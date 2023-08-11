Letter to the Editor: Racism and Democrats

The DFL shows us once again how phony they really are and how far left they are.

While they blame conservatives for racism, it is they that practice it. Evidenced by their reaction to the recent SCOTUS decision on college admissions, they want to practice racism, but just for one race.

They tout being for “people of color,” but only certain colors. They should be for all Americans, not just some.

Embarrassingly, Attorney General Keith Ellison recently spouted racist comments against Justice Clarence Thomas, comparing him to a loathsome character in the movie "Django."

Even worse, neither Gov. Tim Walz nor any other Democrats in the state, including our two senators, condemned these racist comments. I guess racist comments by their own party is fine.

Simply put, the Democrats accuse others of what they themselves are doing. Recall that Karl Marx also said: “Accuse Your Enemy of What You Are Doing, As You Are Doing it to Create Confusion," so they tend to follow Marxist ideology.

Presidet Biden says: “Our nation’s children are all our children.” Others have said that our children belong to all of society.

In like fashion, Karl Marx, an avowed atheist, also said: “The education of all children, from the moment that they can get along without a mother's care, shall be in state institutions, that a child should be removed from their mother as soon as possible.”

These comparisons to Marxism are striking yet understandable for the Democrat Party, which history shows us is the party of slavery and keeping slavery, the party of Jim Crow, the party of which most opposed the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, which abolished slavery, granted citizenship and equal rights to former slaves, and granted voting rights to Black men, respectively.

Dale Probasco,

Backus