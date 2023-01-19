Letter to the Editor: Great choice
Pequot Lakes resident Jack Schmidt commends city's choice for police chief
We are part of The Trust Project.
I'd like to compliment the Pequot Lakes City Council on its choice Jan. 3 of appointing Mike Davis as its new chief of police in Pequot.
They couldn't have chosen a better person to represent the city and its residents, as did Eric Klang while he was here and now is the "new" Crow Wing County sheriff.
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
Congratulations to both.
Jack Schmidt,
Pequot Lakes
Breezy Point woman shares her positive experience at Pine River State Bank
We need fiscally responsible senators, not wasteful ones.
Glenda Schmidt thanks her clients after retiring
Indeed, life is not fair and neither is God. God is gracious.