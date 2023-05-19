99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to seven wonderful Pequot Lakes juniors

They spent five hours cleaning Breezy Point couple's yard on Day of Caring

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Mike and Connie Cooper
Today at 12:57 PM

Students, staff and administrators at Pequot Lakes High deserve a community wide round of applause for the school's annual Day of Caring.

Students at the school must log a specified number of hours of public service each year in order to graduate. They earn service hours by volunteering throughout the year, and by helping local residents on the annual Day of Caring.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

On this year's Day of Caring (May 3), seven helpful Patriot juniors spent five hours cleaning our yard. Dozens of other students helped other area residents in a commendable demonstration of civic service.

Our group stacked firewood; moved flower pots; trimmed dead vegetation from flower beds; prepped flower beds for planting; and raked and blew leaves.

We can't thank them enough: Team leader Layton Putnam, Hunter Blaisdell, Kaidon Crocker, Hannah Haugen, Cullan Keifer, Ethan Lundgren and Braydon Werk.

ADVERTISEMENT

What a great service. What a foundational high school program, teaching the value of volunteering. The students, staff and administrators at Pequot Lakes High School should be proud.

Mike and Connie Cooper,

Breezy Point 

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Another great group for Day of Caring
May 18, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Mary Dischinger
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to youth for helping neighbors
May 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Steve and Nancy Waller
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Gun sense
May 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  A. Martin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
If Minnesota legalizes marijuana, when and where will I be allowed to use it?
May 17, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Abbey Machtig / MPR News
Rian Struss (8) OUT.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Pine River-Backus wins two of three
May 18, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes - Taevyn Brown.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Pequot Lakes Patriots win 2 of 5 games
May 18, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0422jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Local
Jenkins City Council agrees to invest $200,850
May 18, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler