures, inflation, weak military.

What’s there not to like about Biden’s administration?

Biden’s sick, and certainly a puppet for George Soros and his kind, socialists. They’re out to destroy America.

Wake up.

ADVERTISEMENT

My opinion.

Jack Schmidt,

Pequot Lakes

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Support for Poppy Program appreciated
June 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all for Pequot Lakes splash pad
June 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Adams
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Congress must pass code of ethics for Supreme Court
May 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Gilbert Williams
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: Facilities planning continues
June 06, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kurt Stumpf
Food shelf 2023.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion donates $5,500 to food shelf
June 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal