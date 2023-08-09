Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Rotary

REHT Music Festival in Pine River was educational and entertaining

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Ral and Judy DuBois and Ray and Peggy Stern
Today at 12:57 PM

We attended the second annual REHT (Rotary Ends Human Trafficking) Music & Camping Festival on July 28-29 at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River.

It was entertaining and informative.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
Apr 13, 2022
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

We had learned of an incident of human trafficking in our lakes area last March. It was an eye-opener! This was part of the reason we went to see the movie "Sound of Freedom." This crime doesn't just occur thousands of miles away.

It can happen here in Crow Wing and Cass counties too.

Saturday morning's workshops with Stacy Schaffer ( 318project.org ) and Dawn Fiedler (JTME.org) brought it home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you, Central Lakes, Brainerd Noon and Brainerd Sunrise Rotaries for bringing awareness of this crime to us and raising money to help fight it. We had a wonderful and fun weekend. The entertainment was fantastic!

Rick Adams and Kent Dudley & Bended Knee appeared both days and each time they were terrific! We were also treated to 2 Weeks Notice, Exile, Rockin' Hill Band, Anderson Daniels and The Frontmen of Country — all just wonderful!

The sound system couldn't have been better. There were food and drink vendors, a children's activity area and the weather was perfect. Rotary volunteers with their families and friends provided lots of shuttle service for the day-trippers as well as campers.

The four of us hope to attend again next year and would highly encourage others to consider it.

Ral and Judy DuBois,

Brainerd

Ray and Peggy Stern,

Baxter

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Here's how to get a cat out of a tree
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Manning
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Majority and minority have rights
Jul 30
 · 
By  Dale Probasco
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: 21 Miss Pine River title holders ride float
Jul 19
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Brayden Spiczka junior council member July 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
nisswa highway study.jpg
Local
Highway 371 Nisswa to Baxter corridor study seeks public input
4d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-backus-cornfest.jpg
Community
2023 Backus CornFest Celebration
1d ago
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal