Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Racism and Democrats

Writer says Democrats practice racism but blame conservatives for it

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Dale Probasco
Today at 12:57 PM

The DFL shows us once again how phony they really are and how far left they are.

While they blame conservatives for racism, it is they that practice it. Evidenced by their reaction to the recent SCOTUS decision on college admissions, they want to practice racism, but just for one race.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
Apr 13, 2022
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

They tout being for “people of color,” but only certain colors. They should be for all Americans, not just some.

Embarrassingly, Attorney General Keith Ellison recently spouted racist comments against Justice Clarence Thomas, comparing him to a loathsome character in the movie "Django."

Even worse, neither Gov. Tim Walz nor any other Democrats in the state, including our two senators, condemned these racist comments. I guess racist comments by their own party is fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply put, the Democrats accuse others of what they themselves are doing. Recall that Karl Marx also said: “Accuse Your Enemy of What You Are Doing, As You Are Doing it to Create Confusion," so they tend to follow Marxist ideology.

Presidet Biden says: “Our nation’s children are all our children.” Others have said that our children belong to all of society.

In like fashion, Karl Marx, an avowed atheist, also said: “The education of all children, from the moment that they can get along without a mother's care, shall be in state institutions, that a child should be removed from their mother as soon as possible.”

These comparisons to Marxism are striking yet understandable for the Democrat Party, which history shows us is the party of slavery and keeping slavery, the party of Jim Crow, the party of which most opposed the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, which abolished slavery, granted citizenship and equal rights to former slaves, and granted voting rights to Black men, respectively.

Dale Probasco,

Backus

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Death of a party?
1d ago
 · 
By  A. Martin
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Rotary
2d ago
 · 
By  Ral and Judy DuBois
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Here's how to get a cat out of a tree
Aug 2
 · 
By  Dave Manning
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Community
Pequot Lakes kids summer reading program winding down
6h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Unlimited Learning logo.png
Community
Pelican Lakes is topic of Unlimited Learning program
7h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EagleViewSpeedZone.JPG
Local
Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
3d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler