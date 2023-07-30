Letter to the Editor: Majority and minority have rights

One of the strengths of our republic — yes, a republic, not a democracy — is that the founders built in protections for the minority.

As such, the minority party or a minority segment of our citizens have protections afforded them.

We have seen the erosion of this principle in the last legislative session in our state.

On the major substantive issues, Walz and his DFL party essentially told those of us with differing opinions, you don’t matter; and they rammed through their far left wing agenda.

Sometimes people only learn lessons the hard way, so I would urge the GOP that when they get in control, they treat the DFL like the DFL treated the GOP.

No need for bipartisanship.

We must also remember that while minority groups need their rights protected, that does not mean the majority gives up its rights.

We have seen some groups that represent far less than 10% of our citizens try to shut down those who disagree with their views — stopping or trying to stop conservative speakers at colleges, trying to intimidate Supreme Court justices, changing language and ignoring science and biology to push their agenda, etc.

History has shown us that changing the language is one of the first steps used to control the narrative and how people see the world.

People have a right to be whomever they want to be, but they don’t have the right to force their views on the rest of society under the guise of some perceived bias.

As I learned in the military and believe so today: “I may disagree with what you say, but I will defend your right to say it.”

This has to go both ways for a civil society to function.

Dale Probasco,

Backus