Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the Back to Basics committee in Pine River

Informational sessions and the large vendor group provided a day full of knowledge and fun

Opinion by The Wetrosky family
February 20, 2023 02:57 PM

We'd like to thank all those Happy Dancing Turtle and Hunt Utilities Group folks who sponsored and organized last week's Back to Basics event in Pine River!

Much effort goes into such an event and what we believe must have been a record turnout testifies to the interest of those attending.

PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

The many informational sessions and the large vendor group provided a day full of knowledge and fun.

Our hat is off to all of those who worked to keep this event going. Well done!

John, Jackie and Anna Wetrosky,

Pine River

