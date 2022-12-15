Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Green is the way to go

Letter about a green burial draws a response

Opinion by Don Hansen
December 15, 2022 04:01 PM
It was interesting to read the letter, "Green burial sought, denied," in the Dec. 7 Echo Journal.

I agree with the concept, even taking it a bit further and asking the question: Why waste good money, resources and real estate on a dead body forever?

"Green" is the way to go.

Don Hansen,

Pine River

