Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Help young soldiers get a drink

Pequot Lakes letter writer seeks a letter of resolution to get the ball rolling

Opinion by Jack Schmidt
Today at 12:57 PM

We’ve all heard it a hundred times over the years: “Old enough to fight and die for this country, but not old enough to have a drink.”

A black mark on America.

Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

With this I contacted then-state Sen. Carrie Ruud and was told that to even consider hearing it in committee in St. Paul, it required the American Legion’s backing.

With this, I called and talked to six of the 10 district Legion commanders. I explained my thoughts. It was explained that such legislation has to begin with a letter of resolution at the post level, carefully written, sent to the district and read twice.

If accepted, send it to the department (state). If passed, it could possibly be sent to St. Paul to be heard in committee hearings at the Capitol.

At our regular April 2022 Pequot Lakes Post No. 49 meeting, I asked the 16 members present if anyone opposed military personnel under 21 having the right to a drink. On a voice vote all 16 - 100% - said they have that right.

Ten minutes later, I made a motion to write the letter to the district. It was seconded. Then some of the same who voiced 100% backed down. It didn’t carry a majority.

When asked to sign on the dotted line, they said 18-20 was too young.

Talk about self-righteousness.

Gov. Walz’s “Minnesota sanctuary state.” Your 14 year old sons and daughters, nationwide, legally without parental consent can have a sex change here.

But a 20 year old veteran who’s seen the devastation of war can’t have a glass of beer.

Government’s mentality is complete insanity.

Any Legion post statewide, let’s send that letter of resolution. Let’s at least try to do the right thing for those under 21 who’ve given so much.

What’s there to lose?

Jack Schmidt,

Pequot Lakes

