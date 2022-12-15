Letter to the Editor: Green is the way to go
Letter about a green burial draws a response
We are part of The Trust Project.
It was interesting to read the letter, "Green burial sought, denied," in the Dec. 7 Echo Journal.
I agree with the concept, even taking it a bit further and asking the question: Why waste good money, resources and real estate on a dead body forever?
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
"Green" is the way to go.
Don Hansen,
Pine River
Indeed, life is not fair and neither is God. God is gracious.
Thanks to all those who contributed to that success