Letter to the Editor: Search for a Pequot Lakes city flag design was a success

The contest and search for a design for the official Pequot Lakes flag is finished and was a great success.

Many interesting designs were entered with all showing some degree of artistic talent. The five judges had a difficult time deciding on the best one but finally chose the entry that they thought was exceptionally artistic and that showed a unique idea in the artist’s thoughts.

He added an image of the Pequot Lakes School mascot, an eagle, which also ties in with Eagle View Elementary School. We are proud of our school’s teams and feel it would be an honor to show the mascot on our flag.

The winning artist as well as his design will be revealed at the city council meeting Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m. As always, this meeting is open to all who wish to attend.

I’d like to thank all who helped with this effort. Whether you put up posters, distributed donation jars, submitted entries, added to the gift basket that will be given to the winning artist or in any other way, thank you.

Anyone who would like to add to the gift basket or help monetarily, please contact me — Jeanie, at Northern Treasures, 4208 Brown St., Pequot Lakes, or 218-829-0123.

The city and schools of Pequot Lakes will now have their very own flag to proudly fly.

Jeanie Haurum,

Pequot Lakes