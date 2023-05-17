99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to youth for helping neighbors

Pequot Lakes High School's Day of Caring promotes a giving attitude

Opinion by Steve and Nancy Waller
Today at 12:57 PM

Each spring, Pequot Lakes High School students disperse throughout the district for Day of Caring.

This event promotes a giving attitude among young people to provide positive values. It also greatly helps senior citizens in need of help with yard cleanup and tasks associated with year-round living in the area.

Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

For several hours the students pitch in with rakes, muscles and youthful energy to make a difference. We appreciate their helping neighbors.

Thank you to our crew from PLHS: juniors Riley Peters, Ryan Fritz, Holden Rothwell and Ashton Halverson for the assistance this spring.

Steve and Nancy Waller,

Breezy Point

