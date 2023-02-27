99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: We love Lakes Latte

Ladies coffee group has been gathering there for six or seven years

Opinion by Judy LarsenPat Dullum and Pat Dittes
February 27, 2023 11:57 AM

We are a group of 12 ladies who have been going to Lakes Latte four mornings a week for seven or eight years.

We really enjoy having this small-town coffee shop available.

Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Small towns are about relationships we build and the support we give and get from neighbors, businesses and leaders.

We feel we have a strong relationship with Lakes Latte and would miss them if they had to close.

Judy Larsen, Pequot Lakes

Pat Dullum, Nisswa

Pat Dittes, Pequot Lakes, and the rest of the group

