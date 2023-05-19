Letter to the Editor: Thanks to seven wonderful Pequot Lakes juniors

Students, staff and administrators at Pequot Lakes High deserve a community wide round of applause for the school's annual Day of Caring.

Students at the school must log a specified number of hours of public service each year in order to graduate. They earn service hours by volunteering throughout the year, and by helping local residents on the annual Day of Caring.

On this year's Day of Caring (May 3), seven helpful Patriot juniors spent five hours cleaning our yard. Dozens of other students helped other area residents in a commendable demonstration of civic service.

Our group stacked firewood; moved flower pots; trimmed dead vegetation from flower beds; prepped flower beds for planting; and raked and blew leaves.

We can't thank them enough: Team leader Layton Putnam, Hunter Blaisdell, Kaidon Crocker, Hannah Haugen, Cullan Keifer, Ethan Lundgren and Braydon Werk.

What a great service. What a foundational high school program, teaching the value of volunteering. The students, staff and administrators at Pequot Lakes High School should be proud.

Mike and Connie Cooper,

Breezy Point