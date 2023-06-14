Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on nuclear power

Crosslake eighth grader cites benefits of nuclear power

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Matthew Lux
Today at 12:57 PM

We all know how many people are trying to stop climate change by using renewables like solar and wind power, but another alternative exists that does not release carbon dioxide — nuclear power.

Nuclear power is much more reliable than renewables. Another advantage is that the raw materials needed to power a nuclear power plant have an extremely high energy density; it would take 88 tons of coal to produce as much energy as 1 kg of uranium!

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

One of the main concerns with nuclear power is the potential for radioactive contamination. Radioactive contamination from nuclear power plants mainly occurs if the material is improperly stored or transported, or from leakage at a plant.

Nevertheless, nuclear power is one of the safest energy sources in the world; the technological improvement has made nuclear power plants much safer and less likely to experience a radioactive meltdown or leak.

One major disadvantage of building a nuclear power plant is that it is expensive and takes a while before it is more profitable than a fossil fuel plant. One reason for this extensive regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with new technologies, some restrictions can be loosened.

Another issue is the politics involved with nuclear power, with other power sources like wind power being the leading political topic for energy. So politicians seldom talk about nuclear power, which keeps people from knowing about it in depth.

Nuclear power has risks involved with it, but so do fossil fuel energy and renewables.

Nuclear energy's low chance for radioactive contamination can be considered a risk worth taking, which would go far in stopping global warming and improving our energy infrastructure.

Matthew Lux,

Crosslake Community School online eighth grader

(Editor's Note: This student wrote this letter to the editor for his environmental civic action project.)

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: What's there not to like?
June 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Jack Schmidt
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Support for Poppy Program appreciated
June 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all for Pequot Lakes splash pad
June 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Adams
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students run the 4x400 relay at state
Prep
Pequot’s 4x400 girls’ relay runs 2nd at state
June 14, 2023 08:57 AM
XNSP2141 Track 2A.JPG
Prep
Class 2A State Track and Field 2023 klick! Gallery
June 11, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Local
Backus City Council continues discussion on zoning
June 13, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal