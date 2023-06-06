Letter to the Editor: Support for Poppy Program appreciated
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary expresses thanks
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 sends a huge thank you to the local residents, businesses and visitors for the generous support during Poppy Month and especially our Poppy Day weekend.
Special thanks to the businesses for allowing our volunteers to distribute poppies at your locations. All of the funds collected support veterans in a variety of ways.
On behalf of our veterans, we appreciate your support of the Poppy Program.
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202
