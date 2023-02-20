Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the Back to Basics committee in Pine River

We'd like to thank all those Happy Dancing Turtle and Hunt Utilities Group folks who sponsored and organized last week's Back to Basics event in Pine River!

Much effort goes into such an event and what we believe must have been a record turnout testifies to the interest of those attending.

The many informational sessions and the large vendor group provided a day full of knowledge and fun.

Our hat is off to all of those who worked to keep this event going. Well done!

John, Jackie and Anna Wetrosky,

ADVERTISEMENT

Pine River