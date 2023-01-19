STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter to the Editor: Great choice

Pequot Lakes resident Jack Schmidt commends city's choice for police chief

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Jack Schmidt
January 19, 2023 01:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I'd like to compliment the Pequot Lakes City Council on its choice Jan. 3 of appointing Mike Davis as its new chief of police in Pequot.

They couldn't have chosen a better person to represent the city and its residents, as did Eric Klang while he was here and now is the "new" Crow Wing County sheriff.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Congratulations to both.

Jack Schmidt,

Pequot Lakes

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITORPEQUOT LAKESPEQUOT LAKES CITY COUNCILPEQUOT LAKES POLICE DEPARTMENT
What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Buy local, and bank local
Breezy Point woman shares her positive experience at Pine River State Bank
January 13, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Susan Davis
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: $1.7 trillion budget bill
We need fiscally responsible senators, not wasteful ones.
January 10, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  R. Robb
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: 60 years in cosmetology profession
Glenda Schmidt thanks her clients after retiring
January 09, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Glenda Schmidt
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: It's not fair
Indeed, life is not fair and neither is God. God is gracious.
December 22, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Terry Frovik