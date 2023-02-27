Letter to the Editor: We love Lakes Latte
Ladies coffee group has been gathering there for six or seven years
We are a group of 12 ladies who have been going to Lakes Latte four mornings a week for seven or eight years.
We really enjoy having this small-town coffee shop available.
Small towns are about relationships we build and the support we give and get from neighbors, businesses and leaders.
We feel we have a strong relationship with Lakes Latte and would miss them if they had to close.
Judy Larsen, Pequot Lakes
Pat Dullum, Nisswa
Pat Dittes, Pequot Lakes, and the rest of the group