Opinion | Letters
Letter to the Editor: Santa's Bobbin' Into Town was fantastic

Thanks to all those who contributed to that success

Opinion by Nancy Adams
December 16, 2022 04:01 PM
Community Action of Pequot Lakes, organizer and sponsor of last Saturday’s Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town, wants to thank so many people for the absolute success of this year's event.

To the businesses who gave financial sponsorship, to those who provided cocoa and cookies, to the American Legion who provided free Dinner With Santa and goody bags, to the Pequot Lakes Police Department for their presence, to the participants in the parade and, most of all, to so many people who came out to enjoy the afternoon and evening around the fire, the amazing lights in Trailside Park, the parade, and, finally, the fireworks.

Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

It was a fantastic event for our community.

If you missed, it, Community Action will be doing it again the second Saturday of next December. Be sure not to miss it!

Nancy Adams,

Community Action of Pequot Lakes

