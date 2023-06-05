99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 5

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all for Pequot Lakes splash pad

Park board chair says grand opening event was a true "happening"

Opinion by Nancy Adams
Today at 1:57 PM

Last Thursday, May 25, in Pequot Lakes, there was a true “happening.”

The ribbon cutting for the city’s new splash pad gathered over 1,000 visitors to our community — many coming with their children who literally swarmed into the water once Jenni Gonczy hit the button to start the water.

As someone said to me on Sunday, “It was the squeals of delight from those children that ought to warm the hearts of every citizen of Pequot Lakes.”

The thanks for making this happen go to many: the hundreds of donors, Community Action of Pequot Lakes for making their 501(c)(3) available, but especially to Jenni for her leadership, perseverance and enthusiasm.

The splash pad is operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; bring your children and grandchildren. All you have to do is push the post in the middle of the bobber to start the water.

Nancy Adams,

Pequot Lakes Park Board chair

