Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Rotary

We attended the second annual REHT (Rotary Ends Human Trafficking) Music & Camping Festival on July 28-29 at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River.

It was entertaining and informative.

We had learned of an incident of human trafficking in our lakes area last March. It was an eye-opener! This was part of the reason we went to see the movie "Sound of Freedom." This crime doesn't just occur thousands of miles away.

It can happen here in Crow Wing and Cass counties too.

Saturday morning's workshops with Stacy Schaffer ( 318project.org ) and Dawn Fiedler (JTME.org) brought it home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you, Central Lakes, Brainerd Noon and Brainerd Sunrise Rotaries for bringing awareness of this crime to us and raising money to help fight it. We had a wonderful and fun weekend. The entertainment was fantastic!

Rick Adams and Kent Dudley & Bended Knee appeared both days and each time they were terrific! We were also treated to 2 Weeks Notice, Exile, Rockin' Hill Band, Anderson Daniels and The Frontmen of Country — all just wonderful!

The sound system couldn't have been better. There were food and drink vendors, a children's activity area and the weather was perfect. Rotary volunteers with their families and friends provided lots of shuttle service for the day-trippers as well as campers.

The four of us hope to attend again next year and would highly encourage others to consider it.

Ral and Judy DuBois,

Brainerd

Ray and Peggy Stern,

Baxter