Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter to the Editor: Protect our lakes

There needs to be more consideration in designing road projects and the potential negative impacts to our lakes

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Terry Kovacevich
December 05, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

During the assessment meetings on the three road projects this past summer in Crosslake, multiple property owners presented examples of drainage issues being significantly worse after what was called road upgrades.

Unfortunately, in the meetings, none of our city leaders voiced much concern on the drainage issues.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

These roads are all adjacent to the Whitefish Chain and there needs to be more consideration in designing road projects and the potential negative impacts to our lakes.

There is only one chance to get it right for the next 20-year life of the road and protect our most valuable asset, our lakes.

Also, regardless of current personnel and company, you shouldn't have the city engineer and the engineering firm in charge of the design and supervision of road projects from the same company to make sure there are objective reviews of design and construction concerns when they are voiced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Kovacevich,

Crosslake

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITORALL-ACCESSCROSSLAKE
What to read next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: It's not fair
Indeed, life is not fair and neither is God. God is gracious.
December 22, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Terry Frovik
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Santa's Bobbin' Into Town was fantastic
Thanks to all those who contributed to that success
December 16, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Adams
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Green is the way to go
Letter about a green burial draws a response
December 15, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Don Hansen