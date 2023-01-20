STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Questions Americans need answers to

Letter writer lists questions about government and how the country is being run

Opinion by Ray Robb
January 20, 2023 01:01 PM
Our border, where did it go? Who erased it? Why and how did 5 million people enter our country illegally?

Did Congress secretly repeal our immigration laws? Did Joe Biden issue an executive order allowing foreign nationals to walk across the border and do as they please?

Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Who insisted that the more dollars the federal government printed, the more prosperity would follow? When did America embrace zero interest? Why do we believe $30 trillion in debt is no big deal?

And on whose orders did the FBI contract private news organizations to censor stories it did not like and writers whom it feared?

How did we wake up one morning to new customs of impeaching a president over a phone call? Of the speaker of the House tearing up the State of the Union address on national television?

When did we assume the FBI had the right to subvert the campaign of a candidate it disliked? Was it legal suddenly for one presidential candidate to hire a foreign ex-spy to subvert the campaign of her rival?

For COVID, when did the government pass a law depriving Americans of their freedom during a pandemic? How could it become illegal for mom-and-pop stores to sell flowers or shoes during a quarantine but not so for Walmart or Target? How did a virus cancel the Constitution?

Since when did the people decide that 70% of voters would not cast their ballots on Election Day? Was this revolutionary change the subject of a national debate, a heated congressional session, or the votes of dozens of state legislatures?

If the U.S. government still upheld First Amendment freedoms and if the nation had a free and competitive press, those questions would be quickly answered and heads would roll. The American people would demand justice.

Ray Robb,

Breezy Point

