Letter to the Editor: Here's how to get a cat out of a tree

Last week's story of the cat in the tree happened to our friends.
He used his muskie rod and threw the line over a branch above the cat. They tied a rope to the fishing line and pulled it over the cat and back to the ground.
Using a basket with cat food, cat toys and a blanket, they pulled it to the cat. He jumped right in and was lowered to the ground.
Dave Manning,
St. James
