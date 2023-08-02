Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Letter to the Editor: Here's how to get a cat out of a tree

Use a fishing pole and a basket full of cat goodies

Opinion by Dave Manning
Today at 3:57 PM

Last week's story of the cat in the tree happened to our friends.

071923-fireman-cat-rescue.jpg
Local
Firefighters rescue Breezy Point mayor's cat stuck in tree
Pequot Lakes Fire district seeks additional members
Jul 19
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

He used his muskie rod and threw the line over a branch above the cat. They tied a rope to the fishing line and pulled it over the cat and back to the ground.

Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
Apr 13, 2022
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Using a basket with cat food, cat toys and a blanket, they pulled it to the cat. He jumped right in and was lowered to the ground.

Dave Manning,

St. James

