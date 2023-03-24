99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Just say no to grouse hunting

Support the dog protection bill regarding trapping season

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by John Reynolds
Today at 1:57 PM

It’s been since 2012 when I last was able to chase grouse with my dog.

Our lax trapping regulations are just too dangerous for my dogs to be in the woods during trapping season. We have records of more than 100 Minnesota dogs who were killed in body grip traps and lethal snares, and those are just the ones voluntarily reported.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

I’m not the only one that has been forced to stay home with my dogs. Many other grouse hunters have been forced to give up hunting.

This sounds like an easily fixed problem that has been created by a minority of trappers who refuse to give an inch, more specifically the three-day check where the trapper doesn’t have to check his traps more often than every three days.

Sen. Eichorn could support a simple fix that many other states have adopted, and I’ll add without preventing trappers from trapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this simple fix, Sen. Eichorn seems to be ready to turn his back on grouse hunters by voting against the commonsense dog protection bill SF 1316.

John Reynolds,

Merrifield

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Why Breezy Point?
March 23, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Valarie Wallin
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Speed is dangerous and reckless
March 21, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dale Probasco
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Support boating safety legislation
March 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Bonnie Coffey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes Diamond Club.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes Diamond Club awarded scholarship
March 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
032223-school-lunch-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus and Pequot Lakes school districts prepare for free meals
March 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr