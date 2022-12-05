Letter to the Editor: Protect our lakes

During the assessment meetings on the three road projects this past summer in Crosslake, multiple property owners presented examples of drainage issues being significantly worse after what was called road upgrades.

Unfortunately, in the meetings, none of our city leaders voiced much concern on the drainage issues.

These roads are all adjacent to the Whitefish Chain and there needs to be more consideration in designing road projects and the potential negative impacts to our lakes.

There is only one chance to get it right for the next 20-year life of the road and protect our most valuable asset, our lakes.

Also, regardless of current personnel and company, you shouldn't have the city engineer and the engineering firm in charge of the design and supervision of road projects from the same company to make sure there are objective reviews of design and construction concerns when they are voiced.

Terry Kovacevich,

Crosslake