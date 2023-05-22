99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on debt

Letter writer says there is no reason to default on U.S. debt

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Dale Probasco
Today at 12:57 PM

We have all heard the doomsday predictions, especially from Democrats, that if we all don’t capitulate to their demands to raise the debt ceiling so they can spend more of our tax dollars the “full faith and credit of the U.S.” will be gone and there will be catastrophic consequences.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Here is data from the Treasury Department website. Looking at the period of Jan. 1, 2019, through April 30, 2023, we find the following facts.

  • The overall average spending required to service our debt has been $53 billion per month.
  • The average revenue received by the government over the same time period has been $403 billion per month, roughly 8 times greater than is needed to service the debt.

So there is no reason to default, not withstanding the 14th Amendment, which will not allow us to default.

They won’t stop paying the military, Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid.

What this will require is reduction of spending in some programs. Maybe even a government shutdown, which has happened numerous times in the past under Republican and Democrat presidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, when the government shuts down, essential services will continue, which means not much more of the government will be shut down than occurs every weekend.

Scare tactics are just that — meant to scare people — so the Democrats, much like the DFL in Minnesota, can continue to spend more of our tax dollars to implement their leftist agenda.

Dale Probasco,

Backus

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to seven wonderful Pequot Lakes juniors
May 19, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Mike and Connie Cooper
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Another great group for Day of Caring
May 18, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Mary Dischinger
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to youth for helping neighbors
May 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Steve and Nancy Waller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052223-t-shirt-design-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Brainerd Jaycees hosting T-shirt competition for grades K-12
May 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Jack Pine Center in Pequot Lakes May 11, 2023.JPG
Local
Business Bites: Spaces for rent in Pequot Lakes; restaurant news in Pine River
May 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Tax rebate checks, Social Security tax cut headed to Minnesota governor’s desk
May 21, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A photo of a gas pump.
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers OK raising gas tax, new delivery fee
May 21, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier