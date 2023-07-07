Letter to the Editor: Stop spreading disinformation

Let's be sure when we are writing to the editor on subjects of concern we include everyone in our conclusion.

Letters about Trump and documents at his Mar-a-Lago home are a correct statement, but what is contained in those are a matter of opinion. So now he is a major criminal?

Funny, Joe Biden, the current president has a large number of boxes in his garage and in his building in Washington where the China delegates had access to and also in his Delaware home, but he is not considered a criminal.

Bidens are the biggest crime family today and they are not charged for their crimes.

I totally believe no one is above the law, so why are the Bidens not locked up?

Because it does not fit the party's intent. The DOJ is politicized and does justice as it fits their agenda.

It's sad today how many people listen to the propaganda by the “woke” national and local media as being factual.

Soon they will be awoken to the reality of disinformation being spread by these sources, hopefully before it's too late.

Ray Robb,

Breezy Point